Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Catur Saturday, January 14, 2023. It’s shabbos for Jewish cats like Hili, and National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day. Get yours piled high at the famous Harold’s New York Deli in Edison, New Jersey, comme ça:

Look at that puppy!!!! There’s also a bread bar and a pickle bar to properly subdivide that mountain of meat! If you’re heading north on I-95, stop there.

It’s also Ratification Day (the Treaty of Paris, ending the Revolutionary War, was ratified on this day in 1794), Caesarean Section Day, National Dress Up Your Pet Day, Feast of the Ass (from Medieval Christianity and celebrating all the donkey-related tales in the Bible), World Logic Day, and the Sidereal winter solstice, “celebrated in South and Southeast Asian cultures and marking the transition of the Sun to Capricorn, and the first day of the six months Uttarayana period.

Da Nooz:

*What’s going to be the first real legislative fight in Congress? That is, discounting all the upcoming Republican investigations spawned by pure hatred for President Biden. No, not immigration, and not guns. It’s likely to involve the national debt limit.

The Biden administration said Friday it must begin taking “extraordinary measures” next week to prevent the U.S. government from breaching the debt ceiling, setting the stage for an urgent fiscal showdown with congressional Republicans as soon as this summer. In a letter to lawmakers, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said the administration would act starting on Jan. 19 to reprioritize federal funds, or else the U.S. government would not be able to continue borrowing to pay its existing bills — an event that she said could cause “irreparable harm to the U.S. economy.”

The emergency moves ultimately could give Democrats and Republicans until at least early June to adopt a law that would raise or suspend the country’s borrowing cap beyond its current level of $31.4 trillion. But they also stand to touch off fierce debate on Capitol Hill, where GOP lawmakers — now in control of the House — already have pledged to seize on the critical fiscal deadline to extract spending cuts from the Biden administration

“The American people recognize the danger posed by out-of-control deficit spending and demand Congress do everything in its power to get our fiscal house in order,” said Rep. Jason T. Smith (R-Mo.), the new chairman of the tax-focused House Ways and Means Committee, in a statement.

With the clock ticking, however, the White House on Friday expressed an early yet adamant refusal to haggle with Republicans over what a top official described as a simple task of governance — the ability of the country to fulfill its own financial obligations.

Striking a defiant tone at the White House podium, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stressed to reporters: “We will not be doing any negotiation over the debt ceiling.” They’d better, because the House controls the financing, and the House is majority Republican. It wouldn’t take many GOP defectors, though, to create a majority with the Democrats. Perhaps the government will again go out of business for a while.

*In his weekly Substack piece, “Why the right is losing the young,” Andrew Sullivan is bothered by the failure of the younger generation to move rightwards as it ages, as other generations have before. Some of it, he says, is due to “woke brainwashing,” but a lot to the failure of the Right to address questions important to young people:

The woke, however misguided, are addressing the inevitable cultural and social challenges of a majority-minority generation; and the socialists have long been addressing the soaring inequality that neoliberalism has created. Meanwhile, the right has too often ducked these substantive issues or rested on cheap culture-war populism as a diversionary response. I don’t believe that the young are inherently as left as they currently are. It’s just that the right hasn’t offered them an appealing enough alternative that is actually relevant to them.

That doesn’t mean cringe pandering. It means smarter policies. Some obvious options: encourage much more house-building with YIMBY-style deregulation; expand access to childcare for young, struggling families; tout entrepreneurial and scientific innovation to tackle climate change; expand maternity and paternity leave; redistribute wealth from the super-rich to working Americans to stabilize society and prevent capitalism from undoing itself; and, above all, celebrate a diverse society — and the unique individuals and interactions that make it so dynamic and life-giving. Diversity is a fact — which is why white nationalism is both repellent and a dead end. How we adapt to diversity, however, is a choice. In an ever-more complex mix, do we resort to policing language, censoring and canceling, and a new, elaborate regime of active and supposedly benign race and sex discrimination? Or do we unwind the racial and gender obsessions, stop discriminating, encourage live-and-let-live toleration, and allow a free society to sort these things out, without top-down engineering. Technically, the right supports something like the latter. But the emphasis is always on the negative against the other side, rarely on the positive. And the tone is awful, full of resistance, resentment and fear. Think of the way Republican leaders greeted the Respect for Marriage Act: a majority of Republicans support it; it’s the law of the land anyway; it’s a way to demonstrate to the next generation that you get them. And yet the GOP, with some important exceptions, couldn’t do it. And if they voted for it, they were defensive, scared of the Christianist right. What a fantastically missed opportunity. Ditto race and trans issues. You can note that it is absolutely right to keep the appalling moral iniquity of slavery and segregation in the front of our collective consciousness; and it is simply true that African-Americans bear a burden from the past that is unique in its scale and depth. It’s also true that old systems endure in unintended ways that we need to be more aware of. Don’t be lured into minimizing this. It shouldn’t be minimized. But then take the Obama position: look how far we’ve come, and don’t define America by this original sin because it is so much more than that. And then pivot to what can actually be done now: better and more policing; better and affordable childcare; encouraging stable two-parent families.

His solution is for the Right to offer something like this, combined with mockery of wokeness. His offering:

The left wants you to succeed because you’re black or Hispanic or gay or transgender — but that reduces you to a single part of your identity, and does so forever. We want you to succeed as an individual whatever color or creed or sex or gender you are. We want to treasure all Americans — black, brown, white, gay, straight, immigrant, native-born — for the unique individuals they are, the character they show, the hard work they do, and remove any obstacles to their success.

But that won’t appeal to young people steeped in identity politics. It’s a nice try, but Sullivan will be an old man (and I’ll be dead) before wokeness disappears—if it ever does.

*The sensible Tom Nichols at The Atlantic draws a lesson from the Hamline University/Muhammad Drawings fracas: “Academic freedom is not a matter of opinion,” with the subtitle “Students should not decide a college’s curriculum.” He rips apart the self-serving statement of Hamline President Fayneese Miller, which you can find here (scroll down):

Miller then lists the impeccably liberal credentials of Hamline as a school, none of which have anything to do with this case. After all of this throat clearing, she gets to the real questions she thinks should have been raised about academic freedom. First, does your defense of academic freedom infringe upon the rights of students in violation of the very principles you defend? Second, does the claim that academic freedom is sacrosanct, and owes no debt to the traditions, beliefs, and views of students, comprise a privileged reaction? This makes no sense. The “rights” of students were not jeopardized, and no curriculum owes a “debt” to any student’s “traditions, beliefs, and views.” (Indeed, if you don’t want your traditions, beliefs, or views challenged, then don’t come to a university, at least not to study anything in the humanities or the social sciences.) Miller’s view, it seems, is that academic freedom really only means as much freedom as your most sensitive students can stand, an irresponsible position that puts the university, the classroom, and the careers of scholars in the hands of students who are inexperienced in the subject matter, new to academic life, and, often, still in the throes of adolescence. This, as I have written elsewhere, is contrary to the very notion of teaching itself. (It is also not anything close to the bedrock 1940 statement on the matter from the American Association of University Professors.) The goal of the university is to create educated and reasoning adults, not to shelter children against the pain of learning that the world is a complicated place. Classes are not a restaurant meal that must be served to students’ specifications; they are not a stand-up act that must make students laugh but never offend them. Miller is leaving the door open for future curricular challenges. . . .Noting the school’s traditional Methodist mission that includes doing “all the good you can,” Miller adds, “To do all the good you can means, in part, minimizing harm.” Again, this is risible: The most effective way to avoid harm would be to walk into the classroom and ask the students what they’d like to talk about, let them vote on it, and give a veto to anyone who might be offended by the class’s choice. Academic freedom is not an open invitation to be a jerk. It is not a license for faculty to harass students or to impose their will on them. But if all it means is that professors keep their jobs only at the sufferance of students, then it means nothing at all.

If anybody deserves firing here, it’s President Miller. What a clueless dork!

*Nelllie Bowles once again has her Friday news summary, this time called “TGIF: Planes, trains, and gastric bypass for kids.” Three items:

→ The GOP keeps trying to abolish the IRS: This is, I guess, going to be a major Republican effort now. House Republicans are voting on a bill to abolish the IRS and eliminate the national personal and corporate income tax. The bill would also abolish the death, gift and payroll taxes. This is happening thanks to the growing power of the right-wing Freedom Caucus. Nothing will come of the effort. But no one likes the IRS, and I guess it feels good to say I voted to end those jerks, your boat is a deductible business expense in my heart. Like any good American, I would like lower taxes. But I also like roads and running water and our military. → George Santos should definitely resign: The Republican congressman from New York who fabricated his entire resume is just . . . not resigning. Sure, he lied about all those properties, his education, family, a 9/11 connection, Jewish heritage, and probably his own name, but his plan seems to be: keep on keeping on. And get in an elevator as quickly as humanly possible. Some House Republicans are calling for him to resign. But not enough. Weirdly, Santos said he would resign if 142,000 people asked him to. More than 142,000 of you read TGIF every week, so what I’m saying is we could really accomplish something together.

And some citizen science I meant to post about:

→ A random man decoded the earliest human writing: Ben Bacon, a furniture conservator in London, has cracked the meaning behind 20,000-year-old cave drawing symbols. He realized the little dots and lines drawn around animals indicated lunar cycles. The symbols communicated when different animals reproduced. Now he and a group of experts published these findings in Cambridge University Press. He’s called himself “effectively a person off the street.” Congrats to Ben for finding the earliest human writing, and to you for perusing the latest!

*This NYT article supports Coyne’s Fourth Law; to wit: All “wholesome snacks” eventually turn into confections. This holds for flavored waters, which eventually become soda as flavoring and then sweetness sneaks in; and it holds for granola bars, which eventually became coated with chocolate. Now, according to the article “Are Protein Bars Good for You?” (subtitle: “Or are they just glorified candy bars?”), the answer to the first question is “no” and the second question is “yes”. Protein bars are gussied up candy bars with a veneer of health.

Manufacturers of these products would have you believe that they can improve your health and your workout. The website for Clif Bar shows people hurling kettlebells or racing through the rain; Gatorade describes its protein bar as “scientifically designed for athletes.” Others seem to brand themselves under the squishy umbrella of wellness. Their marketing features photos and videos of serene women writing in journals, with tips for preventing burnout on the side.

Despite the advertising, though, nutrition experts say that protein bars aren’t all that healthy. “You can put ‘keto’ or ‘protein’ on a candy bar and sell it, and people don’t even question it,” said Janet Chrzan, an adjunct assistant professor of nutritional anthropology at the University of Pennsylvania. . . .Protein is likely to fill you up more than simple carbs will, Dr. Rimm said. That may be because protein helps our bodies release hormones that keep hunger at bay. But many protein bars are also full of sugar. A chocolate chip Clif Bar, for example, contains 16 grams of added sugars, more than what’s in a serving of Thin Mints. A Gatorade protein bar in the flavor chocolate chip contains 28 grams of added sugars, twice the amount in a Dunkin’ Donuts chocolate frosted doughnut with sprinkles. “By and large, they’re highly processed, high in sugar and salt — kind of a ‘Frankenfood,’” Dr. Cutting-Jones said. Dr. Rimm agreed: Many protein bars are really just “candy bars with a lot more protein,” he said.

That said, they may have their uses, so the article says. They may, for example, provide protein for amino-acid-starved vegans. If you’re not a vegan, don’t eat them unless you’re craving a candy bar.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being a Jewish cat again, and I can empathize with her anxiety:

Hili: I’m worried. A: Why? Hili: There is a reason for it every day.

In Polish:

Hili: Martwię się. Ja: Czym? Hili: Codziennie jest jakiś powód.

From Jean, a monument in New York’s Central Park to Hans Christian Andersen. WITH DUCK! It honors his story “The Ugly Duckling”, which is really about a baby swan (cygnet):

The sculpture was sponsored by the Danish American Women’s Association and was first unveiled in 1955 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Andersen’s birthday. Both Danish and American schoolchildren helped raise the $75,000 needed to build the piece. To this day it continues to attract children who enjoy sitting in the writer’s lap. In 1973 the bronze cygnet was stolen, later recovered, and secured. Since 1956 the statue has served as a backdrop for children’s reading events, the best known of these storytellers is author Diane Wolkstein, who has spearheaded the summer reading program at the statue since 1966.

From Divy, an energized cat (cartoon by Scott Metzger):

A d*g cartoon from the late Danny Shanahan:



Titania finally cottoned on to the Stanford “the word ‘field’ is racist” story:

Now that @USC has confirmed that fields are racist, I think @JoeBiden owes us an explanation… pic.twitter.com/L4mRcHbdy0 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) January 11, 2023

Tweeted by Masih, a tweet containing an eight-minute PBS report on Iran’s crackdown on protestors, often executing them after sham trials. But the protestors persist; sadly, their numbers are waning. The report is well worth watching.

Onlast night's @PBS @NewsHour: #Iranian regime's crackdown on protestors has intensified. We spoke with many young people and those who had been detained, about the impact torture, executions and sexual assault in jail is having on them.. @Zebaism @mtill50https://t.co/y9SRtrXrzN — Jane Ferguson (@JaneFerguson5) January 13, 2023

From Simon, who calls this “hypothesis testing on the hoof”. I think someone did this experiment in Africa a while ago, and I wrote about it. It’s pretty clear now that not only do stripes deter biting flies, but that was at least one form of selection promoting the evolution of stripes in zebras:

Believing that zebras' stripes function to deter insects, a team of researchers painted black and white stripes on cows. They found that it reduced the number of biting flies landing on the cows by more than 50%. Read more: https://t.co/5Hko98ppeW pic.twitter.com/1QvlmnvlXQ — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) January 12, 2023

From Malcolm, a Ukrainian tank stops for ducks (around 1:25). The Google translation is “the tank goes on business.”

From the Auschwitz memorial, a boy gassed upon arrival. He was eleven.

14 January 1932 | Dutch Jewish boy Hartog Roodveldt was born in Amsterdam. On 31 August 1943 he was deported from #Westerbork to #Auschwitz. After selection he was murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/Ixzq7fybG1 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 14, 2023

Tweets from Matthew. The first one is his own, but what is that bee doing?

The fossilized Crawl to Death of a Jurassic crinoid:

For #FossilFriday & #FridayThe13th, a Middle Jurassic (170 myo) #crinoid & its "death crawl" trail, made when it washed up on a Jurassic tidal flat & tried to pull itself back to the sea, but failed, & was buried. Unlucky for the crinoid, lucky for us. #ichnology #taphonomy 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Vba6IsRjJR — Anthony J. Martin, @Ichnologist@mastodon.social (@Ichnologist) January 13, 2023

Although this looks like one savvy gazelle, one commenter notes that the gazelle might have passed out from having the cheetah’s jaws around its neck, and then recovered and fled. I hope it was okay.