Spot the cat!

January 5, 2023 • 8:45 am

Reader Pradeep posted this photo on FB and called it to my attention. There is a moggy in this photo of a bookstore. Can you find it? I did, but it took a bit. I’d call this “medium”. If you find it, say so in the comments but don’t say where it is so that other readers don’t get a spoiler.

There will be a reveal at noon Chicago time.

15 thoughts on “Spot the cat!

  7. I call that one an “easy peasy”, however, over 60 years of feline servitude informed my search. This explains the 5 seconds to zoom the image and a quick scan, followed by “there it is”.

  10. Wow, that was not easy – I counted up to about 90. If I never did this, I’d probably take way longer so I’m not _bragging_, it’s just that Spot The ____ training _works_.

