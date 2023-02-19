It’s Sunday and that means it’s a Day for Themed Bird Photos from John Avise. John’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Other Body Parts

Some of my posts on recent Sundays have spotlighted species whose common names refer to colorful areas on the bird’s crown, or on the throat and chin. This week’s post involves a menagerie of avian species whose common names reference various other body parts. The etiologies of most of these names are obvious, whereas a few names (notably the Sharp-shinned Hawk) are more obscure. Except where otherwise indicated, all photos were taken in Southern California.

Black-legged Kittiwake, Rissa tridactyla: