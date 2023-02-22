A “miracle antibiotic” in the offing? New compound works against all multiple-drug-resistant bacterial strains, and also stymies the evolution of bacterial resistance

A new article from The Lancet reports the synthesis of an antibiotic that not only kills all drug-resistant bacteria that have been tested (in vitro or in vivo in mice), but also seems impervious to being rendered ineffective by the evolution of bacteria. If this works out in humans, it would be a terrific advance in medicine: an antibiotic that can be used on people whose infections aren’t treatable because the bacteria are drug-resistant (this is common in TB, for instance), but also an antibiotic that seems to be impervious to the evolution of bacterial resistance. It’s also easy to synthesize using organic chemistry, and can be easily tweaked in its structure just in case some bacteria eventually do develop resistance.
Click on the screenshot below to read the original article, or download the pdf here. The researchers hail mostly from UC Santa Barbara, but also come from UC Davis, Singapore, and Australia.
I found the link from reader Jeannie, who sent me a short piece on kottke.org calling attention to the results. That linked to the original paper (above), but added this:
The discovery was serendipitous. The U.S. Army had a pressing need to charge cell phones while in the field — essential for soldier survival. Because bacteria are miniature power plants, compounds were designed by Bazan’s group to harness bacterial energy as a “‘microbial”’ battery. Later the idea arose to re-purpose these compounds as potential antibiotics.
“When asked to determine if the chemical compounds could serve as antibiotics, we thought they would be highly toxic to human cells similar to bleach,” said Mahan, the project lead investigator. “Most were toxic — but one was not — and it could kill every bacterial pathogen we tested.”
Such are the totally unexpected side effects of research, and although this was applied research, it’s also a justification for pure research. Remember: the whole apparatus for sequencing DNA, and then the CRISPR technique, gene editing, and so on, began with the simple observation that some bacteria live in hot springs near the boiling point, and some curious scientists who asked “I wonder how they do it.”
Back to the paper. My take will be short as it’s complicated and, to be sure, parts of it are beyond me. The compound they found was COE2-2hexyl, and below is the structure. It can be synthesized without much difficulty using standard methods of organic chemistry, so you don’t have to get it from massive quantities of fungi or other organisms. Captions are from the paper.
Asyou see, it consists of two aromatic central chains with four long carbon tails, each of which has a nitrogen atom in it:
It works, as implied in the caption above, by attacking the cell membranes of bacteria, disrupting essential functions of the membrane. These inclue the ability of the bacterium to absorb and emit cell contents, to help the bacterium metabolize, and also, critically, to divide. Here’s how COE2-2hexyl looks when it gets into the bacterial membrane and disrupts it. Other similar compounds, called COEs, have the same shape and do the same thing:
This compound was tested on 17 bacterial isolates taken from people with drug-resistant infections:
You’ll recognize some of these as bacteria that cause gonorrhea, tuberculosis, pneumonia, dysentery (Shigella flexneri) Acinetobacter baumannii, which causes bad infections associate with hospitals, and so on. All of these were isolates taken from humans who had shown antibiotic resistance. The drug were tested in vitro, using mouse cell cultures that were infected with bacterial isolates from humans, and also in vivo, in mice that had been infected (there were of course controls that had been mock-treated). (I have to add that I feel sorry for the mice in the control group.)
As the authors note (my emphasis):
Expanded antibacterial activity analyses revealed that COE2-2hexyl exhibited broad antibacterial activity against all 17 clinical bacterial isolates tested (Table 1). Notably, methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA, MT3302) and CRE K. pneumoniae (MT3325) were derived from sepsis patients with refractory bacteremia, whereby the CRE organism was resistant to 20/22 antibiotics determined by clinical VITEK testing (bioMerieux, Inc.) and 19/24 antibiotics determined by broth microdilution.
Note that it worked when nearly all antibiotics had failed. The authors also made two derivatives of this compound, adding one cabon atom to two of the four chains; these two compounds also showed antibacterial activity against 9 drug-resistant bacterial isolates tested.
Of course you’re wondering “well, this is great, but is it safe?” It was, even in higher doses, and in the doses that killed bacteria. But of course it was safe in mice but may not be in humans. Clinical testing will be in order, and that might take a long time before we see if this and its derivatives are truly “wonder drugs”.
Finally, testing the compound for relatively long periods against bacteria showed that the bacteria did NOT develop immunity to the drug (that’s via natural selection, of course), which is really good news, since few antibiotics have not been overcome by mutations that render bacteria immune to them. (I believe that the Streptococcus bacterium that causes “strep throat” has never evolved resistance to penicillin, nor has the polio virus evolved immunity to polio vaccines, but such cases are rare.) Now, as Orgel’s Second Rule states, “evolution is cleverer than you are,” and eventually, if COE2-2hexyl is used for long enough, bacteria might find a way around it. But right now, things look promising.
Finally why are bacteria unable to evolve resistance to COE2-2hexyl? The clue is in this sentence in the paper:
COE2-2hexyl had specific effects on multiple membrane-associated functions that may act together to disrupt bacterial cell viability and the evolution of drug-resistance through a mechanism of action distinct from most membrane disrupting antimicrobials or detergents which destabilize.
The compound, it seems, disrupts many different functions of the bacterial membrane, and while one disruption might be fixed by one or more mutations in the bacteria, something that screws up your system big time, and in multiple ways, may be impossible to repair, as bacterial mutations that overcome one disruption may make it harder to fix the other disruptions. The more ways a drug can screw up a bug, the less likely it is that the bug can evolve resistance. But remember—bacteria are clever.
I’ll end with the authors’ final paragraph about what’s good about this compound and what needs to be done (mostly efficacy and safety testint in humans). But if this thing works out, it will be a medical advance of almost unparalleled value (bolding is mine):
The ease of molecular design and modular nature of COEs offer many advantages over conventional antimicrobials due to their intermediate molecular size, sufficient aqueous solubility to achieve efficacy, and the absence of complex chemical structures/chiral centers, making synthesis simple, scalable and affordable. The COE refinement workflow potentially accelerates lead-compound optimization by more rapid screening of novel compounds for the iterative directed-design process. It also reduces the time and cost of subsequent biophysical characterization, medicinal chemistry and bioassays, ultimately facilitating the discovery of novel compounds with improved pharmacological properties. Additionally, COEs provide an approach to gain new insights into microbial physiology, including membrane structure/function and mechanism of drug action/resistance, while also generating a suite of tools that enable the modulation of bacterial and mammalian membranes for scientific or manufacturing uses. Notably, further COE safety and efficacy studies will need to be conducted on a larger scale to ensure adequate understanding of the clinical benefits and risks to assure clinical efficacy and toxicity before COEs can be added to the therapeutic armamentarium. Despite these limitations, the modular design of COEs enables the construction of a spectrum of compounds with the potential as a new versatile therapy for the emergence and rapid global spread of pathogens that are resistant to all, or nearly all, existing antimicrobial medicines.
h/t: Jeannie
Is this Gram negative and Gram positive bacteria then?
Both. I’m working on the subscribe issue.
Since it works on gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, they should call it AllGramCoe Universal antibiotic.
Very interesting. If it pans out in clinical trials then it would compete with RNA based vaccines as the greatest biomedical revolution in recent history. Btw, the technology that goes into the Covid RNA vaccines is an absolute marvel of invention, much of which came from basic research. I actually got choked up reading about how clever those things are, as nicely explained here: https://berthub.eu/articles/posts/reverse-engineering-source-code-of-the-biontech-pfizer-vaccine/
Fascinating and promising! Especially interesting is that it disrupts bacterial activity in multiple ways. This doesn’t preclude the evolution of resistance, but it might require that resistance arise in steps, extending the usefulness of the compound. I’m excited to learn more as the research proceeds.
The question is, what do multi-drug efflux pumps do with it. Perhaps nothing because it is in the …
Is this new compound in the inner membrane? I guess so…
The first of a novel class of antibiotics would be expected to destroy multi antibiotic-resistant bacteria with ease. When the the quinolone ciprofloxacin came out, it killed both gram-negative and gram-positive drug-resistant pathogens and worked on DNA gyrase, which seemed fortuitous. There was a case report of the drug “curing” the in vivo production of a resistance plasmid. For several years the only drug resistance seen was in individual patients who had taken the drug.
Nevertheless, that changed and quinolone resistance became wide-spread. It would be great if this new class of antibiotics does not allow resistance, but one has to be skeptical of the idea. Resistance has developed over time to every class of antibiotic – even to chemical sterilizers like phenol. Fingers crossed.
Does it kill good bacteria (assuming there are any) as well?
What is difference between bacterial cell membranes and other creature cell membranes (such as ours)?
Easy to make; but if it pans out, how much will it sell for?
I note rhat Treponema pallidum (the helical bacterium that causes Syphilis) never became really resistent to penicillin, although the doses used are much higher nowadays.
I’m sure that bacteria will sooner or later evolve to cope with these compounds, let us hope rather later than sooner. The observation that a mutation improves one angle at the same time makes it more vulnerable to other angles gives hope.
I wonder if these compounds will not wreak havoc on our mutualistic intestinal microbiote. Well classical antibiotics often do snd may lead to pseudomembranous cilitis (which can be deadly). Luckily we have probiotics now, and poop transplant.
If this works out in Human use they’ll deserve a Nobel Prize!
The large, “greasy” and multiply charged structure and the fact that they’re focusing on sepsis makes me wonder about the bioavailability of compounds like this (ie. can these be administered orally or IV and distribute through tissues to the point of infection). Just looking at the molecule, it doesn’t strike me as one that will be very bioavailable or useful for infections requiring antibiotics with wide distribution in the body, like skin and soft tissue infections etc. It looks like a detergent molecule.
I’d love to be wrong here though…
If this is useful as a new sepsis drug that can be directly administered IV safely, that will also be a great breakthrough.
Back in the day when I ran an antibacterial discovery group, the medicinal chemists would have laughed if I suggested working on this class of compounds. It will be interesting to see if this moves into clinical trials.
Many thanks, PCC(e), for informing us about this very important research in practical molecular biology. This research at U. Cal. Santa Barbara is supported both by NIH and
by the U.S. Army Research Office. The latter connection has been noticed, with shrill
disapproval, by “Progressive” activists: https://www.laprogressive.com/climate-change-2/ucsb-military-research. The screed at the link reads in part:
“Amid the towering Eucalyptus and the beautiful lagoon that frame UCSB’s Nobel Prize-winning campus, visionary social science professors plan conferences on climate justice, while others with doctorate degrees in engineering, chemistry, math, psychology, biology and computer science oversee teams of graduate students laboring for the Pentagon and its private military contractors who profit from an escalating arms race.
Yes, distinguished professors are collaborating with the U.S. Army to prepare for doomsday wars with Russia and China as the Pentagon rushes weapons to Ukraine and sends nuclear-powered submarines into the South China Sea.
Let’s organize and mobilize to demand UCSB sever ties with the war machine to invest, instead, in peace and climate sustainability. “
I am trying to get my head around this. This doesn’t affect the cell wall but the cell membranes. Now my knowledge of bacterial cell membranes is rusty but digging around I found this list of functions of bacterial membranes.
1. Osmotic or permeability barrier
2. Location of transport systems for specific solutes (nutrients and ions)
3. Energy generating functions, involving respiratory and photosynthetic electron transport systems, establishment of proton motive force, and transmembranous, ATP-synthesizing ATPase
4. Synthesis of membrane lipids (including lipopolysaccharide in Gram-negative cells)
5. Synthesis of murein (cell wall peptidoglycan)
6. Assembly and secretion of extracytoplasmic proteins
7. Coordination of DNA replication and segregation with septum formation and cell division
8. Chemotaxis (both motility per se and sensing functions)
9. Location of specialized enzyme system
Disrupting one of those would be bad enough but all of them would be catastrophic.
One big difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic membranes is that the latter contain sterols whereas the former don’t – and that includes mitochondria.
I wonder ( wet finger in the air) if that prevents the same action in eukaryotes?
I work in antibiotic susceptibility. The claims in this paper are pretty outsized, and it’s unlikely these compounds will significantly impact antimicrobial susceptibility. Hate to be the killjoy. Our lead biologist had this to say (post if you want):
“This class of antibiotics has been around for a while. The claim of “does not evoke resistance” is pretty dubious in light of the ubiquitous efflux pump AcrB providing elevated resistance. They are similar to polymyxins, for which “full resistance” seems impossible, but they have limited solubility and must be administered via IV. The paper claims there is limited toxicity to mammalian cells relative to polymyxins, but there are no pharmacokinetic studies (which would tell us how long it takes the body to “clear” these compounds after dosing). Membrane-targeting antibiotics have a poor track record in the clinic, which is probably why these compounds have not received any industry adoption despite the initial reports 13 years ago.
The real promise of these antibiotics is the ability to produce new variations rapidly and cheaply in response to emerging resistance. The problem is that each variation would need to pass through the same extensive testing and regulatory processes.”
I found that there is already a paper out describing resistance to _similar_ compounds in Enterococcus faecalis.
https://doi.org/10.3389/fmicb.2020.00155
Just a note for the other lay people on here who find this discussion difficult. I am actually able to follow the general thrust of the discussion thanks to a book I am just finishing: The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human
Book by Siddhartha Mukherjee. Highly recommend it.
None of the bacteria tested against this new antibiotic cause tuberculosis. Y. pseudotuberculosis is a species of Yersinia that causes lesions in lymph nodes that superficially resemble TB but the bacterium, and the disease, are not at all related to Mycobacterium tuberculosis. A single drug that could treat drug-resistant TB would be big news but this is not it, at least not according to this report.
A poster asked upthread if this antibiotic would kill off “good” bacteria if there are any. Indeed there are: trillions of them living in your gut. A problem we see in people with fatal diseases treated with a succession of ever more powerful antibiotics for infections that their immune systems can’t eradicate is superinfection with various fungi. This event often heralds death, albeit often due to the underlying fatal disease or various other complications of treatment, often not sepsis per se.
Women will be familiar with yeast infections from even short courses of “broad-spectrum” antibiotics that we have now. It’s not a “bug-drug” interaction. It’s a “drug-person-microbiome” interaction that leads to this.
I’ll read the article but KD33 @15 likely gets the prize.