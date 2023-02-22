A few more photos

For the next ten days or so I’ll be polishing off a giant manuscript and getting ready to go to Poland, so posting will be lighter than usual. Bear with me, as I do my best.

Here are a few of my photos to round out the day (click to enlarge). I suppose I put these up partly to remind me that my life hasn’t been so bad after all (I’m beset by the Black Dog today):

For a knish in New York, you must go to Yonah Shimmel’s on Houston Street. I don’t know how it’s survived 113 years!

Some of my fanciest cowboy boots, custom made by Rocketbuster. They hate getting orders for their Peacock Boots, as it takes hours of hand stitching:

Feral tabby Prince’s Mosque, Istanbul:

Roses at the central market, Bogota, Colombia:

A frog in the lab of Vicky Flechas, Universidad de los Andes, Bogota:

Drake fight, Botany Pond, 2011:

The Russian cruiser Aurora, built in 1900 for the Russo-Japanese war, photographed in St. Petersburg. It reportedly fired the first shot of the Russian Revolution, and still floats in the harbor.

A monument to all the cats sacrificed in laboratory experiments, University of St. Petersburg:

This is one of my favorite pictures. It’s a Cartier-Bresson-like picture of “the decisive moment” and I took it on purpose, sensing that here was a series of poses that wouldn’t be repeated. I underexposed the foreground to get a variety of girls in different lights and different dance-like poses. The original is in color, but I made it in black and white, too. (Which do you like best?) From Peter the Great’s summer palace, St. Petersburg.

Posing with a panelist and temporary friend (he gave me a smoke), Hay Festival, UK:

The shed where Dylan Thomas wrote poetry, behind The Boathouse in Laugharne, Wales:

Outside:

Inside:

Hitch, Sept 8, 2010; this may have been when he got the Dawkins Award but I can’t remember the occasion.

Sweet home Chicago: