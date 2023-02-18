More abrogation of free speech in Britain

This tweet is worth posting on its own because it shows how draconian the UK speech laws have become. Mr. Goddard (who may be the same as “Patrick Basedman”) may indeed be a homophobe, and I’m sure I’d disagree with whatever criticisms of the LGBTQ community (or rainbow flags) he made. But that’s not the point. The point is that this SHOULD be free speech, as it is in the US. But in the UK it’s enough to get you a letter from the coppers asking for a nonvoluntary “voluntary” meeting, and perhaps some kind of police record. If you don’t go to a “voluntary meeting”, you could be prosecuted.

Here’s the original tweet with a letter from the police, and, below that, a slightly shortened version of the video that got Godard in trouble.

For everyone wondering what the "offensive" post was, I don't want to upload the whole thing and risk getting banned so I've cut it short, but at the end he uses the word "nonce". The full clip is 10 seconds. That's it. pic.twitter.com/5xW8SRFWvK — Patrick Basedman🌲☀️🌲 (@patrickbasedmn) January 8, 2023

Here’s an enlargement of the letter that Goddard got (click it to enlarge it more). Note how intimidating it is, headed by a “Crime Report Reference”, a claim that this could be a violation of the law (more on that below), a demand to arrange a “voluntary” interview (isn’t that an oxymoron?), and a threat of prosecution if the voluntary interview is missed.

Note that no individual was targeted, but “the LGBTQ community.” It turns out that, at least according to the Wikipedia article on “Hate speech laws in the UK,” speech like this could be against the law:

Hate speech laws in England and Wales are found in several statutes. Expressions of hatred toward someone on account of that person’s colour, race, sex, disability, nationality (including citizenship), ethnic or national origin, religion, gender reassignment, or sexual orientation is forbidden. Any communication which is threatening or abusive, and is intended to harass, alarm, or distress someone is forbidden. The penalties for hate speech include fines, imprisonment, or both. The Police and CPS have formulated a definition of hate crimes and hate incidents, with hate speech forming a subset of these. Something is a hate incident if the victim or anyone else think it was motivated by hostility or prejudice based on: disability, race, religion, gender identity or sexual orientation. A hate incident becomes a hate crime if it crosses the boundary of criminality. Some United Kingdom statutes apply in Scotland and Northern Ireland. The Scottish government has held an independent review of hate crime laws which it intends to use as the basis for a wider consultation on new legislation.

In the US, “hate speech” is legal but not so for “threatening or abusive communication intended to harass, alarm, or distress someone.” This makes sense, for nearly every form of speech (including pro-civil-rights speech in the Jim Crow South) can be seen as “hateful” to someone. The students who objected to the depiction of Muhammad’s face in an art class at Hamline University did so because they claimed it was an expression of Islamophobia, though it surely wasn’t motivated by that. On the other hand, threatening or harassing someone is a personal attack (though calling them a name one time is probably not). It seems that the U.S. has got it right here but the UK has it wrong. The letter above shows the subjectivity of “hate speech” laws, and how they can be used to intimidate people into silence if they express unpopular opinions.

Here’s section 127 of the 2003 Malicious Communications Act with which Goddard was threatened:

The video doesn’t seem to have been meant to menace or intimidate an individual, though of course some people may consider the message itself “grossly offensive” (part 1). It’s the “grossly offensive” bit, combined with the “electronic communications network,” which of course includes email, Twitter, Facebook, and so on, that makes so many people susceptible to intimidation like the letter above.

“Hate speech” laws are a losing proposition, for what is “hate” depends on who interprets it and which political group controls the government. Best not to have them.

h/t: Luana