Saturday: Hili dialogue

Da Nooz:

*Late last night, on the 15th vote, Representative Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House. About damn time!

Mr. McCarthy clawed his way to victory by cutting a deal that won over a sizable contingent of ultraconservative lawmakers on the 12th and 13th votes earlier in the day, and then wearing down the remaining holdouts in a tense session that dragged on past midnight, ultimately winning with a bare majority, after a spectacle of arm-twisting and rancor on the House floor. The protracted fight foreshadowed how difficult it would be for him to govern with an exceedingly narrow majority and an unruly hard-right faction bent on slashing spending and disrupting business in Washington. The speakership struggle that crippled the House before it had even opened its session suggested that basic tasks such as passing government funding bills or financing the federal debt would prompt epic struggles over the next two years. Yet Mr. McCarthy, who was willing to endure vote after humiliating vote and give in to an escalating list of demands from his opponents to secure the post, denied that the process foretold any dysfunction. Mr. McCarthy clawed his way to victory by cutting a deal that won over a sizable contingent of ultraconservative lawmakers on the 12th and 13th votes earlier in the day, and then wearing down the remaining holdouts in a tense session that dragged on past midnight, ultimately winning with a bare majority, after a spectacle of arm-twisting and rancor on the House floor. The protracted fight foreshadowed how difficult it would be for him to govern with an exceedingly narrow majority and an unruly hard-right faction bent on slashing spending and disrupting business in Washington. The speakership struggle that crippled the House before it had even opened its session suggested that basic tasks such as passing government funding bills or financing the federal debt would prompt epic struggles over the next two years. Yet Mr. McCarthy, who was willing to endure vote after humiliating vote and give in to an escalating list of demands from his opponents to secure the post, denied that the process foretold any dysfunction. “This is the great part,” he told reporters. “Because it took this long, now we learned how to govern.” . . . The final tally was 216 for Mr. McCarthy and 212 for Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic leader, with six, all Republicans, voting “present.”

HA!!! What was learned? In the end Gaetz and Boebert, along with three other holdout Republicans, voted “present”, and the deal was done. The next two years will be fun. . . so long as you don’t expect any legislation.

— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 3, 2023

*Over at Bari Weiss’s Substack, now renamed “The Free Press,” Nellie Bowles wrote her patented weekly summary of the news, yesterday called “TGIF: Congress is Back. Let the Insanity Begin.” Three snippets:

→ Wait . . . now Democrats are busing migrants to New York? Gov. Jared Polis, the governor of Colorado, is busing migrants to New York City. And New York mayor Eric Adams is not happy about it, saying: “This is just unfair for local governments to have to take on this national obligation.” Recall not three months ago, when busing migrants to New York was considered outrageous, potentially human trafficking, worthy of huge splashy headlines and endless features about the suffering these trips were causing. When the buses come from Colorado, surely the response will be the same? Of course not. I just checked, and there is not a single story on The New York Times homepage right now. Polis describes his busing program to NYC versus the essentially identical Republican busing program to NYC as “night and day.” Because, Polis says: “We are respecting the agency and the desires of migrants who are passing through Colorado. We want to help them reach their final destination, wherever that is.” → Latest from the Twitter Files: The Twitter Files—internal documents, emails and chats involving the past Twitter regime—continue to show how the U.S. government sought to silence its critics. The latest, from Matt Taibbi, shows that Adam Schiff, a Democrat and the head of the House Intelligence Committee, specifically asked the social network to ban a journalist, Paul Sperry. Even Twitter employees, usually perfectly happy to censor the politically inconvenient, balked at this. → Vaccine-skeptical, sit this one out: When Damar Hamlin, a football safety for the Buffalo Bills, got hit in the chest and collapsed on the field, who was ready to jump in and opine but the vax skeptics. On Tucker Carlson, there was speculation that Hamlin was suffering vaccine-induced myocarditis. Obviously there are vaccine side effects that were under-reported and lied about, but that does not mean anyone with an injury or anyone who dies young was killed by Pfizer. Just like progressives see a twinge in their ankles as #longcovid, the conservative vax skeptic movement is a hammer looking for nails. In very good news, Damar Hamlin is stable and seems to be making a recovery.

*The Washington Times reports that a federal judge, appointed by Bill Clinton, has upheld the state law forbidding transgender women from competing in sports against biological women. For the time being, I think that’s a good decision: (h/t Wayne)

A federal judge upheld Thursday a 2021 West Virginia law barring biological males from girls’ and women’s sports, ruling that the state legislature has the authority to issue definitions of sex, in a victory for advocates of female sports. U.S. District Court Judge Joseph R. Goodwin ruled in favor of the state in its defense of House Bill 2393, called the Save Women’s Sports Bill, which was challenged by an 11-year-old male-born student called B.P.J. who sought to play on the girls’ track team based on gender identity. Judge Goodwin, an appointee of former President Clinton, said that “a transgender girl is biologically male and, barring medical intervention, would undergo male puberty like other biological males. And biological males generally outperform females athletically.” “The state is permitted to legislate sports rules on this basis because sex, and the physical characteristics that flow from it, are substantially related to athletic performance and fairness in sports,” said Judge Goodwin in the 23-page opinion.

He’s right about what he says in the penultimate paragraph. Ten to one the ACLU submitted a brief for the losing side, and this decision will no doubt be called “transphobic”. It isn’t: it’s pro-women’s sports. A bit more:

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey cheered the court’s ruling, the first federal decision in the litigation against state laws preventing male-born athletes from competing against females in scholastic sports. Eighteen states have passed such bills in the last few years. “This is not only about simple biology, but fairness for women’s sports, plain and simple,” Mr. Morrisey said. “Opportunities for girls and women on the field are precious and we must safeguard that future. Protecting these opportunities is important, because when biological males compete in a women’s event women and girls lose their opportunity to shine.”

*In case you wondered why a healthy football player, safety Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, could have a heart attack after being hit in the chest, it’s a rare occurrence that requires precise timing to produce injury. The Wall Street Journal explains:

Medical experts were quick to recognize signs on Monday night of commotio cordis—Latin for “agitation of the heart”—and NFL Players Association officials said on Thursday it was “the presumptive working diagnosis.” In the intervening days, a previously obscure condition became a widely discussed topic: how prevalent it is, and whether it can be prevented.

Commotio cordis is caused by “blunt force trauma to the chest wall that affects the electrical system of the heart,” causing an arrhythmia and cardiac arrest, said Dr. James Borchers, an Ohio State professor of sports medicine who is also chief medical officer for the Big Ten Conference. Then there’s an animation, from which I’ve taken these captions. The blow has to come between beats, after blood returns to the heart’s left ventricle from the body: In commotio cordis, however, a blow to the heart area of the chest during a short window — as short as 30 milliseconds — as the heart begins to relax throws the cycle into chaos. The blow causes the ventricles to start beating in a rapid and uncoordinated way, overwhelming the electrical system of the heart. The sinus node is no longer able to send a signal triggering another heartbeat, which stops the heart from effectively sending blood out to the body, including critical organs such as the brain. . . . It’s essentially a confluence of really unfortunate events, said Dr. Christopher Madias, director of the New England Cardiac Arrhythmia Center at Tufts Medical Center: “just the right amount of force, within the right location overlaying the heart, in this critical period of vulnerability within the cardiac cycle, or within the heartbeat.” That worst possible moment in the heart’s electrical cycle is also exceptionally narrow, lasting approximately 30 milliseconds, said Dr. Barry Maron, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center who has researched sudden death in athletes. “These are rare events,” Maron said. “I never thought I’d ever see one on TV.” . . .“This video is really typical of commotio: someone gets struck, they have about five seconds of lucidity, and then they collapse,” said Dr. Mark Link, a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center and a member of its division of cardiology who has investigated commotio, including with Maron, since the mid-1990s. The good news is that Hamlin is awake, lucid, and is speaking after his breathing tube was removed. Will he ever play again? I’m not a doctor, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

*Prince Harry’s new book, Spare, seems to cast him as a perpetual victim, and from what I’ve read and heard of it he doesn’t seem like a person I’d want to have a beer with. Granted, the Royal Family has its rules, and I don’t like them or the institution, but Harry and Meghan should get on with their lives, quit kvetching, and do something besides making money off their claimed victimization. Read this summary from the AP and see for yourself. One excerpt:

The opening chapter recounts how his father Prince Charles — now King Charles III — broke the news of his mother’s accident, but didn’t give his son a hug. Harry reveals that years later he asked his driver to take him through the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, site of the fatal crash, hoping in vain that it would help end a “decade of unrelenting pain. He also says he once consulted a woman who claimed to have “powers” and to be able to pass on messages from Diana. Harry adds that he and William both “begged” their father not to marry his long-term paramour Camilla Parker-Bowles, worried she would become a “wicked stepmother.” Harry also is tormented by his status as royal “spare” behind William, who is heir to the British throne. Harry recounts a longstanding sibling rivalry that worsened after Harry began a relationship with American actress Meghan Markle, whom he married in 2018.

Tormented as a “spare”? Did he really want to be King? Anyway, I think I’ll give this book a pass

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn,

Hili: I’m waiting for good news from the west. A: And? Hili: Just that. Still waiting.

In Polish:

Hili: Oczekuję dobrych wieści z zachodu. Ja: I co? Hili: No właśnie nic.

. . . and a photo of Baby Kulka getting fusses:

The @latimes has confirmed that white supremacy is now racially inclusive. This means that the only thing more racist than being a white supremacist is not being a white supremacist.

Iran is going after Masih again, for she's the most powerful weapon in America against the Iranian regime. Remember–they tried to kidnap her.

2. They use the name "Qomikola", my village, to humiliate me. Rather than feeling humiliated, I'm proud of my village; my heart lights up every time I hear it. They use "death" instead of "murder" to describe what happened to #MahsaAmini. Such falsehoods won't deceive Iranians — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 6, 2023

— Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) January 4, 2023

From Malcolm: This is an amazing feat, but then they'll just fly into the bottle and drown:

2 honeybees, Apis mellifera, have learnt to generate the necessary torque to undo a bottle top

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a five year old French Jewish boy was gassed upon arrival:

7 stycznia 1938 | W Paryżu urodził się francuski Żyd Pierre Deutsch. Do #Auschwitz dotarł 10 grudnia 1943 r. w transporcie 1000 Żydów deportowanych z #Drancy. Był wśród 661 z nich zamordowanych po selekcji w komorze gazowej.

Can you spot all three deer in this photo?

