Monday: Hili dialogue

Da Nooz:
*The shooter who killed ten and injured another ten in the L.A. suburb of Monterey Park has probably been found—and killed.. As usual, the paper has a patronizing “Here’s what’s to know” section:
There’s no motive yet, but we do know that the male suspect used a semiautomatic weapon.
I’ve just heard a report on the Sunday NBC News that police barricaded a white van at a Torrance, CA parking lot, and in a shootout after a long standoff the occupant was killed. It seems probable that he was the perp (a white van was identified as a vehicle of suspicion). The suspect was Asian-American, and so were his victims.
The NYT has identified the man:
-
The manhunt ended on Sunday afternoon when a SWAT team closed in on a white van in a parking lot in Torrance. Officers heard one shot as they approached the van, and discovered that the suspect, identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, had shot himself, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.
The WaPo also says this:
The state also has an assault weapons ban. It is one of eight states, plus the District of Columbia, with such a law. (Police on Sunday said the weapon the Monterey Park gunman had used was not an assault-style gun.)
I was under the mistaken impression that semiautomatic weapons were assault weapons, but no, they’re not. Assault weapons has an option that allows it to keep firing so long as the trigger is depressed. Semiautomatic weapons are those in which one pull on the trigger allows one bullet to be fired. I shouldn’t even have to know stuff like this!
*The NYT has a provocative article that will surely create a lot of buzz: “When students change gender identity, and parents don’t know.” In fact, even though the story went up yesterday, there were already 1480 comments by 3 p.m. yesterday. The gist of the story, buttressed with examples, is that many schools will allow a student to change their gender identity (changing names and pronouns, using different bathrooms) without telling the parents.
The student, now 16, told The New York Times that his school had provided him with a space to be himself that he otherwise lacked. He had tried to come out to his parents before, he said, but they didn’t take it seriously, which is why he asked his school for support.
“I wish schools didn’t have to hide it from parents or do it without parental permission, but it can be important,” he said. “Schools are just trying to do what’s best to keep students safe and comfortable. When you’re trans, you feel like you are in danger all the time. Even though my parents were accepting, I was still scared, and that’s why the school didn’t tell them.”
Although the number of young people who identify as transgender in the United States remains small, it has nearly doubled in recent years, and schools have come under pressure to address the needs of those young people amid a polarized political environment where both sides warn that one wrong step could result in irreparable harm.
. . . The public school that Mrs. Bradshaw’s son attends is one of many throughout the country that allow students to socially transition — change their name, pronouns, or gender expression — without parental consent. Districts have said they want parents to be involved but must follow federal and, in some cases, state guidance meant to protect students from discrimination and violations of their privacy.
. . . But dozens of parents whose children have socially transitioned at school told The Times they felt villainized by educators who seemed to think that they — not the parents — knew what was best for their children. They insisted that educators should not intervene without notifying parents unless there is evidence of physical abuse at home. Although some didn’t want their children to transition at all, others said they were open to it, but felt schools forced the process to move too quickly, and that they couldn’t raise concerns without being cut out completely or having their home labeled “unsafe.”
I can see both points of view here, but thank Ceiling Cat I have no kids and thus no standing to pronounce. But I will say that if there are state regulations, they should be obeyed (or challenged in court), but I hope that NO school district will facilitate surgery or medical treatment without the parents’ knowledge.
*Several cruise ships headed to New Zealand have been forced to turn around or stop and undergo extensive cleaning because of “biofoul”. New Zealand is rightly and proudly scrupulous about letting foreign organisms or biomaterial into the country, as they’ve lost many species from introduces flora and fauna. This fauna comes in on ships:
The ship, along with Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth, the Viking Orion and the Coral Princess, is one of at least six cruise liners traveling in and around New Zealand since December to come into conflict with these regulations, condemning those aboard to days of idleness at sea until a painstaking cleaning process, performed by local companies in international waters, can be completed.
For passengers, some of whom had spent tens of thousands of dollars and awaited the cruise for years, it was a crushing and unanticipated blow. For those in the industry in Australia and New Zealand, though, the incidents were all too foreseeable, even if the cause of a spate of them occurring in such a short time frame remained mysterious.
. . . Few countries take as many biosecurity precautions as New Zealand, which goes to great lengths to protect its natural ecosystems. Passengers who arrive by air, for example, are met at the airport by a phalanx of signs that urge them to dispense with any meat or vegetable products or face the consequences. Even a single undeclared apple, tucked into hand luggage and forgotten about, may carry an instant fine of 400 New Zealand dollars, or about $250. (A recent bill introduced in the country’s parliament seeks to increase that fine almost threefold.)
. . . Marine organisms — including mussels, oysters, algae, crabs and starfish, among a wider maritime cast — might hitch a ride either in the ballast water of ships, which helps the vessel’s stability, or by clinging to their exteriors, where they are known as biofoul. A global agreement, set by the regulatory authority known as the International Maritime Organization, dictates how ships handle organisms found in ballast water. But no such agreement exists for biofoul, allowing countries to set their own policy.
New Zealand’s standards, introduced in 2018, were the first of their kind in the world and are the most stringent. They stipulate that vessels must have a “clean hull,” with at most a coating of slime, stray gooseneck barnacles and a smattering of other organisms on their exterior. Once an initial clean is completed, usually in South East Asia, and the accompanying paperwork has been filed, the ship has 30 days to make its way to New Zealand.
The passengers were offered compensatory vouchers for the non-trip, but it didn’t work for one of them: “Another passenger. . . .publicly declined the offer of a compensatory voucher for a future cruise, saying that he had chosen to take the trip after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, and that he did not expect to live long enough to take any other cruises.” Oy!
*ANOTHER six classified documents have been found in Joe Biden’s Delaware home! This is not looking good:
The search of Mr. Biden’s home, which came after his team offered Federal Bureau of Investigation agents full access to the property, lasted more than 12 hours and “covered all working, living and storage spaces in the home,” Mr. Bauer said. The six items taken included some papers from Mr. Biden’s tenure in the U.S. Senate, where he served for 36 years. Others came from his time as vice president.
During the search, which lasted from around 9:45 a.m. to around 10:30 p.m. Friday, members of Mr. Biden’s personal legal team were present along with officials from the White House Counsel’s Office, according to Mr. Bauer’s statement. Federal investigators also took materials including handwritten notes, “for further review,” Mr. Bauer said.
According to Mr. Bauer, the Justice Department had full access to the president’s home, including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules and reminders going back decades.
Friday’s search is at least the fifth that has turned up classified material in places used by Mr. Biden.
Now I think Biden is handling this pretty well, though he might have announced the earlier findings in November, when the first discoveries were made. And they keep replaying Biden’s statement about how unbelievable it was that Trump had classified documents in his home. Here’s a CNN video in which Joe and Jill Republican, Democrat, or Independent weigh in. The opinions are pretty predictable.
*Dear President Biden, Chancellor Scholz (of Germany), and all other heads of state in Western Europe:
The Ukraine has asked for battle tanks to fight off the invading Russians. You won’t hand any over, or sell any. Please do so immediately. They will help Ukraine a lot, and since they can and will be used defensively, there’s no reason not to be generous here. Or are you afraid that Putin will drop a nuke or two on Zelensky if he sees you handing over tanks.
As you know, Ukraine has begged both the U.S. and Germany t send them battle tanks, as they have only shabby equivalents to fight off the Russians. First the U.S. refused, and then, as I recall, Germany said it would give tanks to Ukraine so long as the U.S. did, too. Now Germany seems to have withdrawn from that promise, but said it would allow Poland to send tanks to Ukraine,
Ukrainian officials have been calling on Western allies to supply them with the modern German-made tanks for months – but Berlin has so far held back from sending them, or allowing other NATO countries to do so.
Asked what would happen if Poland went ahead and sent its Leopard 2 tanks without German approval, Annalena Baerbock said on France’s LCI TV: “For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way.”
Her remarks appeared to go further than German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s comments at a summit in Paris earlier on Sunday that all decisions on weapons deliveries would be made in coordination with allies including the United States.
Germany has been under heavy pressure to let Leopards go to Ukraine. But Scholz’s Social Democrat party is traditionally sceptical of military involvements and wary of sudden moves that could cause Moscow to further escalate.
German defense minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that he expected a decision soon on the tanks, though he kept up a note of caution.
. . .German sources have told Reuters they would allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine to help its defence against Russia if the United States agrees to send its own tanks. But U.S. officials have said President Joe Biden’s administration is not poised to send its own tanks, including the M1 Abrams.
The Kremlin’s spokesman said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and that they would add to the problems of the Ukrainian people.
Where are the tanks? There ought to be tanks. Well, maybe next year. . . .
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili can’t stop thinking about snacking on a bird:
Hili: The birds of the air; they do not sow or reap.A: But they are cute.Hili: And tasty.
********************
From Merilee, a Mark Parisi cartoon:
From Stash Krod, we have ducks in a Leunig cartoon:
A great Bizaro comic:
From Masih: translation from Farsi:
We received a video in which one of the armed oppressors in Tehran beats a woman for no reason on November 24.
Video Sender says: “This gentleman attacked the pedestrians without any reason, and when this lady did not run away, he kicked and punched her and asked her to run away.”
It does seem to be a completely unprovoked attack:
Speaking of Matt Yglesias, a tweet found by Luana:
This does not strike me as a promising path forward for math education pic.twitter.com/4kIjJV1oso
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 21, 2023
From Barry, who adds,”I love how the other toads turn to the interloper with a ‘we’re gonna kill you’ look”:
This is a very very bad frog pic.twitter.com/0IxHXI3yIg
— Pastor Alex (@PastorAlexLove) January 19, 2023
From Malcolm, A Tower Of Books:
An infinite tower of books, an art installation called Idiom, by artist Matej Krenpic.twitter.com/QrXiilfSfa
— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 18, 2023
From the Auschwitz Memorial, four siblings gassed upon arrival:
22 January 1944 | A transport of 1,115 Jews deported from Drancy arrived at #Auschwitz. After selection, 236 men and 55 women were registered in the camp. The remaining 864 people were murdered in gas chambers.
Among them Rosa, Paulette, Samek (Jamec) & Daniel Lisoprawski. pic.twitter.com/52U8U69LGT
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 22, 2023
Tweets from Professor Cobb. This could be thought of as sexual selection via male-male competition (or does the female empty the sperm because a better male has come along?)
Dear @ChrisGPackham @michaelastracha and @BBCSpringwatch,
There's just not enough Dunnock 'cloaction' on Winterwatch right now…
As the male pecks the female's swollen cloaca, watch as she ejects the sperm from previous males' mating attempts! 🤯 A-mazing!
Regards, Lee x pic.twitter.com/DlhKoAUbw4
— Lee Brace (@bracealmighty) January 19, 2023
Geneticists: what is wrong with this announcement?
Oops pic.twitter.com/JA4WI5YZ5m
— Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) January 22, 2023
What a bizarre comparison!
TWO ASTEROIDS THE SIZE OF 22 PENGUINS pic.twitter.com/xhQIiMrmjk
— Dr Robin George Andrews 🌋☄️ (@SquigglyVolcano) January 20, 2023
On this day:
1556 – The deadliest earthquake in history, the Shaanxi earthquake, hits Shaanxi province, China. The death toll may have been as high as 830,000.
1570 – James Stewart, 1st Earl of Moray, regent for the infant King James VI of Scotland, is assassinated by firearm, the first recorded instance of such.
1795 – After an extraordinary charge across the frozen Zuiderzee, the French cavalry captured 14 Dutch ships and 850 guns, in a rare occurrence of a battle between ships and cavalry.
1849 – Elizabeth Blackwell is awarded her M.D. by the Geneva Medical College of Geneva, New York, becoming the United States’ first female doctor.
1870 – In Montana, U.S. cavalrymen kill 173 Native Americans, mostly women and children, in what becomes known as the Marias Massacre.
1941 – Charles Lindbergh testifies before the U.S. Congress and recommends that the United States negotiate a neutrality pact with Adolf Hitler.
1986 – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts its first members: Little Richard, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley.
2002 – U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl is kidnapped in Karachi, Pakistan and subsequently murdered.
2018 – The China–United States trade war begins when President Donald Trump places tariffs on Chinese solar panels and washing machines.
Births:
1832 – Édouard Manet, French painter (d. 1883).
1910 – Django Reinhardt, Belgian guitarist and composer (d. 1953).
1928 – Jeanne Moreau, French actress (d. 2017). [Best known for François Truffaut’s Jules et Jim (1962). Most prolific during the 1960s, Moreau continued to appear in films into her 80s. Orson Welles called her “the greatest actress in the world”.]
1930 – Derek Walcott, Saint Lucian poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2017).
1944 – Rutger Hauer, Dutch actor, director, and producer (d. 2019).
Harvesting turnips with a ladder:
1803 – Arthur Guinness, Irish brewer, founded Guinness (b. 1725).
1931 – Anna Pavlova, Russian-English ballerina (b. 1881).
1944 – Edvard Munch, Norwegian painter and illustrator (b. 1863).
1976 – Paul Robeson, American actor, singer, and activist (b. 1898).
1989 – Salvador Dalí, Spanish painter and sculptor (b. 1904).
2002 – Pierre Bourdieu, French sociologist, anthropologist, and philosopher (b. 1930).
2004 – Helmut Newton, German-Australian photographer (b. 1920).
2005 – Johnny Carson, American talk show host, television personality, and producer (b. 1925).
2017 – Gorden Kaye, English actor (b. 1941).
2018 – Hugh Masekela, South African trumpeter, composer and singer (b. 1939).
2021 – Larry King, American journalist and talk show host (b. 1933).
Here’s an archived copy of the NYT article about children changing their gender without their parents’ knowledge: https://archive.ph/RUcOM
This nonsense is happening in the UK, too: “I asked my daughter’s teachers not to call her a boy… they reported me to social services: Schools won’t apply sun cream without parental permission. But some will ‘socially transition’ children who want to change gender without a word to their families”. https://archive.ph/pZd8j
Assault weapon is one of those terms that most people don’t really understand and that’s because there is no definitive definition. It’s generally tied to physical characteristics such as a detachable magazine, pistol grip, or other military looking features. AR style rifles are mostly semi automatic, the same as many hunting rifles. The real difference is in how they look. One gets labeled as an assault weapon and the other does not. Fully automatic weapons are illegal without a special permit that is quite expensive and pretty hard to obtain. I am not aware of any mass shooting in recent years that has involved a fully automatic firearm.
An assault rifle is a rifle with select fire capability (i.e single shot and continuous fire mode) and usually an intermediate round (i.e. more powerful than pistol ammunition but less powerful than full powered rifle ammunition). If there’s no single shot mode, it is a machine gun. If there’s no full auto mode, it’s just a rifle.
The term assault weapon is more nebulous. An AR-15 might be considered an assault weapon. An FN-FAL might be considered an assault weapon. An MP-5 might be considered an assault weapon. The gun lobby will use the fact that the term is ill defined to pour scorn on the arguments of their opponents. They will say an AR-15 is no more lethal than a semi automatic hunting rifle. They are correct, so I say let’s ban all semi automatic rifles. That’s not a nebulous term.
The problem for the gun lobby opponents is that they often clearly know very little about firearms. Maybe if they truly cared they would take the time to understand the difference between something like semi automatic and fully automatic. Unfortunately, most of them don’t take that time or maybe they purposefully conflate the two.
Wikipedia has a decent entry on “assault weapon” if anyone wants more information
Brenner not Benzer?
Dr Sydney Brenner
Conflated with Seymour Benzer
Do lots of birds do this dunnock trick?
“Assault rifle” is a term introduced and pushed by the anti-gun lobby. It is not a term used by gun manufacturers or gun owners. People (like Geraldo Rivera) often think the AR in AR-15 stands for assault rifle, but, in fact, it stands for ArmaLite, the original manufacturer of that rifle. Ignoring the differing mechanical operating schemes for pistols, rifles are either single shot (muzzle loading or breach loading), semi-automatic (will fire once and reload by pressing the trigger), or automatic (will fire continuously while the trigger is depressed). Some modern automatic rifles have an option to select whether they fire in semi-automatic or full-automatic mode. Individuals require a special license from the ATF in order to own automatic weapons, and it is illegal to own an automatic weapon manufactured before 1986. The various add-ons that people use to try to define “assault rifles” (such as flash suppressors or bayonet lugs) do not add to their lethality. If one wants to argue about the right to own guns, one should educate oneself. I would say that the best place to start is with the Supreme Court’s decision in Heller.
“If one wants to argue about the right to own guns, one should educate oneself.”
I guess it never hurts to be well informed about any subject but I would dispute that there is any need to know the difference between different categories of gun in order to question whether it is desirable for a citizen to own a weapon that is capable of killing a large number of people in a short space of time. However the weapon used in Monterey Park is classified it was clearly capable of doing that.
When did “penguin” become a unit of measure? I am not saying it’s wrong, just curious. What is the abbreviation? PN? PG?
The tweet was posted on Penguin Awareness Day, apparently.
In the UK, the units used for this type of comparison on the BBC are “Olympic swimming pools” for volumes and “the size of Wales (or France, depending on size)” for areas.
There are a few other commonly used units of this type in the UK: ‘bags of sugar’ (a unit of mass), ‘double decker buses’, ‘football pitches’, and ‘blue whales’ (a particularly helpful one given that very few of us have ever seen a blue whale) spring to mind.
In the Boston, Massachusetts, area, the “smoot” is a unit of length. It is equal to 1.702 penguins.
GCM
I know that we astronomers tend to use some odd non-SI units for distances (astronomical unit, light year, parsec) but I am pretty sure that the International Astronomical Union has not sanctioned the penguin as a unit.
We are going to have more mass shootings in the US…this is as certain as anything. More this year, the next year, the year after…
We also know that some countries, such as Australia, have had mass shooting problems but have either entirely eradicated them or made enormous progress in reducing their occurrence.
So we clearly have made a choice in the US to tolerate mass shootings. Perhaps we see them as a net good….for every mass shooting, we receive something better in return.
I would just ask the gun advocates to explain the net benefit that we receive from all of these mass shootings.
Good question, Joe. Anticipating that gun advocates typically say that they need guns for self defense, I would ask them to prove their need with hard data backing it up.
Also, here’s German Lopez from today’s NYT:
“All over the world, there are people who argue, fight over relationships, suffer from mental health issues or hold racist views. But in the U.S., those people can more easily obtain a gun and shoot someone.”
Read the whole thing:
Mass Shooting in California https://nyti.ms/3iZEw94
A good friend claims his second amendment right as protection against the government. When I point out that the peoples’ guns are no match for the government’s tanks, warships and attack helicopters, he mumbles.
Two days ago, I sent him this quote from an article about the capture of Ovidio Guzmán,
“But the small army of gunmen proved no match for Mexico’s military, which used gunships to strafe the convoy of pickup trucks rigged with makeshift armor and high-caliber guns in the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, the son of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, witnesses said.
“We were defeated,” said a 30-year-old cartel gunman brandishing an AK-47 rifle and pistols… “They were better prepared.”
I’ve used the same arguments before, noting that there wouldn’t be anything left of your “cold, dead hand”, to take the gun from, maybe nothing more that a smoking crater. But it’s hard to argue with people who picture themselves as Rambo, John Wayne, and Chuck Norris all rolled into one.
Regarding tanks and Ukraine, I find many of the articles on the Responsible Statecraft web site to be, well, responsible. Here’s an article from Saturday arguing that further assistance to Ukraine should be paired with “real moves toward a peace settlement.” That may sound obvious, but it’s not clear if there really is any effort along that important axis. Read Saturday’s (short) article here: https://responsiblestatecraft.org/2023/01/21/no-one-will-win-a-protracted-war-in-ukraine/.
The article you cite by Suzanne Loftus at the Responsible Statecraft site (which is devoted to advocating for restraint in U.S. foreign policy) basically says nothing. She cites various sources that are pro and anti for the necessity of ending a protracted war. She is for the U.S. pushing a negotiated settlement. She says:
“Based on the negative consequences of a protracted conflict illustrated above, it is within our interest to bring this war to an end. Rather than doing so by dramatically escalating the war, we need to pair our military assistance with real moves towards a peace settlement in Ukraine. The United States so far has not exhausted all its possibilities to initiate talks and should be investing far more into a diplomatic approach. As the main provider of Ukrainian financial and military support, the United States is in the position to take on this role. People’s lives and livelihood depend on it, as does the future of European security.”
What are the real moves that could aid a negotiated peace? She links to another article on the Responsible Statecraft site by George Beebe. In my estimation, the Beebe article goes on and on about how bad a protracted war is, but provides no concrete suggestions as to what a negotiated settlement would look like. The reason for this is that there may not be any settlement that can be negotiated to the satisfaction, perhaps reluctantly, of both sides. These calls to negotiate remind me of how the anti-war folks during the Vietnam conflict continually argued for negotiations to end the war. We now know that negotiations were a farce and that Kissinger and Nixon were simply trying to maintain face, knowing real well that the U.S. had lost the war. The war in Ukraine will eventually end with Ukraine ceding some of it sovereign territory to Russia or Ukraine driving the Russians out. This means that a so-called negotiated settlement, if it ever comes, will reflect what took place on the battlefield, with one side winning and the other losing.
https://responsiblestatecraft.org/2023/01/13/laying-the-foundations-for-a-settlement-in-ukraine/
“This means that a so-called negotiated settlement, if it ever comes, will reflect what took place on the battlefield, with one side winning and the other losing.”
This is a great point. Until the Ukraine has Russia in the equivalent of a rear-naked choke, or vice versa, there will be no substantive “negotiations”. Once the fighting has started, the state of the war determines the state of the negotiations, not other way around!
I too would like to hear some further explanations from people that want to make further aid contingent on pursuing negotiations. I’m not sure they’ve thought this out, or that they’ve been paying attention to Russia over the past couple of decades.
The US is free to decide whether or not to support Ukraine, and how much support to provide. But let’s not pretend that Ukraine has not previously indicated that they are willing to negotiate a peace or that Putin has ever shown a sign that he would be willing to negotiate a reasonable peace in good faith. The evidence across all of Putin’s reign shows that to be a ludicrous hope. And coercing Ukraine to accept loss of territory and a Russian Yoke against their will in current circumstances is both not nice and pragmatically it isn’t the smart move. Very arguably it will not reduce human suffering either. It will shift the balance of it to Ukraine and spread it out over many years.
And let’s not pretend that the reason Putin invaded Ukraine is because the US / NATO forced his hand by being too friendly with former Soviet satellites. Let me clarify. That may be true but the point is that to the extent that it may be it’s because Putin felt like NATO was cramping his style, and his style is some blend of mafioso crime boss and fascist prick. NATO would never have invaded Russia and Putin knows that. But NATO would likely move to prevent him from invading NATO member states, though Putin worked hard for years to weaken NATO’s cooperation and resolve. And invading NATO member states that used to be Soviet satellites is exactly what Putin hoped to do some day.
In pragmatic realpolitik terms, supporting Ukraine is the best move. That’s too understated. It’s a gift offered on a silver platter. The costs of supporting Ukraine is a bargain. Anyone interested in US national security, heck international security for that matter, should favor supporting Ukraine. It’s also the decent thing to do. Their country has been invaded. They want to fight the invader. Their morale is high and their resolve is strong. Though it isn’t their intent they are doing, have already done, the world a huge favor. They’ve caused Putin to make the mistake of showing the whole world what a sham the Russian military is. And Putin will likely push Russia into failed state status and end up dead himself while continuing to try and defeat Ukraine.
Good analysis, thanks. Or to put it another way, I couldn’t agree more. Look how much negotiating with Hitler helped stop his aggression and avoid WWII.
Rhubarb pie is great when it is well made. But it is one of the harder pies to make, balancing the sourness of rhubarb correctly with the rest.
Rhubarb pie was on offer a la mode at the old No Name Restaurant on the pier in Boston. You heard the cry, “ice the rhubarb!” from behind the counter. Perhaps that helped with the balance. In any case, I opted for the apple.
I taught in public schools for 32 years before retiring. I have repeatedly defended public education in arguments with people who contend that “government” schools are a nefarious plot to undermine everything they hold dear. But I am telling you the truth: allowing kids to “transition” and concealing it from their parents is going to absolutely destroy support for public education. This ends in tears, I assure you.
When I taught high school math and physics in the early 70’s, I found that the public view and understanding of what went on in our schools was extremely biassed toward hysteria, based on anecdotal reporting in local media and/or just plain rumors that were amplified and spread without balancing factual content. Not that there were not problems, but from inside the system, in general, they seemed to be much lass draconian than my neighbors and non-education friends believed.
I taught in a majority-minority high school for most of my career, and I was asked more than once if I carried a gun to school.
On the issue of tanks, I don’t understand why Germany has a say in what other countries do with their Leopard 2 tanks. Once Poland or Austria, say, buy those tanks are they not theirs do with what they please? Or is there some kind of contract in place under the auspices of NATO that give the country of origin some kind of veto power over their deployment?
Yes. Switzerland has also vetoed countries sending Swiss arms.
I’m not familiar with the specifics of the military contracts between Germany and Poland, but it is not unusual to have restrictions in place as a condition of sale to another country that govern the use and further distribution of sensitive military technologies. One would not, for instance, sell certain sensitive US technology to a country if there was a possibility that that country would transfer it to China or Russia–either directly, via an intermediary, or by abandoning it on a battlefield for them to collect and subsequently study.
I’ve no idea if NATO has anything to do with it, seems possible though, but it is pretty common for contracts for purchases of weapons to include certain restrictions. The government that is selling their weapons technology has an interest in preventing that technology from ending up in the hands of certain other parties for a variety of reasons, so they can and often do include restrictions to protect their interests. Forbidding re-selling them or giving them to someone else without approval of the seller is a common one. This is especially true for large weapon systems like MBTs and aircraft.