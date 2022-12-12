Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Monday, December 12, 2022, otherwise known as 12/12/22—and in both the European and American style of writing dates. It’s National Ambrosia Day, celebrating a fruit salad made with pineapple, mandarin oranges, coconut and miniature marshmallows, topped with maraschino cherries. Often it’s (or rather was, as it’s gone out of fashion) served not as a dessert but as a salad, guaranteed to kill your appetite for dinner.

Have a salad!

It’s also Gingerbread House Day, National Poinsettia Day, and National 12-Hour Fresh Breath Day.

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) marks the life and achievements of the Hungarian-American engineer Mariá Telkes, born on this day in 1900 (died 1995). She was a pioneer in using solar energy, inventing a solar distillery (used by American soldiers in the Pacific in WWII, solar homes, and solar ovens. As Google notes:

Dr. Telkes’ inspiring career was filled with success and innovation. She was commissioned by the Ford Foundation and created a solar oven design that’s still used today. She also helped research solar energy at prestigious institutions such as NYU, Princeton University, and the University of Delaware. Dr. Telkes earned more than 20 patents and worked as a consultant for many energy companies. It’s no wonder she’s remembered as The Sun Queen.

The news is thin today as the four remaining World Cup teams have a rest, and practice their penalty kicks. On Tuesday Argentina plays Croatia, and on the next day Morocco tangles with France. The final is a week from yesterday and the third-place match the day before that. I’m rooting for Argentina because I want Messi’s team to win his last World Cup.

*The Lockerbie bombing, which killed 259 passengers and crew and 11 others on the ground, occurred 34 years ago, and I thought all the principals had either escaped or died. But no: they just caught the putative bombmaker. Amazing! (Two men, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and Lamin Khalifah Fhimah, were tried for the crime, but only the former was convicted. He was given compassionate release in 2009 for terminal prostate cancer, but lived three more years before he died in Libya.)

The alleged bomb-maker in the 1988 terrorist attack that destroyed a commercial jetliner over Lockerbie, Scotland, is in U.S. custody and will face federal charges, marking a breakthrough in one of the world’s longest and most sprawling terrorism investigations. Authorities allege Abu Agila Mohammad Masud, a Libyan explosives expert, constructed the bomb used to destroy Pan Am Flight 103 on Dec. 21, 1988, as it flew from London to New York. The attack killed the 243 passengers and 16 crew on board. Another 11 people were killed by falling debris, making the attack one of the deadliest in U.K. history. “The United States has taken custody of (the) alleged Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker,” a Justice Department spokesman said Sunday. “Scottish prosecutors and police, working with UK Government and US colleagues, will continue to pursue this investigation,” a spokesperson for the Scottish Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said in a statement. Mr. Masud’s arrest raises the possibility that families of the victims could for the first time see a suspect prosecuted in the U.S. Two other suspects were tried in Europe more than 20 years ago. He is expected to make an initial appearance in a Washington, D.C., federal court in the coming days.

The Wikipedia article on Pan Am flight 103 notes this:

On the 32nd anniversary of the bombing, 21 December 2020, Abu Agila Mohammad Masud was charged in the US for having built the bomb that destroyed the aircraft and acting as a co-conspirator On 11 December 2022, Scottish authorities announced that Masud was in US custody. The previous month it was reported that Masud had been kidnapped by a militia group in Libya, leading to speculation that he was going to be handed over to US authorities to stand trial.

Here’s a photo of the suspect; the caption is from Reuters:

*As you may have seen yesterday, the Orion space capsule completed a near-perfect mission by landing just a few miles from the aircraft carrier designated to pick it up. The lunar orbiting and return to Earth went well, the “skip” off the atmosphere went well, the capsule didn’t burn off in the 5000° heat, and it landed softly and perfectly. If you want a news report, the Washington Post‘s will do as well as any. Orion’s homecoming came 50 years to the day after the Apollo 17 spacecraft landing on the lunar surface in 1972 at the Taurus-Littrow valley, the last human mission to the moon. And it heralded, the space agency said, a series of upcoming missions that are to be piloted by a new generation of NASA astronauts as part of the Artemis program. The flight was delayed repeatedly by technical problems with the massive Space Launch System rocket and the spacecraft. But the 26-day, 1.4 million-mile mission went “exceedingly well,” NASA officials said, from the launch on Nov. 16 to flybys that brought Orion within about 80 miles of the lunar surface and directly over the Apollo 11 landing site at Tranquility Base. “From Tranquility Base to Taurus-Littrow to the tranquil waters of the Pacific, the latest chapter of NASA’s journey to the moon comes to a close. Orion, back on Earth,” NASA’s Rob Navias said during the agency’s live broadcast of the event. . . .Now that the spacecraft is safely home, NASA will immediately begin to assess the data gathered on the flight and prepare for the Artemis II mission — which would put a crew of astronauts on the spacecraft for another trip in orbit around the moon. NASA hopes that mission would come as early as 2024, with a lunar landing to come as early as 2025 or 2026. That would be the first time people walk on the moon since the last of the Apollo missions. NASA has yet to name the crews assigned to those flights. But its astronaut corps has already shifted its training to focus on Orion and lunar flights, after spending decades focusing solely on missions to the International Space Station.

Here’s a video of the descent and the splashdown:

*The lame-duck Congress may do something useful in the next several weeks, and it damn well better because as of January, we have a Democratic Senate and a Republican House. They’ve already passed a bill that forces states to recognize gay marriage, which is one good thing, and another is a new bipartisan immigration bill sponsored by two Senators, including the new Independent Kyrsten Sinema. As far as I can see, it’s a pretty good bill, as it solves the DACA dilemma in the right way and also tightens the borders while facilitating the resolution of immigration claims. From the WaPo:

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) have outlined a potential immigration proposal that would provide a path to legalization for 2 million undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, known as “dreamers,” in exchange for at least $25 billion in increased funding for the Border Patrol and border security. The bipartisan framework, which is in flux, would also extend Title 42 for at least a year until new “regional processing centers” provided for in the bill could be built, according to a Senate aide. The Trump administration instituted Title 42 during the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that the immediate expulsion of migrants was necessary because of the public health crisis.

Meanwhile, Sens. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) are negotiating on a narrower bill based on a House-passed measure that provided a pathway to citizenship for some undocumented farmworkers. The senators have not yet reached a deal but are hoping to get to one before the end of the lame-duck session this month, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who, like others in this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the situation candidly. . . .Besides protecting 2 million dreamers, the Sinema and Tillis draft would allocate money for border security, the hiring of more officers and pay raises for agents. The additional border security and detainment funds would exceed the $25 billion President Donald Trump demanded in his 2018 border proposal and may even exceed $40 billion, a Senate aide said. The proposal also includes changes to the nation’s asylum process, and would keep Title 42 in place until regional processing centers are built to house migrants. The centers would mirror what is outlined in the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act, a bicameral deal proposed last year, and would hold migrants while they have their immigration cases heard and adjudicated more quickly, to replace the current process in which many asylum seekers are released and given a full court hearing, which can be months or years away.

The “dreamers” have only ever known life as Americans, but ones with an uncertain future. Now that future would be guaranteed, and that’s excellent. If they can resolve asylum cases (and remember, asylum is considered a valid reason for immigration, but seeking economic improvement isn’t) and not release immigrants to disappear while their hearings lie in the distant future, but expedite hearings, that’s also to the good. The problem is that this needs to get around a Senate filibuster, which means that 10 Republican senators need to sign on. But even George Will approves the Sinema-Tillis bill.

*Here’s a NYT article that I read because my insomnia is, I’m told, the result of anxiety—performance anxiety about being able to sleep makes me even more anxious and even less able to sleep. (Don’t ask me how this got started a few months ago; I don’t know.) Fortunately, I found a good anxiety specialist and am sleeping better. Still, I tend to be an anxious person (duh!), and so was heartened to see “The Upside of Anxiety” in the NYT. There’s an upside?

Yes, of course, and it’s what I always tell myself: anxiety also helps you improve performance, be more conscientious, and so on. Indeed, being an academic almost requires anxiety. Still, I’d rather be less anxious and more chill. I’m working on it. But here are some related articles that, if you’re anxious, you may want to read (I think I need a “mental health day”!).

*Finally, the Golden Globes is serving FOOD this year (click on screenshot):

Yes, yes, it was a pun but, here’s one tidbit:

The biggest question surrounding the nominations Monday isn’t who will be nominated but how will Hollywood respond. Will the usual press statements and social-media celebrations follow? Or will many take the lead of Brendan Fraser — a likely nominee this year for his performance in “The Whale” — who said he won’t attend the Globes. In 2018, Fraser said he was groped by Philip Berk, a longtime HFPA member and former president of the organization, at an event in 2003. The HFPA found that Berk “inappropriately touched” Fraser, but that it “was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance.” “It’s because of the history that I have with them,” Fraser told GQ last month, explaining why he wouldn’t attend. “And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

And there’s lot of juicy scandal. Has anyone seen “The Whale”? On Rotten Tomatoes, the public liked it a lot more than the critics (click on screenshot):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili stands bold (she’s also put on some winter (?) weight):

Hili: We have to fight with adversities. Paulina: And what are you fighting with? Hili: I don’t know yet. (Photo: Paulina)

In Polish:

Hili: Musimy walczyć z przeciwnościami losu. Paulina: A z czym walczysz? Hili: Jeszcze nie wiem. (Zdjęcie: Paulina R.)

From Seth Andrews, apparently his door sign:

From Merilee, an accurately named store (and what good is a bookstore without a cat?):

From Malcolm: an amazing feat of engineering:

A toot from God over at Mastodon:

From Masih: Physicians outside of Iran join in solidarity with a fellow doctor sentenced to die for protesting.

The islamist regime in Iran has sentenced doctor #HamidGharehHasanlou to death. He’s innocent and has done nothing to deserve death. Physicians of the world are trying to save him. Please help us save him from execution.#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/M003esWZ5M — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 10, 2022

From Barry—a true believer finished the joke:

“If evolution is true, then why—”

“Don’t say it.”

“Then why… why are there st-still—”

“Don’t do it, man. I know you want to. Don’t do it. Don’t give in.”

[veins bursting and tendons twanging under extreme stress] “Why are there… still… flies.” pic.twitter.com/9c1IITHWtE — Take That Darwin 🆗 (@TakeThatDarwin) December 10, 2022

From Simon; Rachavi looks for tweets that are metaphors for academic science:

Being a biologistpic.twitter.com/qEOY5kiXDE — Oded Rechavi 🦉 (@OdedRechavi) December 10, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a boy dead at 19:

12 December 1925 | A Czech Jew, Harry Liebermann, was born in Prague. He was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt ghetto on 28 September 1944.

He perished in Dachau on 24 January 1945. pic.twitter.com/dqGhEIaIT3 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 12, 2022

Tweets from Matthew, including a very weird Christmas card!:

Have a Happy Hippo Hristmas! pic.twitter.com/AoDPuoytl6 — Weird Christmas (@weird_christmas) December 11, 2022

Ah, the Darwin tree. I’ve put the original, taken from one of his notebooks, below this tweet:

I was so excited as I thought my server drew Darwins tree on my check. Then I realized it was Rudolph. pic.twitter.com/RU67nz9Iiw — Paulyn Cartwright (@pcart) December 8, 2022

Darwin’s first phylogenetic tree, positing the branching process of speciation and taxon formation:

Everything always turns out right in DodoLand. Here a nice man rescues a duckling and brings it up to adulthood.

Guy rehabs a wild duckling — who flies back to visit with his girlfriend! pic.twitter.com/AEB6FD0qmg — The Dodo (@dodo) December 10, 2022