It’s Sunday and that means it’s a Day for Themed Bird Photos from John Avise. John’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Other Body Parts
Some of my posts on recent Sundays have spotlighted species whose common names refer to colorful areas on the bird’s crown, or on the throat and chin. This week’s post involves a menagerie of avian species whose common names reference various other body parts. The etiologies of most of these names are obvious, whereas a few names (notably the Sharp-shinned Hawk) are more obscure. Except where otherwise indicated, all photos were taken in Southern California.
Black-legged Kittiwake, Rissa tridactyla:
Blue-winged Teal, Anas discors (Florida):
Band-tailed Pigeon, Columba fasciata:
American Three-toed Woodpecker, Picoides dorsalis (Alaska):\
Black-bellied Plover, Pluvialis squatarola:
Broad-winged Hawk juvenile, Buteo platypterus:
Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Tryngites subruficollis (Michigan):
Ladder-backed Woodpecker, Picooides scalaris (Arizona):
Red-shouldered Hawk, Buteo lineatus:
Black-vented Shearwater, Puffinus opisthomelas:
Sharp-shinned Hawk, Accipiter striatus:
Chestnut-backed Chickadee, Poecile rufescens (Oregon):
Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Pheucticus ludovicianus (Michigan):
Yellow-headed Blackbird, Xanthocephalus xanthocephalus:
The eagle owl (Uhu) “Flaco”, who was freed from his cage at the Central Park Zoo by vandals about 2 weeks ago, is getting more comfortable in freedom in Central Park. He has not lost his hunting instinct and is now feeding on the local rat population, among other things.
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/central-park-zoo-shares-flaco-the-owl-update/4109780/