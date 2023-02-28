Tony Eales is back, having moved to a new clime. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

It’s been a while. I moved jobs and cities from subtropical Brisbane to temperate Canberra, the Australian capital. Consequently, life has been very busy with fewer opportunities to photograph bugs but I can’t be stopped entirely. My new job looks like it will take me all over Australia so, with luck I will have a lot of different wildlife to show. So far here are some favourites from my new home. Acantholophus sp., from the forested hill around Canberra. This extraordinary weevil,., from the forested hill around Canberra.

A new Arkys for me, Arkys walckenaeri. These are the most common species across southern Australia but become rarer in the subtropics, hence I hadn’t seen one before. Always happy to get a new Arkys for my collection.

This beautiful katydid nymph, probably Caedicia sp. Also from the forests around Canberra.

Southern Australia has a bewildering variety of colourful jewel beetles in the genus Castiarina. This was my first in this new area and a real beauty, Castiarina hilaris

It’s been wonderful for new beetles down here. This is one of the many pie-dish darkling beetles, Celibe sp.

Neosparassus calligaster Beautiful Badge Huntsman is the star of the show so far. I found it out on this twig at perfect camera height showing off its underside that gives it its name.

. . . and this small horned treehopper that I haven’t quite nailed down the species of yet in the Tribe Terentiini . Charming little bug.

Another southern Australian species that I’ve been trying to find for a while, this pretty little orb-weaver is Araneus ginninderranus.

And this is what I’m most frightened of in this new bio-region: the bullants in the Myrmecia pilosula species complex. These are the only ants recorded to have killed anyone as far as I know. This one is the local Canberra species Myrmecia croslandi.

I found a lot of these mites from the Subfamily Callidosomatinae searching the eucalyptus leaves. This one was taking a special interest in Heteropteran eggs.

Uraba lugens Another species I rarely encountered in my previous home but appears to be very common here is Gum Leaf Skeletonizer . You can see them earning their name here.

They are also known as the “mad hatter caterpillar”. As they moult through their instars, the old skin and head doesn’t completley detach from their heads. As they get older, the hat of previous moults gets taller and taller.