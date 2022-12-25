Two movie to see: “Tár” and “Till”

After reading the NYT article “Inside the Oscars’ Best-Actress Battle Royal,” which names all the best performances of female actors this year, I decided to watch two recommended movies.

The first was “Tár,” starring the estimable Cate Blanchett. This is what the NYT said of her role:

In the fictional world of “Tár,” the conniving conductor played by Cate Blanchett has been showered with an absurd amount of awards. By the end of this season, Blanchett herself may keep pace with her character.

The two-time Oscar winner’s bravura performance — she learned German, orchestra conducting and piano for the role — has netted the most notable prizes so far: In addition to nominations from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and Gotham Awards, Blanchett won the Volpi Cup for best actress at the Venice Film Festival and a pair of leading trophies from the New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association. The last time Blanchett triumphed with the critics groups on both coasts, she was well on her way to winning her second Oscar, for “Blue Jasmine.” If she wins her third, the 53-year-old would be the youngest woman ever to reach that milestone. (Meryl Streep, Frances McDormand and Ingrid Bergman are the only other actresses to have won three Oscars each for their performances, while Katharine Hepburn holds the record with four.) But those laurels could also count against Blanchett in a race where her strongest competitor has never even been nominated and is angling for a historic win.

Here’s a trailer:

The movie received a 90% critics’ rating and a 72% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. I think it deserves a higher rating than that—on both counts. It’s a compelling movie about the downfall of a famous female conductor, Lydia Tar, who worked her way up not only from her original name (Linda Tár), but up to her position as conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic. Her fall from grace and fame is gradual, and I won’t spoil the story, but Tár winds up being fired and, looking for any job, winding up conducting background music for fantasy movies in Asia.

Blanchett learned German, conducting, and piano for her role, which is mesmerizing. Her story is full of music, intelligent discussion, and minutiae that put you wholly into her world, but with another cancrous world below the surface. It is that other world that eventually leads to her downfall, but you get glimpses of it from the beginning.

The virtuoso turn, of course, is by Blanchett, but the supporting cast is also terrific. I point out Lydia’s assistant, Francesca, played by Noémie Merlant, who starred in another movie I loved, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire.” She’ll go far. And there’s more great acting from Lydia’s lover Sharon (Nina Hoss), who plays the first violinist of the orchestra.

This is not a happy Christmas-y movie, but I don’t like those anyway (except for “It’s a Wonderful Life”). But if you want some substantial fare over the holidays, this, along with the movie below, are the ones to see. “Tár” didn’t do at all well at the box office, something I fail to understand. Perhaps the cerebral tone of much of the movie (which begins with a long interview of Tár) put viewers off. I urge you to go beef up the box office.

**********

I’m well familiar with the sad story of Emmett Till, and you should be too. But even if you are, go see the movie about his life and death, “Till“, which I didn’t know of until I read this in the NYT article:

The “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler won the first lead-performance trophy of the season at last month’s Gotham Awards, and she’ll need that momentum to overcome striking snubs from the Independent Spirits and Golden Globes. Still, her emotionally precise performance as the mother of Emmett Till has Oscar-friendly heft, since voters often gravitate toward an actor playing a historical figure.

The movie is less about Emmett than about his mother, Mamie, played by Deadwyler. She gives a bravura performance, and if she was snubbed, it was not at all deserved, and I hope she gets an Oscar nomination.

Even though I’m well familiar with the facts about the Till case, it’s one thing to read about it and another entirely to see it on the screen. Please do so.

“Till” got a 98% critics’ rating and a 97% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The only way I can explain the much lower audience rating of “Tár” is that its story line is more complicated and the subject more arcane. But one thing is for sure: if you want the feel of the Jim Crow South, “Till” will give it to you. And, despite Emmett’s murder, in the end the movie is heartening, for Mamie Till spent the rest of her life promoting and galvanizing civil rights legislation in honor of her son. And she was successful

Here’s one trailer:

And a second trailer: