Queen Mary University professor rejects evolution and promotes the New Testament in his inaugural lecture

Here we have an hourlong talk by Richard Buggs, Senior Research Leader (Plant Health & Adaptation) at Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, and Professor of Evolutionary Genomics at Queen Mary University of London. We met Dr. Buggs on this site in 2021 as “a creationist professor of evolutionary biology in England,” where he touted Intelligent Design; I included a shorter video in which Buggs mixed his God with his science. Now he’s doing it again in his Inaugural Lecture at Queen Mary University (below).
His personal webpage gives his bona fides:
Professor Richard Buggs is an evolutionary biologist and molecular ecologist. His research group analyses DNA sequences to understand how plants, especially trees, adapt in response to climate change and new pests and pathogens. Richard has published on a variety of evolutionary processes including: natural selection, speciation, hybridisation and whole genome duplication. The birch species Betula buggsii is named after him. Richard is a Christian, and sometimes blogs on issues where biology and Christianity intersect.
He’s also author of the 2007 Guardian article below (click if you want to read):
A quote from the article:
But, whatever the limitations of Darwinism, isn’t the intelligent design alternative an “intellectual dead end”? No. If true, ID is a profound insight into the natural world and a motivator to scientific inquiry. The pioneers of modern science, who were convinced that nature is designed, consequently held that it could be understood by human intellects. This confidence helped to drive the scientific revolution. More recently, proponents of ID predicted that some “junk” DNA must have a function well before this view became mainstream among Darwinists.
But, according to Randerson, ID is not a science because “there is no evidence that could in principle disprove ID”. Remind me, what is claimed of Darwinism? If, as an explanation for organised complexity, Darwinism had a more convincing evidential basis, then many of us would give up on ID
Back to the talk. This is a very bizarre lecture. In the first half he denies the existence of branching evolutionary trees, arguing that this invalidates both Darwinism and natural selection (note: although evolution is required for such trees, natural selection is not).
To do this, he cherry-picks data in which a few independent trees, derived from both morphological and DNA data, are not concordant. But that does happen under evolution, for sometimes genes are transferred horizontally, or via hybridization, or we have “incomplete lineage sorting”, in which segregating ancestral genetic variation is distributed among descendants. Further, if you use only a few genes—and note that Buggs’s trees are based on only a few genes—you may get a “gene tree” that’s discordant with the “species tree”—the actual history of new lineage formation via splitting. Allen Orr and I discuss this discordance in the Appendix of our book Speciation. The upshot is that you don’t expect every gene to give the same tree, but if evolution and evolutionary splitting occurred, you would expect the preponderance of genes to give the same tree. And they do, save in the rare case when there’s been pervasive hybridization between groups, and the species involved are fairly closely related.
Buggs also dwells at length on the relatively sudden appearance of angiosperms, almost implying that it supports sudden creation, though he ignores the fact that monocot plants appear far earlier than angiospemrs in the fossil record, so the data don’t support the evidence of any creation. (Note: Buggs implies that the fossil record and molecular data support a religious scenario rather than an evolutionary one, but is very canny about mentioning Biblical creationism or Intelligent Design.)
Buggs’s denigration of evolutionary trees constitutes, he claims, evidence for a Designer (aka God/Jesus). AT 30:00. for example, he argues that the NON-existence of evolutionary trees supports a Designer, for if a system were designed rather than evolved, you wouldn’t expect concordant trees; you’d get “a bit of a mess”.
At 39:38, Buggs shifts gears and tells the baffled audience (listen to the tepid applause is at the end!) that well, maybe the evolutionary “tree of life” doesn’t exist, but the BIBLICAL tree of life does! This “tree of life” stands for eternity and all the claims of Christianity, for the words “tree of life” appears in Revelation (2:7 and 22:1-3). Here’s a summary of Buggs’s “evidence” for the Bible:
In other words, because many people believed in Christianity, and John had a revelation, Christianity must be true (his words are “we should not lightly dismiss John’s claims”). How little it takes to convince Buggs of the New Testament’s truth, and how much it would take to convince him of evolution! (Remember, he concentrates ONLY on the existence of trees as evidence for evolution, ignoring things like development, the fossil record, biogeography, observations of natural selection in action, and all the stuff I adduce in Why Evolution is True.)
I’d urge you to at least listen to the last 20 minutes so you can see how a scientist can be so credulous that he’s persuaded that Christianity is true based on the thinnest evidence you can imagine.
Finally, BUGGS goes woke at the end, promoting “inclusion” in STEM, but he apparently does as a way to promote religion. For, as the sweating Dr. Buggs shows, Christianity is most pervasive in “countries of color”: those in sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America (also the U.S., but he ignores that). His conclusion? We need to include RELIGION more in the sciences, and be nicer to believers, because that will attract more “non diverse” people into STEM. This is a very weaselly proposal for sneaking religion into the sciences!
In the end, Buggs distorts and misrepresents what science has told us, ignores the pervasive evidence for evolution besides evolutionary trees, and gives an embarrassingly thin account of “evidence” for Christianity.
Yet this man is a professor of evolutionary biology and molecular ecology! His presence at Queen Mary University of London, much less his promotion to Professor, reflects very poorly on his university. I’m not urging his dismissal, though if he were teaching this guff at a public university in America he’d be violating the First Amendment and should be told to leave the religion out of his teaching. Now it’s possible that Buggs doesn’t mention Jesus or the Bible in his classes, and that would be great. But I truly doubt that he gives a good account of the evidence for evolution, either. (After all, he accept Intelligent Design, not evolution.) That is, I suspect Buggs’s students are being shortchanged, and if that’s the case, I feel sorry for them. As for Queen Mary University, I’d merely suggest that they check if Buggs is dragging religion into his teachings.
h/t: Gerdien
12 thoughts on “Queen Mary University professor rejects evolution and promotes the New Testament in his inaugural lecture”
I hope they do. As much as some people on this site argue for professorial sovereignty, I disagree. I have seen too many teachers behaving badly.
I agree, I don’t think that academic freedom should be freedom to teach what they like; on a science course they should teach the relevant science (academic freedom is then about their scholarship outside the classroom).
In the USA, the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment prohibits teachers in public schools, and professors at public universities, from dragging religion into the classroom. Academic freedom is rooted in the First Amendment’s Free Speech Clause, but it does not supersede the interpretation of the Establishment Clause clearly established by Edwards v. Aguilar (1987).
Then again, I haven’t much confidence that, if squarely presented with the issue, the theocratic wing of our current SCOTUS wouldn’t dispose of Edwards v. Aguilar with the same alacrity it did Roe v. Wade.
In your last paragraph, I think you mean that an American public university, as a creature of government, would be violating the First Amendment if it allowed him to teach religious interpretations. The Constitution doesn’t restrict the free exercise of religion by private individuals as individuals. I think the distinction is important, even if perhaps obvious to Americans, because otherwise you run into freedom of speech issues, also guaranteed to individuals under the First against government actions.
Once he had been fired by the university, he would be free to say whatever he likes about intelligent design.
The faithful cannot accept evolution because if evolution were true they, the faithful, wouldn’t be special. Evolution is too messy for those who believe in perfection. GROG
Looking forward to Expelled II: Ejected Buggsaloo from the DI. Seriously though, if the Rapture Monkeys spent 1/10 the time on Theodicy that they do on “complex specified information,” they would be looking for a way to kill their deity instead of glorifying it.
Appalling. One very minor point: you say monocots precede angiosperms. Monocots are angiosperms (e.g., grasses, palms). Other seed plants preceded angiosperms (e.g., conifers, cycads).
Best, Doug
I taught mathematics and astronomy at Queen Mary for a few years in the early 1990s, when it was a well-regarded college of the University of London. Today, from what I hear, much of the teaching has been casualised, the senior management are treating staff who are striking in support of better pay and pensions very harshly, and to top it all, a creationist has been made professor of evolutionary genomics. I wouldn’t want to go back there.
I noticed that YouTube comments have been switched off. Can’t imagine why!
Oh sure, and if Mormonism’s claims were false, it wouldn’t have grown either!
But seriously, the gospel of John? Does this guy even know anything about the Bible? John came along well after the three Synoptic gospels, completely changing the timeline of Jesus’ supposed ministry, changing it from one year to three, adding key characters and “eyewitnesses” to the story that the Synoptics’ authors had never heard of, inventing tons of “signs” and miracles which are obvious, fictional metaphors for theological points he was trying to make — and to cap it, the original work has clearly suffered many additions, deletions, and re-arrangements before it ended up in the form we have now. John’s “claims” are “reasonable”?
There is currently a revisionist fashion among catholic theologians according to which the gospel of John is the oldest and the only really well informed one about Jesus’ theology. (as John’s gospel fits their religion better than Mark, the one that looks to be the oldest from form and content, and was thus always supposed to be the oldest by critical protestant scholarship). The concrete evidence they adduce for this is that apparently there is a fragment of a John’s gospel manuscript that predates the earliest known fragments from the other gospels. But that of course may be pure chance of preservation. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rylands_Library_Papyrus_P52
The early dating of that P52 fragment comes purely from analysis if the handwriting style, which is notoriously uncertain and depends a lot on having things to compare it with (which they don’t really have here). Thus the actual date could be anything from about 100 CE to about 300 CE.