Friday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the tail end o’ the week: Friday, February 17, 2023: Café au Lait Day, a drink never to be ordered after noon in France (politesse requires espresso only).

It’s also National Indian Pudding Day (one of PCC[E]’s very favorite desserts, but hard to come by in restaurants), National Cabbage Day, National Public Science Day, World Human Spirit Day, and the Christian feast day of Fintan of Clonenagh, head of an Irish monastery and one of three patron saints of county Laois. There’s a tree in his honor:

This tree, an Acer pseudoplatanus, was planted in the late 18th or early 19th century at the site of the Early Christian monastic site of Clonenagh. The tree is dedicated to St. Fintan and it became custom to insert coins into the tree from which the tree suffered and was believed to be dead until the tree started to recover with some new shoots.” (Heritage Tree Database, Tree Council of Ireland)

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the February 17 Wikipedia page.

*I’m not sure if this portentous report by the NYT means that Trump may get indicted, but somebody seems to be in trouble in Georgia for perjury connected with attempts to overturn the last Presidential election. A grand jury has been investigating whether Trump & Co. interfered in the state’s voting in that election. Make what you will of this:

A court on Thursday released portions of a report by a special grand jury investigating whether Donald J. Trump and his allies interfered in the presidential election in Georgia in an attempt to overturn the 2020 result. The released portions — just five pages of text — do not delve into the grand jury’s conclusions or say whether they recommended indictments related to election interference. But the jurors said they believed that “one or more” unnamed witnesses who testified in the inquiry may have committed perjury and should face indictment. They also found “that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election,” rejecting arguments made by Mr. Trump and his supporters.

Here are the details: The publicly released portion of the report does not mention the names of anyone that the jurors think should or should not be indicted. Nor does it mention, beyond potential perjury, which Georgia laws the jurors believe may have been violated. Read the released portions of the report here.

Although Georgia law requires the release of a special grand jury’s final report, a judge decided to disclose only a small portion on Thursday. Here’s why.

The grand jury’s recommendations are now in the hands of Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, who has been a prosecutor for nearly two decades. Read more about her.

During a hearing last month, Ms. Willis said that decisions on whether to seek indictments were “imminent,” although she has not specified what that means. Her office is known to have informed nearly 20 people that they could face charges. Read about them here.

A central element of the investigation is the call by Mr. Trump on Jan. 2, 2021, during which he told Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, that he needed to “find” 11,780 votes — the number he needed to overcome Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s lead in the state. Listen to highlights of that call. Here’s the highlight of that call from Trump. It’s certainly mendacious and manipulative, but I’m not sure what the perjury is unless he testified later (which I don’t think he did) that he didn’t say this. If he didn’t testify, then he couldn’t be the perjurer, could he? But then there’s a NYT op-ed today by three people: “It’s time to prepare for a possible Trump indictment.” Here’s a bit about the d.a. If she does indict Mr. Trump, the two likely paths that she might take focus on the fake electoral slates and Mr. Trump’s call to Mr. Raffensperger. One is a narrower case that would likely take weeks to try; the other is a broader case that would likely take months. I’m guessing there will be no charges. Anyway, remember this? (You can hear it at the link.): TRUMP: But the ballots are corrupt. And you’re going to find that they are — which is totally illegal, it is more illegal for you than it is for them because, you know what they did and you’re not reporting it. That’s a criminal — that’s a criminal offense. And you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer. And that’s a big risk. But they are shredding ballots, in my opinion, based on what I’ve heard. And they are removing machinery and they’re moving it as fast as they can, both of which are criminal finds. And you can’t let it happen and you are letting it happen. You know, I mean, I’m notifying you that you’re letting it happen. So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state. *Another day, another mass shooting. This one was in a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, and “only” one person was killed, while three were wounded. El Paso police said hours after the gunfire that two people had been taken into custody, though details of what led the shooting remained unclear. Interim police chief Peter Pacillas said that Cielo Vista Mall was still considered a crime scene, and that it would remain locked down until authorities had completed their investigation. Pacillas stressed that the danger had passed. “There is no more danger. I want to repeat that: There is no more danger to the public,” Pacillas said. The shooting happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack targeting Hispanic people in 2019. El Paso — with a largely Latino population of about 700,000 people — sits on the U.S. border with Mexico, where residents of both countries cross frequently. This seems to happen at least once a week these days, and America is so inured to it, and in love with guns, that it’s going to keep happening. *After some days pondering the shooting down of three small aerial objects after the Chinese spy balloon was downed, it now looks like the government, spooked, shot down three innocuous objects. The result was an unusual and often surreal few days, as Biden was essentially confronted with deciding whether to shoot down three mysterious objects, leaving a baffled public. The government avoided explicitly calling them unidentified flying objects — UFOs — or unidentified aerial phenomena, a similar term that also evokes jokes about alien life. More than once, the administration felt it had to explicitly clarify there was no evidence the objects were extraterrestrial. “I just wanted to make sure we address this from the White House. I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday. “It was important for us to say that from here, because we’ve been hearing a lot about it.” LOL! But if they weren’t spy balloons or aliens, what were these objects? . . . It now appears possible, even likely, that the mysterious objects — described variously as “car-sized,” “cylindrical” and “octagonal” — had entirely mundane origins. In remarks on Thursday, Biden said there is no evidence to suggest the three served nefarious purposes. “Nothing right now suggests they were related to China’s spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from any other country,” Biden said. “The intelligence community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research.” Well, okay. Although it cost several million dollars to shoot down those objects, I can understand completely that Biden wanted to err on the side of public safety. And I presume that radar and other detection methods have been adjusted so we’re not shooting down people’s private balloons. But I’m really eager to see what they’ll find out after analyzing the real spy Luftballon.

*News about gun regulation from reader Ken:

New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen (2022), SCOTUS held, in an opinion by Clarence Thomas, that the New York State concealed-carry law violates the Second Amendment because it requires applicants to show a “special need” to carry a concealed firearm, rather than requiring the State to bear the burden of establishing why the applicant should be denied a concealed-carry permit. The Bruen case was written in broad language that pro-gun-rights activists have read as an invitation to challenge additional gun-restriction laws. These cases are now percolating in the lower federal courts, including challenges to the federal felon-in-possession statute, a crime punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment, as applied to defendants whose prior conviction was for a non-violent felony offense. In(2022), SCOTUS held, in an opinion by Clarence Thomas, that the New York State concealed-carry law violates the Second Amendment because it requires applicants to show a “special need” to carry a concealed firearm, rather than requiring the State to bear the burden of establishing why the applicant should be denied a concealed-carry permit. Thecase was written in broad language that pro-gun-rights activists have read as an invitation to challenge additional gun-restriction laws. These cases are now percolating in the lower federal courts, including challenges to the federal felon-in-possession statute, a crime punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment, as applied to defendants whose prior conviction was for a non-violent felony offense. One of the cases raising this issue, Range v. Attorney General, has made its way to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia. In Range, the three-judge panel that initially heard the case upheld the defendant’s felon-in-possession conviction against a Second Amendment challenge. In federal appellate practice, the party on the losing end of a panel opinion can file a “petition for rehearing en banc” — a request to have the case reheard by all the judges on active status in that circuit. When a party files such a petition, if at least one judge on the court requests it, a vote of all the judges on active status is taken. If a majority of the judges vote to rehear the case, the original panel opinion is vacated, the parties are directed to submit supplemental briefs, and the case is reset for oral argument before all the judges. That is the status of the Range case in the Third Circuit; all the judges sitting en banc heard oral argument in the case yesterday. Expect a final decision in the next few weeks. N.B: When rehearing en banc is granted, it generally means that the decision by the initial three-judge panel is going to be reversed. (After all, if the majority of the judges on active status think the initial three-judge panel got the outcome right, there’s no reason to grant rehearing.) In the Range case, this would mean that the Third Circuit is prepared to invalidate, on Second Amendment grounds, the federal felon-in-possession statute as applied to persons previously convicted of nonviolent crimes. Nevertheless, there’s reason to think that may not happen here. It could be that, since there are so many cases raising challenges to gun-restriction laws wending their way through the courts, the Third Circuit granted rehearing en banc merely to provide some clarity on the issue to the federal trial courts that have to decide these cases on a day-to-day ba

*For some reason, this new column by John McWhorter arrived in my email (I subscribe to his pieces) but hasn’t shown up in the paper four hours after I got it, which is very strange. I’ll assume it’s just a glitch, but just in case I’ve saved the email with the complete text. The answer to his question below, by the way, is “yes”: and he’s talking about DeSantis banning the new College Board A.P curriculum.

UPDATE: It was up four hours after I got the email, so you can access it by clicking on the screenshot below.

McWhorter’s view is that the original A.P. class pushed the “progressive” take, imbued with Critical Race Theory, as if it were a truth not to be questioned, rather than containing issues that could be debated.

I’d like to make clear that I disapprove of the vast majority of DeSantis’s culture warrior agenda, a ham-handed set of plans designed to stir up a G.O.P. base in thrall to unreflective figures such as Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. If DeSantis runs for president, he will not get my vote. However, even a stopped clock is right twice a day, and in terms of how we tell the story of Black America, the board did the right thing, whether because of DeSantis’s threat or for more high-minded reasons. The take that I saw in the course’s original draft depicted the history of Black America over the past several decades as an unbroken stream of left protest against a seemingly unchanging racist hegemon. There is certainly drama in the procession. The Black Panthers, the Black arts movement, Black studies departments, Black Lives Matter. Incarceration, reparations and Black struggle. Amiri Baraka, Molefi Kete Asante, Manning Marable (all notably left-leaning writers). But Black history has been ever so much more than protest and professional pessimism; note how hard it is to imagine any other group of people whose history is written with this flavor so dominant.’ This is not education but advocacy. And in no sense does racism mean that the difference has no meaning. The key issue is the difference between opinions that are considered and debated and opinions that are mostly uncontested and perhaps considered uncontestable — essentially opinions that are treated as if they were facts.

A bit more:

Certain takes on race are thought of by an influential portion of progressive Americans — Black, white and otherwise — as incarnations of social justice. To them, our nation remains an incomplete project that will remain mired in denial until these ways of seeing race are universally accepted and determine the bulk of public policy. These issues include ones in the earlier version of the A.P. course, such as the idea that Black people may be owed reparations and that one of the most accurate lenses through which to view America is through the lens of intersectionality.

McWhorter argues, correctly, that one can debate these issues (as well as “standpoint epistemology”, another feature of the curriculum), but they were not presented as debatable (or any critics of them cited) in the version of the course that DeSantis banned.

. . . To pretend that where Blackness is concerned, certain views must be treated as truth despite intelligent and sustained critique is to give in to the illogic of standpoint epistemology: “That which rubs me the wrong way is indisputably immoral.”

And the ending. I’ll compare the email I got with the published column, just to see if anything was changed. Nope; it’s the same. I’ll presume there was a glitch and not a squabble.

There are certainly conservatives who think discussion of racism should be entirely barred from public life. This is, on its face, blinkered, ignorant and pathetic. But to pretend that controversial views on race from the left are truth incarnate is being dishonest about race as well. It sacrifices logic out of a quiet terror of being called racist (or, if Black, self-hating). How that is progressive or even civil in a real way is unclear to me. In being honest enough to push past the agitprop, I hate having to say that in this case, DeSantis, of all people, was probably right.

