Sunday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the Sabbath that was made for man and woman, but not cats: February 19, 2023: National Chocolate Mint Day. Here are America’s best—a Chicago tradition:

It’s also National Arabian Horse Day, Iwo Jima Day (the day in 1945 when the five-week battle in the Pacific began), International Tug of War Day, and, in Maharashtra, India, Shivaji Jayanti, marking the birth of the founder of the Maratha Empire.

The famous raising of the American flag on Mount Suribachi took place on February 23, four days after the battle began. Here’s a video of that raising and the Pulitzer-Prize-winning photograph of the same event

Movie caption from YouTube: “U.S. Marines raising American flag on Mount Suribachi, Japan during the Island Hopping Campaign of World War II. Shot by Marine photographer Bill Genaust, February 23, 1945.”

Below is the Pulitzer-winning photo by Joe Rosenthal—the only photo to win the Prize the year it was published. From Wikipedia:

Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima. Two flags were raised; the one above is the second and larger one. They had to climb a ways to get to the top!

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the February 19 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*First, an obituary to come, and ineffably sad. The Washington Post headline tells the tale: “Former President Jimmy Carter opts for hom hospice care for final days.” Well, he’s 98.

Jimmy Carter, at 98 the oldest living former president, has chosen to spend his final days at home in Plains, Ga., in hospice care after a series of brief hospital stays, the Carter Center announced Saturday. Carter “has the full support of his family and his medical team,” the center’s statement said of the decision made by the nearly century-old one-time peanut farmer and engineer, who became the United States’ 39th president for one term from 1977 to 1981.

Carter has overcome serious health problems, including in 2015 when he was diagnosed with melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain. After treatment, doctors said he defied the odds and announced later that year that he was cancer-free.

The Carter Center’s announcement did not specify whether he has had a return of cancer, or whether another health condition prompted his decision that he was ready for hospice rather than continuing medical care.

The release stated that the family “asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.” Count me among them. Regardless of what you think of Carter’s job as President, or his pronouncements thereafter—and I do have some beefs abut them—I still think he’s the best EX President I’ve seen in my lifetime. While other’s cash in on their fame after leaving the White House (viz. Obama’s multiple mansions, millions in books deals, and Presidential Center—with a golf course—spoiling the lakefront a few blocks from my house), Carter eschewed the limelight, and spent his time nailing together houses for poor people. He was a kind man and a good one, and I’ll be sad to see him go.

*Neither Russia nor Iran were invited to the annual Munich Security Conference, which, as Wikipedia notes,

has become the most important independent forum for the exchange of views by international security policy decision-makers. Each year it brings together about 350 senior figures from more than 70 countries around the world to engage in an intensive debate on current and future security challenges. The list of attendees includes heads of states, governments and international organizations, ministers, members of parliament, high-ranking representatives of armed forces, science, civil society, as well as business and media.

The leaving out of Russia and Iran is significant enough, but what’s more significant is the announcement of Kamala Harris, the U.S. representative, that Russia committed “crimes against humanity” in the Ukraine. From the NYT:

Ukraine was again front and center on Saturday as international leaders met in Munich for a security conference. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said that Western unity against Russian aggression was “stronger than ever,” China’s top foreign policy official warned that “the Cold War mentality is back,” and Vice President Kamala Harris stressed Western resolve in supporting Kyiv. In an address to the conference on Saturday, Ms. Harris emphasized the Biden administration’s commitment to backing Ukraine and said that “there is no doubt” that Russia had committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine. Her remarks followed an address by Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party’s senior member for foreign affairs, whose presence has been billed by the Chinese state news media as a sign of Beijing’s moderating influence in a forum that otherwise would be dominated by U.S. interests. Here are the latest developments: Many are eager to see whether Mr. Wang meets with Mr. Blinken after the diplomatic crisis sparked this month by the discovery of a Chinese spy balloon floating over the United States. Mr. Wang called the United States’ recent shooting down of what he called a civilian balloon “absurd and hysterical” and an effort “to divert attention from its domestic problems.”

Mr. Blinken appeared alongside Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, and expressed confidence that Ukraine would be victorious because “Ukrainians are fighting for their own country,” adding, “the Russians are not.” He said that Western unity was “stronger than ever” and that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia would face a “day of reckoning.”

*The Benin Bronzes are going back to Nigeria, and I think that some day the Elgin Marbles will likely go back to their Athenian home. I think this is a proper solution—so long as the Greek government ensures that the marbles will be both protected and exhibited, which they will. In the meantime, go see them when you’re in London.

Sadly, the NYT, in a bout of Pecksniffery that I thought had passed, is making it a moral dilemma about whether to even SEE these objects before they’re returned. “When a Visit to the Museum Becomes an Ethical Dilemma :Western museums are major tourist attractions, drawing travelers from around the world. But what responsibility do we bear as spectators for patronizing institutions that display what critics say are stolen works?” ss

The bronzes have been at the center of an international firestorm as calls mount for Western museums to take responsibility for how they obtained objects that were seized during the colonial era, or looted by Nazis and other invading forces.

For museumgoers, the ethical dimensions of viewing plundered art have become impossible to ignore. Western museums are major tourist attractions, drawing travelers from around the world. But what responsibility do we bear as spectators for patronizing institutions that display what critics say are stolen works? Should we be asking how these museums got their treasures? Does our conception of a modern-day ethnological museum need a dramatic rethink? The answers to those four questions are, in order, “None,” “Perhaps,” and “No”. Yes, if objects were stolen or acquired under dubious circumstances (as with the Elgin Marbles), then yes, we should be asking if they should be returned, not forgetting that when they’re returned, they should also be on public display. But we bear NO responsibility as spectators for earlier thefts except in one circumstance: if our patronage would make a museum loath to return something to its rightful owners. I just don’t think that our patronage makes a difference. For crying out loud, the Elgin Marbles are the biggest draw to the British Museum, but they should be given back despite that—and I believe that they will be, or at the least will be shown alternatingly in Athens and London. The pressure to act rightfully comes not from patronage, but from moral suasion, and that’s what is getting the bronzes and marbles back. You should read Christopher Hitchens’s book The Parthenon Marbles: The Case for Reunification, which was published in 2008. His case, as I recall, is purely a moral one. Regardless of whether you think that there are good reasons for the British Museum to keep the marbles (and there are some), there is no reason not to go see them until this matter is settled. I refuse to feel guilt for looking at a world-class object in a Museum that is under dispute, because my looking breaks nobody’s bones nor picks anyone’s pocket. *Biden signed an executive order to ensure not just racial equality, but racial equity in government (you can see the order here): President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the federal government to do more to address racial inequality as the challenges and complexities of systemic racism are again drawing the public’s attention. The order, signed during Black History Month, requires that an initial review into long-standing disparities in government services and treatment that he ordered on his first day in office become an annual requirement for federal agencies. The reviews are aimed at increasing access to federal programs, services and activities for disadvantaged communities. The new order also directs federal agencies to have equity teams and name senior leaders who would be accountable for increasing equity and addressing bias. “My Administration has embedded a focus on equity into the fabric of Federal policymaking and service delivery,” Biden wrote in the order, adding that, “By advancing equity, the Federal Government can support and empower all Americans, including the many communities in America that have been underserved, discriminated against, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality.” . . .Chiraag Bains, the president’s deputy assistant for racial justice and equity, said that the new order shows Biden is “doubling down” on the commitment he made on his first day as president “to put equity at the center of how this government operates.” The order institutionalizes Biden’s pledge that government be open and accessible to all and “is a recognition that achieving equity is not a one- or a a two-year project. It’s a generational commitment,” Bains told The Associated Press.

Note that Biden’s announcement begins by touting equal opportunity, but as you see in the document, and in the report above, “equal opportunity” morphed quickly into equity, a term that pervades the document. The two words do not represent the same thing, and inequity does not equate to racism, much less a lack of equal opportunity. Either Biden is deliberately conflating them to advance a progressive agenda, or he’s too addled to know the difference. I don’t accept the latter explanation: I think that he bought more heavily into wokeness than I originally guessed. (h/t Luana)

*Here are the fruits of religious authoritarianism, and the Washington Post headline tells the tale: “Her baby has a deadly diagnosis. Her Florida doctors refused an abortion.” You knew this was coming, and it’s here: these religious Republicans would rather let children be born, suffer, and die a “natural” death rather than stop suffering more mercifully. The details (the first sentence is heartbreaking):

Deborah Dorbert is devoting the final days before her baby’s birth to planning the details of the infant’s death.

Nobody expected things to happen the way they did when halfway through their planned and seemingly healthy pregnancy, a routine ultrasound revealed the fetus had devastating abnormalities, pitching the dazed couple into the uncharted landscape of Florida’s new abortion law. Deborah and Lee Dorbert say the most painful decision of their lives was not honored by the physicians they trust. Even though medical experts expect their baby to survive only 20 minutes to a couple of hours, the Dorberts say their doctors told them that because of the new legislation, they could not terminate the pregnancy.]

In fact that’s not true: the Florida law does allow an exemption for “fetal abnormalities that are fatal”. But the doctors wouldn’t abide by it; the likely reason is PROSECUTION. Florida’s H.B. 5 — Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality — went into effect last July, soon after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a half-century constitutional right to abortion. The new law bans abortion after 15 weeks with a couple of exceptions, including one that permits a later termination if “two physicians certify in writing that, in reasonable medical judgment, the fetus has a fatal fetal abnormality” and has not reached viability. It is not clear how the Dorberts’ doctors applied the law in this situation. Their baby has a condition long considered lethal that is now the subject of clinical trials to assess a potential treatment. Neither Dorbert’s obstetrician nor the maternal fetal medicine specialist she consulted responded to multiple requests for comment. A spokesman for Lakeland Regional Health, the hospital system the doctors are affiliated with, declined to discuss Dorbert’s case or how it is interpreting the new law. In an emailed statement, Tim Boynton, the spokesman, said, “Lakeland Regional Health complies with all laws in the state of Florida.” You can’t depend on unfinished clinical trials to guide your decisions here, and the doctors erred. Lakeland Regional Health is not complying with simple decency, and they would be complying with the law if they had let Dorbert terminate her pregnancy. This is the real reason the doctors are doing this: Florida physicians who violate the new law face penalties including the possibility of losing their licenses, steep fines and up to five years in prison.As a result, Katz said, they “are likely to err on the side of questioning whether the conditions are fully met.” They discovered at 24 weeks that the fetus had Potter Syndrome with multiple abnormalities and no kidneys. Dorbert begged for a termination of her pregnancy, it was no dice. At any rate, the clinical trials are now closed: This month, researchers released initial results for 18 babies, who, like Deborah’s, were missing both their kidneys. With their amniotic fluid replenished through regular infusions, their lungs were able to develop enough for most to survive at least two weeks after birth. Two weeks of suffering: that’s the most they could expect if they HAD the treatment. Without that, the baby will die, suffering, within a couple of days. It’s pure torture for the baby and the parents, but the State of Florida, damn its soul, would prefer suffering. They’re like a governmental Mother Teresa.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is perturbed and out of focus:

Hili: Can you explain the concept of complexity to me? A; It’s simple, when we start to feel lost it means that the situation is complex.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy możesz mi wyjaśnić pojęcie złożoności? Ja: To proste, kiedy zaczynamy się gubić, to znaczy, że sytuacja jest złożona.

And a picture of baby Kulka (remember, “Kulka” means “ball” in Polish, as she was a tiny furrball when found):

********************

From the Cat House on the Kings:

From Now That’s Wild:

Matthew, in Cambridge, sent this as a “moving panel from the Scott Museum.” It describes the finding of Scott and his men, frozen to death in a tent on their return from the South Pole. Note that they dragged 35 pounds of fossils with them to their death (but the fossils helped buttress a theory that the continents were all joined). Click to enlarge:

Over at Mastodon, God is dead.

Masih meets the erstwhile chess champion who’s now a Russian dissident living in exile. Kasparov speaks English after her Farsi. (His first name, by the way, has two “r”s):

For the first time Russian and Iranian dictators were excluded from the Munich Security Conference. As my friend Gary Kasparov said it’s time for Western democracies to hear from the people.@Kasparov63 #WomanLifeFreedom pic.twitter.com/0zt9DiCOV4 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 18, 2023

I posted about this yesterday, and am glad to see that Sullivan’s against this draconian law as well; he was born a Brit:

This is not a document that can be found in anything close to a free country. Every day, I'm grateful for the First Amendment. https://t.co/UGP2teACOI — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) February 17, 2023

From Luana: postmortem changes of words to match the Zeitgeist (Dahl died in 1990). Is “Kipling” now canceled as well?

They should NOT be tampering with an author’s words after he’s dead, regardless of how “offensive” they are:

Authors have to insist on contracts in which their words cannot be changed after publication without approval. https://t.co/gGnld32zZE — William M Briggs – Statistician to the Stars! (@FamedCelebrity) February 18, 2023

From Amy, the next installment of the tweet in which a Turkish firefighter who saved a cat from the earthquake rubble (and then the cat wouldn’t leave his side) has now adopted the moggy. AS HE SHOULD HAVE! Long live Enkaz!

I posted yesterday about a cat saved from the rubble in Turkey who refused to leave his rescuer's side. The rescuer's name is Ali Cakas and he adopted the cat, naming him Enkaz – "rubble" in Turkish. May they have a happy life together! 📷- jcacs_1/ Instagram pic.twitter.com/ztgbZbAHyT — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 17, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial: Six-year-old girl gassed upon arrival:

19 February 1936 | A French Jewish girl, Paulette Gotlib, was born in Paris. She arrived at #Auschwitz on 19 August 1942 in a transport of 997 Jews deported from Drancy. She was murdered after selection in a gas chamber with 896 other people. pic.twitter.com/9LfRu2GZ3r — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 19, 2023

Before we get to Matthew’s tweets, let’s hear from Tina Purcell, who happens to be his wife. Now I see what he’s like when I’m not around!

Morning thoughts from the esteemed prof @matthewcobb : we are surrounded by fuckers, there is an awful lot of fuckery about at the moment. — Christina Purcell (@TinaMPurcell) February 16, 2023

And tweets from the curmudgeon himself. Luscomb died in 1985 at 98.

Another cat-related item from Matthew. This is a lovely painting.

Anne Mortimer, contemporary British artist, recognised as one of the finest painters of #cats and also for her many children's books #WomensArt pic.twitter.com/HYXUah344D — #WOMENSART (@womensart1) February 18, 2023

LOOK AT THIS FISH!

Ever heard of a red-lipped batfish? This odd-looking fish creeps along the sea floor, using its fins as legs. See for yourself! https://t.co/PY5lUPDtdU pic.twitter.com/PMcdl2OKpC — RangerRick Magazines (@RangerRickMags) February 16, 2023