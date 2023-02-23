We haven’t had a contribution from James Blilie for a while, but we do today. Here are some of his travel photos, and he recommends (as do I) clicking on them to make them bigger. Jim’s captions are indented:

Here are a batch of photos from a very recent driving trip we took from our home in Washington (I am again a Washingtonian after a 20-year hiatus!) to southern California, mainly the Palm Springs area. (My son, Jamie, now 18, is the real wildlife photographer of the family. I am processing some of his photos now and hope to send along a selection of bird photos soon.) I am a landscape photographer, so these are landscape shots.

I lean hard to black and white and most of these are B&W. I learned photography at my father’s knee in the black and white darkrooms he built in every house we lived in while I was growing up.

For all these, I recommend that readers open up (click through to) the image for better viewing. Most of the photos have a lot of detail.

We drove down through the Oregon and California high desert on US Highway 395. The first images are from the California high desert:

High desert under unusual cloud and lighting conditions:

Honey Lake (a salt lake):