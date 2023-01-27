Reader Chris Schulte sent some photos from a trip to the Galápagos archipelago. (I was supposed to be there in about a week, but since the trip was combined with a trip to Machu Picchu in Peru, and there are riots and unrest in that country, they canceled the whole deal. But I’ll be lecturing instead on a trip to the islands in August, and it will not be canceled because the Galápagos are part of Ecuador, not Peru).

Chris’s captions are indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.

My wife and I went to the Galápagos a few years ago and I’ve been meaning to send these to you for a while. I don’t know if everything is identified correctly, but perhaps someone who knows better can correct me.

Galápagos Tortoise (Chelonoidis niger) at El Chato 2 ranch:

Lava Lizard, Microlophus spp.:

Large Ground Finch, Geospiza magnirostris:

Woodpecker Finch, Camarhynchus pallidus:



Marine Iguana, Amblyrhynchus cristatus:

I'm not sure if this is a Striated or Galápagos Heron (Butorides striatus or Butorides sundevali, also "Lava heron"), at the fish market:

Galapagos Sea Lion, Zolophus wolleboeki:

Galapágos Mockingbird, Nesomimus parvulus:

Yellow warbler, Dendroica petechia, letting me get really close:

We were able to go snorkeling at Kicker Rock . I think someone said that it was 800 ft. deep between the two islets. Of course that is where you splash in

The first thing I saw was… unexpected:

I saw something out of the corner of my eye and was able to take a quick snap of it:

And a couple of Nazca boobies, Sula granti, on the rocks above: