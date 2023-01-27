Friday: Hili dialogue

Greetings on Friday, January 27, 2023: National Chocolate Cake Day. It’s a good day to have a “cake shake” at the famed Chicago hot-dog chain Portillo’s. They put an entire piece of frosted chocolate cake into a milkshake. I’ve had their terrific dogs, but not a cake shake. My New Year’s resolution is to remedy that.

It’s also National Geographic Day (the organization was founded on this day in 1888), Thomas Crapper Day (he died on this day in 1910), and International Day of Commemoration in Memory of Victims of the Holocaust, honoring the day in 1945 that Auschwitz was liberated by the Red Army. Here’s are photos of released inmates taken on or around the day of liberation (read more and see other photos at this History Channel site).

And a tweet:

For the world #Auschwitz is a symbol of the #Holocaust & crimes of WW2, a painful reminder of what ideologies of hatred may lead humanity to.

In 2005 @UN declared 27 January – the date of the liberation of #Auschwitz – as the International #HolocaustRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/hZUy4auQ6f — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 27, 2023

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 27 Wikipedia page.

*More rogue cops. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols, a 29 year old black man, after they stopped him for reckless driving. The stop was captured on video, but it hasn’t yet been released (the family and head cops get to see it first. I’ll reserve judgment, as usual, but since the police chief who has seen the video says that the beating the cops gave the man was “a failing of basic humanity,” I assume that the cops used excessive force. From the NYT:

The officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were arrested on charges including second-degree murder. “The actions of all of them resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols and they are all responsible,” Shelby County District Attorney Steven J. Mulroy said of the officers. All five officers, who are Black, were fired last week.

A lawyer for Mr. Nichols’s family said the family was encouraged by the charges. “That these five officers are being held criminally accountable for their deadly and brutal actions gives us hope as we continue to push for justice for Tyre,” the lawyer, Ben Crump, said in a statement. He added, “This tragedy meets the absolute definition of a needless and unnecessary death.” Here is what we know about Mr. Nichols. Video of the traffic stop will be released Friday, Mr. Mulroy said, as the city braced for any angry response to the footage. David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said he had watched the recordings. “In a word, it’s absolutely appalling,” he said. He added, “This was wrong, this was criminal.”

Mr. Nichols was stopped by officers on suspicion of reckless driving on the evening of Jan. 7. After what the police described in an initial statement as two confrontations with Mr. Nichols, an ambulance was called after he complained of shortness of breath.

Mr. Nichols “suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” according to preliminary findings of an autopsy commissioned by his family. His family shared a photograph taken before he died on Jan. 10 that showed him in a hospital bed, apparently unconscious, his face bruised and swollen. The D.A., who must have seen the video since he laid the charges, agreed with the police chief. What we might well have here are authoritarian and bloodthirsty cops. Really, a beating? I’d be curious to know what Nichols did that would deserve such an attack.

*Over at her Free Press site, Bari Weiss initiated a discussion among readers about why New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigned. Was it because of her low approval ratings (in the thirties) that came from her policies, or was she the victim of sexism?

Could there have been a more perfect avatar of Davos-progressivism than New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern? There she was—the youngest woman on the world stage, and pretty to boot. When she brought her three-month-old to the UN General Assembly, the press went wild. Outside of New Zealand, the press loved everything Ardern. Her handsome fiance. Her fashion sense. The fact that she was the first Kiwi PM to march in a gay pride parade. “Lady of the Rings: Jacinda Rules,” declared Maureen Dowd of The New York Times. Vogue crowed her the “anti-Trump.” But while the leader was beloved by elite Americans, the warm feeling didn’t extend to her own citizens. The most recent polls out of New Zealand saw Ardern’s Labor Party approval ratings in the low thirties. Facing the prospect of a devastating election in October, Ardern pulled the plug. Last week, she resigned. “I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice.” The Washington Post chalked the whole thing up to sexism. “Sexism dogged Jacinda Ardern’s tenure. Battling it is part of her legacy.” Never mind that New Zealand implemented some of the most draconian Covid policies in the world outside China. Or that there is growing gang violence in the country. Or that inflation there is at 7.2 percent. “I know there will be much discussion in the aftermath of this decision as to what the so-called ‘real’ reason was,” said Ardern. “I can tell you that what I am sharing today is it.” She said the reason is that she wanted to finally get married and needed time to plan the wedding. So let’s discuss.

As of yesterday afternoon there were about 515 comments in the discussion, most of which ignored the question or talked about Canada. This answer, by Jill, seemed the most cogent of the batch I inspected. As for me, I had great hopes for Ardern but she was both too woke and too lax in carrying out the promises she made.

*The Associated Press has an intriguing article about gene therapy for brain diseases, which has promise for greatly improving conditions caused by mutations in single genes, but also for more complex maladies like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. A genetically engineered virus containing a working version of a gene whose mutation has caused a disease is infused into the brain (preferably in a young person before much damage sets in), and the gene gets inserted into the brain cells. In some cases in can make a huge difference.

When Rylae-Ann Poulin was a year old, she didn’t crawl or babble like other kids her age. A rare genetic disorder kept her from even lifting her head. Her parents took turns holding her upright at night just so she could breathe comfortably and sleep. Then, months later, doctors delivered gene therapy directly to her brain. Now the 4-year-old is walking, running, swimming, reading and riding horses — “just doing so many amazing things that doctors once said were impossible,” said her mother, Judy Wei. Rylae-Ann, who lives with her family in Bangkok, was among the first to benefit from a new way of delivering gene therapy — attacking diseases inside the brain — that experts believe holds great promise for treating a host of brain disorders. Her treatment recently became the first brain-delivered gene therapy after its approval in Europe and the United Kingdom for AADC deficiency, a disorder that interferes with the way cells in the nervous system communicate. New Jersey drugmaker PTC Therapeutics plans to seek U.S. approval this year. Meanwhile, about 30 U.S. studies testing gene therapy to the brain for various disorders are ongoing, according to the National Institutes of Health. One, led by Dr. Krystof Bankiewicz at Ohio State University, also targets AADC deficiency. Others test treatments for disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s. . . .Challenges remain, especially with diseases caused by more than a single gene. But scientists say the evidence supporting this approach is mounting — opening a new frontier in the fight against disorders afflicting our most complex and mysterious organ. “There’s a lot of exciting times ahead of us,” said Bankiewicz, a neurosurgeon. “We’re seeing some breakthroughs.” The most dramatic of those breakthroughs involve Rylae-Ann’s disease, which is caused by mutations in a gene needed for an enzyme that helps make neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, the body’s chemical messengers. The one-time treatment delivers a working version of the gene.

Because our blood-brain barrier (read about it; it’s a wonderful evolved system) prevents pathogens in the body from getting into the brain, the engineered viruses are put into the brain through a tube that goes through a hole drilled in the skull.

*If you’re into red wine, and especially Italian red wine, I’d have a read of Lettie Teague’s Wall Street Journal column in which she enthusiastically recommends five Lange (a region) Nebbiolo wines that are all in the vicinity of $20. She calls them “the bargain Barolo, for they’re made from the same grapes as the great Barolo and Barbaresco wines. Although I haven’t tried one of these, you can bet that I will. They look to be widely available, too.

Just about every great wine has a “good” counterpart: a wine made from the same grape in the same place but in a more accessible and/or affordable style. For lovers of Barolo and Barbaresco, the great wines from the Langhe region in Piedmont, Italy, that wine would likely be Langhe Nebbiolo. It’s made from the same grape in the same place, but unlike its superstar counterparts, it’s incredibly cheap. How much does a Langhe Nebbiolo actually resemble a Barolo or Barbaresco? I’d say it depends on where the grapes were sourced, how the wine was vinified and, perhaps most important, how much pride the producer takes in making a “lesser” wine.

Nebbiolo is considered one of the world’s greatest grapes, but unlike widely planted varietal superstars such as Cabernet and Merlot, Nebbiolo is really only great in one place: Italy’s Piedmont. It’s planted elsewhere in Italy (chiefly Valle d’Aosta and Lombardy) and in various places around the world, but the consensus among wine professionals is that truly world-class Nebbiolo only comes from Piedmont. The Langhe hills of Piedmont are particularly well suited to this early-budding but late-ripening variety. In many ways, it’s a contradictory grape: light-bodied, almost translucent and marked by beguiling aromas of red fruit and spice that evoke comparisons to Pinot Noir; and yet, unlike Pinot Noir, Nebbiolo wines can be quite tannic, even astringent and high in acidity, particularly in their youth. I’ve had young Nebbiolos that could strip the enamel from your teeth.

Read the piece and then go to the wine store. If you’re loaded, you can even pick up a genuine Barolo, but it will require aging. Here are her recommended wines:

*And I’ll finish with a brief nomination for Tweet of the Year:

I'm thrilled to be joined on the Science Committee by my Republican colleague Dr. George Santos, winner of not only the Nobel Prize, but also the Fields Medal – the top prize in Mathematics – for his groundbreaking work with imaginary numbers. https://t.co/RJQ7eP8n8x — Congressman Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) January 20, 2023

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is adhering to Bart Erman’s conception of Jesus: a Jewish apocalyptic, messianic preacher:

Hili: If my eyes do not deceive me the world has gone crazy. A: Nihil novi sub sole.

In Polish:

Hili: Jeśli mnie wzrok nie myli, to świat zwariował. Ja: Nihil novi sub sole.

Lagniappe: Matthew sent a photo of the family cat Pepper (they have three moggies) watching a duck on YouTube. Matthew says, “This is a cat tv channel. 8 hours of birds.”

From the Facebook site Not Necessarily Stoned, but Beautiful: Hippies of the 60s and Beyond:

So true! From Pradeep:

From Jesus of the Day:

From Masih, a rude gesture surely inspired by religion. Look at the Queen’s expression when she’s blown off.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ambassador in Madrid, Hassan Ghashghavi, refuses to shake hands with Queen Letizia of Spain pic.twitter.com/ae0NEODya4 — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) January 25, 2023

From Barry, who notes, “This is strange. Why would a bunch of lions not go in for the kill when they had the chance? It’s interesting that the roughhousing, if that’s what it is, got in the way”:

Lions fight while eating a water buffalo, then it casually walks off pic.twitter.com/lEt2pApFT3 — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) January 21, 2023

From Malcolm: a single brain neuron seeking a connection:

I like Gal Gadot more than Philomena Cunk, and that’s saying a lot!

the Dude and I 🤍

We worked together on one of my very first modeling jobs and 20 years later he is still my photographer and close friend.

Dudi has the ability and talent to capture me in the most unique moments and this is a little BTS photo of one of those rare moments pic.twitter.com/K4eoOZgzjm — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) January 17, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial: Two tweets today.

78 years ago today over 7,000 prisoners of the German Nazi camp #Auschwitz, including some 700 children, were liberated by the soldiers of the Soviet Army. 1,689 days of murder, pain, suffering, and humiliation were over. Today we all remember. We must remember. | #Auschwitz78 pic.twitter.com/FD2YD5h9H5 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 27, 2023

An eleven year old gassed upon arrival:

27 January 1933 | A German Jewish boy, Lutz Ludwig Grünstein, was born in Berlin. He was deported to #Auschwitz from the #Theresienstad ghetto on 9 October 1944. He was murdered in a gas chamber after selection. pic.twitter.com/3JnBVucTKY — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 27, 2023

Tweets from Herr Professor Cobb aus Manchester. First, a 3.5-minute rescue story, this time of a magpie who imprints on his rescuer. Sound up. (As usual, all ends well in DodoLand:

This magpie imprinted on the woman who saved him and now he's basically human ❤️️ Special thanks to @magpiemike3 and his family @penpendragon and @steverostron1 for sharing their story pic.twitter.com/hMoIX3jhhu — The Dodo (@dodo) January 25, 2023

Poor rat! I hope it was all right. . .

It looked impossible and it would be for an ordinary rat, but Gavin was no ordinary rat. pic.twitter.com/g5ms2ZGQeM — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 25, 2023

. . . and a frightening horse:

In Yorkshire, horses like to frighten people in a mist by lumbering up to them disguised as Batman. Pic: We Are Yorkshire pic.twitter.com/8ymiaYRHID — Ian Duhig FRSL (@ianduhig) January 25, 2023