Reader Pradeep posted this photo on FB and called it to my attention. There is a moggy in this photo of a bookstore. Can you find it? I did, but it took a bit. I’d call this “medium”. If you find it, say so in the comments but don’t say where it is so that other readers don’t get a spoiler.
There will be a reveal at noon Chicago time.
15 thoughts on “Spot the cat!”
Once you find it, you will be certain you found it.
Spotted it very quickly, but from sheer luck.
Yep, there it is!
Spotted it quickly. But, we have cats so I know their habits.
Saw it! Once I enlarged the photo a bit.
Likewise.
Found! Good one though!
I call that one an “easy peasy”, however, over 60 years of feline servitude informed my search. This explains the 5 seconds to zoom the image and a quick scan, followed by “there it is”.
Aww, I found the cutie! I did have to blow the picture up, though.
Yup – I needed to turn up the brightness, too.
Pretty difficult! Took me 65 seconds.
Wow, that was not easy – I counted up to about 90. If I never did this, I’d probably take way longer so I’m not _bragging_, it’s just that Spot The ____ training _works_.
I found the cat, too. I also enlarged the photo, however.
Found him, which surprises me because I’m terrible at these things.
I found it.