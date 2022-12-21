Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “bury,” ironically creates two tribes: the “tribalists” and the “anti-tribalists.” That said, the strip does instantiate today’s political climate.
Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ tribalism
December 21, 2022 • 9:00 am
Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “bury,” ironically creates two tribes: the “tribalists” and the “anti-tribalists.” That said, the strip does instantiate today’s political climate.
One thought on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ tribalism”
Something about this reminds me of one of the most insulting positive terms in British English: “Right-thinking“, generally with the understanding that anyone who does not agree with the speaker is “wrong-thinking”. It’s one step away from Orwell’s term “thoughtcrime”.