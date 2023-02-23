Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Thursday, February 23, 2023, and National Banana Bread Day. a treat that wasn’t really developed until the 1930s, as Americans didn’t eat many bananas until then, and there was no baking powder.

It's also Open that Bottle Night, International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day (presumably for d*gs only), International Tongue Twister Contest Day, National Rationalization Day, Play Tennis Day, The Emperor's Birthday—of Naruhito, the current Emperor of Japan, and, unfortunately, Red Army Day or Day of Soviet Army and Navy in the former Soviet Union. But toay's Russian ARmy is not the gallant Red Army of WWII.

Here’s Naruhito, still keeping the dynasty going. He’s 62, and the 126th straight Emperor (or Empress)in the Dynasty:

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the February 23 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*While Biden is meeting with NATO allies in Eastern Europe, Putin met with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, to plot various nefarious things to do to Ukraine. By the time you read this, Biden will be back in the U.S., and the conflict will have escalated, at least psychologically. According to the Washington Post, China is blaming the U.S. rather than Russia for the conflict in Ukraine.

Ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China has launched a public diplomacy offensive to wrest control of the narrative about its role in the conflict, trying to clear itself of accusations that it has sided with Russia while accusing the United States of turning the conflict into a “proxy” war.

But it HAS sided with Russia, for crying out loud! But I digress:

Few of the positions staked out by Chinese officials in a flurry of speeches and documents this week are new, but they have underscored why Beijing continues to stand by Moscow even as it professes “deep concern” about the conflict: It considers the United States — not Russia — the progenitor of global insecurity, including in Ukraine.

Beijing insists it is neutral in the conflict, but those claims routinely clash with its rhetorical and diplomatic support for Russia. That was illustrated this week, with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, arriving in Moscow in a show of solidarity with Russia — especially when contrasted with President Biden’s unannounced trip to Kyiv, where he walked the streets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. . . . The China-Russia relationship has stood the test of stormy international circumstances and remained “as stable as Mount Tai,” Wang told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, using a Chinese idiom for rock-solid. “Crisis and chaos appear repeatedly before us, but within crisis there is opportunity,” he said. By actively responding to the challenges of the times, the two nations can bring about an even deeper comprehensive strategic partnership, and that relationship “will not be overpowered by a third party’s coercion or pressure” because it is built on a strong economic, political and cultural foundation, Wang added. That was illustrated this week, with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, arriving in Moscow in a show of solidarity with Russia — especially when contrasted with President Biden’s unannounced trip to Kyiv, where he walked the streets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ah, the new Axis of Evil. *Let’s put North Korea in that Axis, too, as it’s been firing missiles into the Pacific Ocean like they’re going out of style. If North Korea follows through on its threat to turn the Pacific Ocean into a “firing range”, it would allow the isolated and nuclear-armed state to make technical advances in addition to signalling its military resolve, analysts said. North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) on Monday, after firing a massive Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Saturday. Like most North Korean tests, those missiles all fell in the Sea of Japan, which is known as the East Sea in both Koreas. Now Korea doesn’t yet have nuclear warheads for those missiles, but the intercontinental missile could, I’m told, hit any city in the U.S. Underground (or even above-sea nuclear tests could be in the offing: . . . Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, threatened on Monday to go further, saying North Korea’s use of the Pacific as a “firing range” would depend on the behaviour of U.S. forces. I’m telling you, Kim Yo Jong is going to take over when King Jong Un has his inevitable infarction, and she’s a nasty piece of work. What she means by the above is that they would not just fire missiles in a vertical trajectory, but would test them on long-range flights, as a number of issues have to be worked out through long-distance flight tests before you have a true intercontinental nuke: Full-range tests into the Pacific would allow North Korea to subject ICBM reentry vehicles to atmospheric stresses and aggregate heat loads that would be more realistic compared to highly lofted trajectories, Panda said. North Korea’s ICBM technology is coming of age, and perfecting reentry vehicles would increase the threat and pressure on the United States, Shin Seung-ki, a Research Fellow at Korea Institute for Defense Analyses (KIDA). “If that technology is successfully implemented through the test, they will be able to attack the U.S. mainland, which is the purpose of their ICBMs,” he said. So what do they have to gain by getting nukes? The U.S. has no plans to attack North Korea, nor does South Korea. But a North Korean attack on the U.S. would not only be suicide for that hermit kingdom, but for South Korea as well. Remember, Seoul is only 30 miles from the DMZ. The North Korean leadership of course is starving its people to spend money on armaments, but they also refuse foreign food aid as yet another famine begins to sweep through the DPrK. Does the leadership accept foreign food aid? No way: they call it “poisoned candy.”

* One of my friends is such a big admirer of Jimmy Carter that she’s scared to death she’ll turn on the news and find out that he’s died, though of course that can’t be far off. To ease her mind, I sent her an email every morning at a very early hour, so when she wakes up she’ll see the header “Jimmy Carter is still alive.” I told her that if she doesn’t get that email, the man has passed on.

Many people share her (and my) sentiments, and you can read how people in Plains, Georgia, are awaiting the inevitable at WXIA Atlanta’s piece, “Keeping watch in Plains: Jimmy Carter’s friends share memories.”

They speak of how they are with him, in spirit, around the clock, by his bedside, as he rests in hospice at home. Those closest to him believe he knows how much he means to them as if they’ve left nothing unsaid. But they want to say it to him over and over again.

“He’s one of the greatest, living individuals that I’ve ever known,” said Pastor Tony Lowden, Mr. Carter’s pastor.

Pastor Lowden treasures photos of the two of them together–a friendship forged through their mutual faith.

Carter and Lowden are with each other frequently now, along with Rosalynn.

“They’re doing fantastic,” Lowden said Tuesday. “They’re loving each other. They’re loving on each other. That’s the most important thing. We should celebrate the moment that they get an opportunity to spend some time together.” And this is cool: Just around the corner from the Carter home, one of their closest friends, Nelle Ariail, showed11Alive framed photos on the walls of her home, and scrapbooks that she spread open on her kitchen table–memories of their friendship going back decades. The Carters, she said, couldn’t do enough for her and her late husband, saying they were always “kind, very kind” to them. Nelle Ariail is a retired teacher; her husband, Dan Ariail, was the pastor of the Carters’ church. “In losing him, I’ll be losing a friend,” she said. Ariail remembers vividly that when Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, he called her and asked her and her husband if they would go to Oslo along with him and Rosalyn for the ceremonies. “Jimmy called here at the house and said, ‘we want y’all to go with us,’” she recalled, adding, “I was surprised, and he said, ‘well, it’s a special time for us, and we want you to be with us.’” . . .And when her Yorkie was struck and killed by a car, Carter reached out to her–and more. “We got flowers, we got food, and it was amazing the attention we got from losing a puppy,” Ariail said. “But that’s how he is.” One more: Ariail joined the Carter family on five of their Habitat for Humanity builds around the country. “Hard work,” she said. “President Carter was the first one working and the last one to quit, every day.” *The Wall Street Journal has an intriguing story about the use of genetic genealogy: tracking down suspects whose DNA is known but can’t be matched to an individual. If people allow their DNA from companies like 23andMe or Family Tree DNA to be used to be given to the cops to make forensic matches, then there’s suddenly a big databank that can be used to narrow down suspects. And that’s how they solved the case of a serial rapist, identified as the noted French Horn teacher Elliott Higgens. They found a likely second-cousin match in genealogy-company data, and then, using a variety of data and DNA from suspecdts’ offspring, they pinpinted Higgens as a man who committed a series of violent rapes decades ago. Sadly, Higgens never faced justice because he died in 2014. Read about it in the story “How DNA tied a noted French-horn teacher to a series of unsolved sex crimes.” *The story really happened in 1985, but it’s back in the news because they just made a bizarre movie about it. First, the facts: On Dec. 22, 1985, The Associated Press reported the following from Blue Ridge, Georgia: “Investigators searching for cocaine dropped by an airborne smuggler have found a ripped-up shipment of the sweet-smelling powder and the remains of a bear that apparently died of a multimillion-dollar high.” Police found a sad scene. A 175-lb. black bear dead near a duffle bag and some $2 million worth of cocaine that had been opened and scattered over a hillside. The parachutist, a former Kentucky narcotics investigator, had fallen to his death in a backyard in Knoxville, Tennessee. His unmanned airplane crashed into a North Carolina mountain. Back in Georgia, the bear, examiners said, had overdosed. Now the movie, just coming out: Yes, “Cocaine Bear” is a real movie. And after it opens in theaters Friday, it might even be a hit. Since the trailer first debuted for Elizabeth Banks’ very, very loosely based-on-a-true-story R-rated comedy has stoked a rabid zeitgeist. At a time when much in Hollywood can feel pre-packaged, the makers of “Cocaine Bear” think it can be an untamed exception. “Hopefully the film lives up to the title,” Banks says, smiling. “That was the goal.” . . . The film, itself, takes the basis of the real story and imagines what might have transpired if the bear didn’t quickly die but went on a coke-fueled rampage through a national forest, terrorizing park wardens, campers and drug dealers seeking the lost shipment. After an initial taste, the bear goes after more cocaine with all the zeal of Yogi pursuing a picnic basket. Shoot me now, folks! I bet it gets more viewing than Tàr! Here’s the trailer for “Cocaine Bear’, which has been watched 16 million times:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is distracted:

Hili: I lost my thought. A: And what now? Hili: I will find it in a moment.

In Polish:

Hili: Zgubiłam myśl. Ja: I co teraz? Hili: Zaraz ją znajdę.

. . . and a photo of Szaron:

********************

From Science Humor (I don’t know who drew the cartoon):

From Somewhere on Facebook:

A Far Side cartoon by Gary Larson. I didn’t understand it until reader Thomas explained it to me:

From Masih, who’s fomenting anti-Iranian-government demonstrations all over Europe. This one’s from Belgium:

From Malcolm, a “cats being cats” video:

From Luana: Vanderbilt decided to suspend the two EDI deans who sent out a message of solidarity to students after the Michigan State shooting (see here):

From Simon sent on yesterday (Pancake Day), the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office disses the Prime Minister (a “tosser”, I found, is the same thing as a “wanker”):

From the Auschwitz Memorial, look at the crime for which he was imprisoned and then died:

Tweets from Matthew. Not bad for a medieval artist, though the first duck lacks a tail:

Genuine eel metaphors! Click on the picture to see more:

Stoats, weasels, and others of that ilk are all vicious killers, but I do love them so, and so does Matthew:

