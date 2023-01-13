Friday biology: Oxpeckers clean a rhino

The news is thin and what there is is depressing, including Russian claims that it’s captured the tiny salt-mining town of Soledarin Ukraine. Although the town isn’t of strategic importance, it’s of propagandistic value to Russia, which has been losing battles left and right. (Kyiv denies that the Russians have the town.)

But let’s forget the news for a minute and watch a nice, short video of animals helping each other instead of killing each other. In this case we have a mutualism, a behavior involving interaction between two species in which each individual reaps a benefit. In this case it’s between a black rhinoceros (Diceros bicornis) and red-billed oxpeckers (Buphagus erythrorynchus).

Remember that for the behavior to have evolved on both sides (pecking and tolerance of pecking), the benefits can’t just be food and cleaning, but somehow those behaviors must have enhanced the reproductive output of each species (what used to be called “fitness” before the ableists tried to erase the term).

Note that the birds clean the ears, the lips, and even between the toes! They clean not only wild mammals, but also domestic ones like cattle.

You might imagine, as I do, that this mutualism began with evolution in the bird, perhaps a tendency to eat insects wherever it can find them, which would already be built in by selection to get food. Over time, the boldest birds, with a genetic tendency to be braver than other birds about foraging on large, intimidating mammals, might propel the evolution of a tendency to seek those mammals out.

But of course, if it’s a true mutualism, the mammals also have to evolve tolerance of a bird pecking away at their bodies. Have they? Well, you could in principle test whether tolerance has evolved by mimicking the pecking of a rhino with something else, but that really wouldn’t tell you the answer, for the evolution might have been to “tolerate stuff that feels like pecking”. Besides the experiment would be dangerous!

But if the rhino has evolved tolerance, that means that those rhinos who let themselves be cleaned left more offspring than those who didn’t—assuming there were genes promoting more or less tolerance. That kind of genetic variation isn’t hard to imagine, since there’s genetic variation for almost any behavior. And since insects like ticks and flies can carry parasites, it’s also easy to imagine that a peck-tolerant individual would leave more offspring than other individuals who drive away the cleaners.