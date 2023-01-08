Today’s photos are the regular Sunday portion of bird photos by John Avise. John’s narrative and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let it Be Snowy

On this winter’s day in the northern Hemisphere, the theme is snow: birds with the words “snow” or “snowy” in their official common names. Although some of these species (notably the Snow Goose and Snowy Owl) nest at very high latitudes on Arctic tundra, they probably get their names not from their habitat but rather from their snowy-white plumages.

All of these photographs were taken in Southern California during the winter months.

Snowy Plover breeding adult, Charadrius alexandrinus (an endangered species):