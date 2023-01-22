Baby elephant and mom get stuck in the mud, but are rescued by “first responders”

If this video doesn’t make you tear up, you have a heart of stone!
This was a really dicey situation: a female African elephant gets badly stuck in the mud, and her baby, refusing to leave her side, gets stuck, too. It takes a bunch of people, a tractor, two trucks, and some anesthetic to get her free. In the end, all is well!
The YouTube notes from We Love Animals:
Baby elephant saved from muddy pit keeps running back to his mom’s side – but she’s still trapped, shoulder-deep, in the mud 🐘❤️
How did Mom get trapped in the first place?
Isn’t it time that we think of creatures like these, the great apes and cetaceans (whales and dolphins) as non-human people? https://www.buzzsprout.com/2001904/11261730