Send in your photos! I am sweating blood!

Two batches today: stars ‘n’ squirrels. First, the three star photos come from Tim Anderson. Click the photos to enlarge them:

And squirrel photos from Mary Barbara Vance Wilson:

I hit the cute diurnal squirrel trifecta at Collier State Park in Klamath County, Oregon, earlier in . Golden-mantled Ground Squirrels (Callopermophilus lateralis) are common sights in western parks. These were busy stashing food for the winter. They are often confused with chipmunks, which are smaller and have facial stripes.

The Yellow-Pine Chipmunk (Neotamias amoenus), one of the smallest chipmunks, were dashing so fast across the ground, up tree trunks, and over historic logging machinery that getting a photo was difficult.

The Douglas Squirrel (Tamiasciurus douglasii) is only about as big as the ground squirrels but lacks stripes except for a short bar on the side. It spends more time in the trees than the other two.