Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and National Glazed Donut Day, celebrating a lesser species of donut whose worst exemplar is Krispy Kreme: sugar-covered air. (I’ll have a chocolate cake donut with chocolate frosting, please)”

It’s also Curried Chicken Day, National Marzipan Day, National Hot Tea Day, Work Harder Day, Healthy Weight, Healthy Look Day, and International Kiss a Ginger Day (if you have red hair, you’re golden).

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the January 12 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*Bad nooz first: Jeff Beck died:

Jeff Beck, the celebrated guitarist who played with the Yardbirds and led the Jeff Beck Group, has died aged 78, his representative has confirmed. Beck died on Tuesday after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis”, the representative confirmed. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” they added. Often described as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Beck – whose fingers and thumbs were famously insured for £7m – was known as a keen innovator. He pioneered jazz-rock, experimented with fuzz and distortion effects and paved the way for heavier subgenres such as psych rock and heavy metal over the course of his career. He was an eight-time Grammy winner, recipient of the Ivor Novello for outstanding contribution to British music and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame both as a solo artist and as a member of the Yardbirds.

Remember the lineup?:

. . and their video of “People Get Ready” with Rod Stewart on vocals:

*It’s starting to look as if serial liar George Santos, newly elected as a Republican congressman from New York, won’t be around long. You may remember that he forged a lot of his c.v., which bothers me because as a teacher I hated that kind of stuff, and his false claims to be Jewish were a doubly whammy. Now his own party from his own state are turning against him:

Republican officials on Long Island, including Representative Anthony D’Esposito, called on Wednesday for Representative George Santos to resign, as he faces multiple inquiries into his finances, campaign spending and fabrications on the campaign trail. Mr. D’Esposito, who represents a district just to the south of Mr. Santos, said at a news conference that his Republican colleague had violated the trust from “not only the voters, but people across America.” Mr. D’Esposito, who joined the event via video from his office in Washington, said he “will not associate with him in Congress and I will encourage other representatives in the House of Representatives to join me in rejecting him.” The Nassau County party chairman, Joseph G. Cairo Jr., said that Mr. Santos, a first-term Republican, had lost the confidence of Republicans in his district, saying that Mr. Santos’s campaign was one of “deceit, lies, fabrication.”

“He’s disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople,” Mr. Cairo said. “Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I am calling for his immediate resignation.” Like a bad Mennonite, he’ll be shunned by his own tribe until he resigns. And resign he will: I’ll bet $20 against anyone that he won’t see out his two-year term. Even Republicans can’t tolerate such an obvious fraud.

*I’m surprised the Supreme Court voted against immediate overturning of gun restrictions, but it did. However, the gun restrictions may only be temporary since an appellate court is still weighing them, and then it might go up to the Supremes. As the AP reports, the court did this with respect to a New York law. And remember earlier that the high court voted to allow individuals to carry handguns outside the home without demonstrating a need to do so. (h/t:Brian)

New York can for now continue to enforce a sweeping new law that bans guns from “sensitive places” including schools, playgrounds and Times Square, the Supreme Court said Wednesday, allowing the law to be in force while a lawsuit over it plays out. The justices turned away an emergency request by New York gun owners challenging the law. The gun owners wanted the high court to lift a federal appeals court order that had permitted the law to be in effect. The appeals court hasn’t finished its review of the case, and justices are often reluctant to weigh in under those circumstances. The justices could still consider the case and the law more generally in the future. In a two-paragraph statement that accompanied the court’s order, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the New York law at issue in the case “presents novel and serious questions.” But Alito, writing for himself and fellow conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, said they understood the court’s decision not to intervene now “to reflect respect” for the appeals court’s “procedures in managing its own docket, rather than expressing any view on the merits of the case.”

Yeah, the merits of the case will be decided when it’s appealed and then the Supreme Court allows guns everywhere, including schools. The New York law that passed recently said this: [New York State] required people seeking a license to provide more information including a list of their social media accounts. Applicants for a license must also demonstrate “good moral character.” Beyond that, the law included a long list of “sensitive places” where firearms are banned, among them: schools, playgrounds, places of worship, entertainment venues, places that serve alcohol and Times Square. A district judge declared parts of this law unconstitutional (including the bits about prohibiting guns in theatres, parks, and places that serve booze), and that judge’s decision was put on hold while an appellate court considered the law. Furious gun owners, who want to take their weapons everywhere, demanded that the Supreme Court allow the law to go ahead. For the time being it can still be enforced. Reader Brian adds this:

As a Canadian with no past gun ownership history, it would be impossible for me to legally buy/possess a handgun. I can buy an approved rifle for hunting if I take a hunter safety course and successfully apply for a hunting license.

*I decided that I'm going to call Joe Biden, whom I like and voted for, "Uncle Joe," and if you don't like it you can take a number, get in line, and lift my coattails. But Uncle Joe is in a bit more trouble now, as a few more confidential documents have been found in his places

Aides to President Joe Biden have discovered at least one additional batch of classified documents in a location separate from the Washington office he used after leaving the Obama administration, according to a person familiar with the matter. Since November, after the discovery of documents with classified markings in his former office, Biden aides have been searching for any additional classified materials that might be in other locations he used, said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details about the ongoing inquiry. The White House did not return a request for comment. The Justice Department had no comment. The initial discovery of classified documents in an office used by Biden after his vice presidency was first reported on Monday by CBS News. The classification level, number and precise location of the additional documents was not immediately clear. It also was not immediately clear when the additional documents were discovered and if the search for any other classified materials Biden may have from the Obama administration is complete. Biden aides have been sifting through documents stored at locations beyond his former Washington office to determine if there are any other classified documents that need to be turned over to the National Archives and reviewed by the Justice Department, the person familiar with the matter said. The search was described as exhaustive, with the goal of getting a full accounting of all classified documents that may have inadvertently been packed in boxes when Biden cleared out of the vice president’s office space in January 2017.

*Reader Gregory sent me a CNN link reporting on a religious fracas about the new Demi Lovato album.

Britain’s advertising regulator has banned a poster promoting Demi Lovato’s most recent album for being “likely to cause serious offence to Christians.” The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) launched an investigation into the poster, which was seen at multiple sites across London in August, after receiving complaints from four members of the public. The poster featured an image of the album cover under the headline “HOLY FVCK,” which is also the name of the album. The image showed Lovato sprawled across a large cushioned crucifix in a leather bondage-style outfit. Under the UK’s code for non-broadcast advertising, ads must be prepared with a “sense of responsibility” and must not contain anything likely to cause serious or widespread offense. According to the report published by the ASA Wednesday, the complainants “challenged whether the ad was likely to cause serious or widespread offence,” while some also suggested it was “irresponsibly placed” where children could see it.

Blasphemy and obscenity on the same poster! Who could live with that? Actually, they don’t show the poster in the article, so I had to do some digging to find it. Here it is—is that a “u” or a “v”. And does it matter. I do wonder whether the ASA objected more to the blasphemy or to the “fvck”.

*Department of Wretched Excess: The Scotsman reports that Aberdeen University has given a trigger warning for reading Peter Pan, and a lot of other stuff, too (h/t: Athayde):

Aberdeen University has included the enchanting tale by Scots author J.M. Barrie in a list of titles that may leave undergraduates needing help, if they are unable to cope with the content.

Other books which students may feel upsetting include ‘The Railway Children’ by Edith Nesbit and ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ by C.S. Lewis.

Even Hollywood heart-throb George Clooney has not escaped the censors, with a warning in place for his Middle East political thriller ‘Syriana’. . . .Uncovered through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, Aberdeen University has begun issuing ‘trigger warnings’ for Peter Pan’s dramatic adventures in Neverland, suggesting the content could be “emotionally challenging” to students, who should seek help if they feel unable to cope with it. The university goes no further to explaining the reason for its intervention, other than to say Barrie’s book contains “odd perspectives on gender, but no objectionable material”. WHAT? “Odd perspectives on gender”? What are those? And the other reasons given for trigger warnings: In the controversial list, which also contains ‘The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black Black Oil’ by John McGrath, the course tutor adds: “If you feel it is in your best interests to avoid participating in discussion of a particular topic, you may do so at your discretion and without judgement.” Further warnings have been issued for the course ‘Anglo-American Children’s Literature’ including titles such as ‘Treasure Island’ by Robert Louis Stevenson and the much-loved tale ‘The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe’ by C.S. Lewis. In another university course, a warning is issued for ‘Syriana’, starring Clooney, for “themes and images of religious radicalisation, terrorism, torture, violence, drug- taking, alcoholism, hunting, warfare and the death of a child”. Man, when they start issuing trigger warnings for Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia, you know the world has gone cattywampus.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili brings up a view I’ll have to discuss with her during my next visit:

A: Do cats have free will? Hili: As opposed to humans, definitely yes.

In Polish:

Ja: Czy koty mają wolną wolę? Hili: W odróżnieniu od ludzi, zdecydowanie tak.

************************

A photo taken by reader Ginger K. at a local supermarket. “I weep for science education,” she adds. Who knew that water was hydrating, much less “organic”?

From Earth Pictures via Bruce; cat eats lipstick:

From the FB page America’s Cultural Decline into Idiocy (well worth following):

And this happens to be true. Here’s the original ad from USA Today:

A good tweet from God on Mastodon:

A heartbreaking tweet from Masih:

#HassanFirouzi is 34yo, and is the father of a newborn daughter who was only 18 days old at the time of his arrest. He has been sentenced to death and is enduring severe torture in prison. In a video he begs, covered in bruises, “Help me, I need to see my daughter one more time.” pic.twitter.com/teaF9mQ2qo — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 10, 2023

From Malcom: faux political conversation:

Everything changes once you know what McCarthy and Gaetz were actually saying#118thCongress #KevinMcCarthy #MattGaetz pic.twitter.com/8Yr7LCtioC — Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) January 8, 2023

From Barry, we learn again that nobody likes the Jews:

I've said it before, and, due to the choices they make, I'll apparently keep saying it forever: creationists are just like people, but worse. pic.twitter.com/uT0IVzctc9 — Take That Darwin (@TakeThatDarwin) January 8, 2023

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a girl murdered on arrival; she was seven years old:

12 January 1937 | Jewish girl Marianne Kohn was born in Oșorhei (Marosvásárhely) in Romania. In May 1944 she was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber after selection. pic.twitter.com/pWnH57rjjI — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 12, 2023

Tweets from Professor Cobb. At least these birds don’t do drugs:

Completely irresponsible waxwing birds 🐦🐦🐦 tend to eat fermented fruit and then lie drunk on the sidewalks. Wise passers-by collect them and put them in a safe place until they sober up. pic.twitter.com/jff6nuv2nw — State of Poland 🇵🇱 (@StateOfPoland) January 9, 2023

That black cat is nefarious!

There can be only one. pic.twitter.com/yDE4XcmQE5 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 10, 2023

International terms for “mosquito”. It ends with Italy: