Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ näive realism

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called, “biases:, came with this note on the Patreon site:

She never mentioned the concept of Naïve Realism, though. Here’s the wiki if you’re interested: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Na%C3%AFve_realism

I’ll spare you the trouble of looking it up:

In philosophy of perception and philosophy of mind, naïve realism (also known as direct realism, perceptual realism, or common sense realism) is the idea that the senses provide us with direct awareness of objects as they really are. When referred to as direct realism, naïve realism is often contrasted with indirect realism. According to the naïve realist, the objects of perception are not representations of external objects, but are in fact those external objects themselves.

And of course both the boys are naive realists about their scriptures and beliefs, even though “the senses” here must refer to what you get from revelation, authority, or reading sacred texts. Unfortunately, their “direct awarenesses” are in conflict: