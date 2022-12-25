It’s Christmas as well as Sunday, and so we have a special Christmas edition of John Avise‘s bird-themed posts. His captions are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Holiday Season

This week’s post has a holiday theme—lots of reds and greens, bright berries, and a touch of snow. With each photo also come warm wishes for you and your family, however you celebrate this special time of year.

Shown are the following bird species, which I’m sure you can readily identify in the various photos, in order: male and female Northern Cardinals (Cardinalis cardinalis); Tufted Titmice (Baeolophus bicolor); Black-capped Chickadees (Poecile atricapillus); and Cedar Waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum). The berries that the Cedar Waxwings are eating are from the Toyon (Heteromeles arbutifolia).

Merry Christmas: