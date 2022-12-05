Monday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the first Monday in December—Monday, December 5, 2022. It’s National Comfort Food Day. The linked page shows mac ‘n’ cheese, a good comfort food, but I’d be hard pressed to pick just one. Here’s a thought: a giant BBQ beef rib from Black’s in Lockhart Texas, along with jalapeño cornbread, raw onion, sweet tea, bbq beans, potato salad, and banana pudding for dessert. Much, in fact, like this meal:
It’s also National Sachertorte Day, Day of the Ninja, National Blue Jeans Day, Krampusnacht, when the dreaded demon comes to punish bad children, Repeal Day (celebrating the end of Prohibition in 1933), and World Soil Day.
Da Nooz:
*This week the Supreme Court will take up a landmark case pitting religious freedom against gay rights. (Which do you think will win, LOL?) This issue was not decided in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case in 2018, for the court basically punted after a baker refused, on religious grounds, to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. (The baker won, but only because the Colorado Civil Rights Commission was found to be “not religiously neutral”. That was the punt.) The new case is very similar to the old one, involving a graphic designer who refused to create a wedding website for a gay couple; and this time the Court will truly weigh gay rights versus religious freedom:
That controversy has now arrived, and the facts are indeed similar. A graphic designer named Lorie Smith, who works just a few miles from Mr. Phillips’s bakery, Masterpiece Cakeshop, has challenged the same Colorado law on the same grounds.
“He’s an artist,” Ms. Smith said of Mr. Phillips. “I’m also an artist. We shouldn’t be punished for creating consistently with our convictions.”
The basic arguments in the case, which will be argued before the Supreme Court on Monday, are as familiar as they are polarizing.
On one side are people who say the government should not force them to violate their principles to make a living. On the other are same-sex couples and others who say they are entitled to equal treatment from businesses open to the public.
Both sides say that the consequences of the court’s ruling could be enormous, though for different reasons. Ms. Smith’s supporters say a ruling for the state would allow the government to force all sorts of artists to state things at odds with their beliefs. Her opponents say a ruling in her favor would blow a hole through anti-discrimination laws and allow businesses engaged in expression to refuse service to, say, Black people or Muslims based on odious but sincerely held convictions.
After Cakeshop, Court had refused to hear appeals in several similar cases, but we have a new Court that decided to finally take the bull by the horns:
The decision to hear Ms. Smith’s case was probably driven by several factors: an increasingly assertive six-justice conservative supermajority, a sense that Ms. Smith’s designs were more likely to be expression protected by the First Amendment and the desire of at least some justices to undo or limit Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision establishing a right to same-sex marriage.
Anybody see a 6-3 decision coming in favor of the graphic designer? I can’t imagine it would even be 5-4.
*For once there’s seems to be good news out of Iran, but it may be bogus. According to the BBC, the country is disbanding its infamous “morality police” in view of ongoing protests that began when the morality cops beat Mahsa Amini to death for wearing her hijab in an improper manner. (h/t: Divy) However, the story seems a bit, well, weird. It’s uncorroborated and not very clear (see the bold emphasis I’ve put in below):
Iran’s morality police, which is tasked with enforcing the country’s Islamic dress code, is being disbanded, the country’s attorney general says.
Mohammad Jafar Montazeri’s comments, yet to be confirmed by other agencies, were made at an event on Sunday.
Iran has seen months of protests over the death of a young woman in custody.
Mahsa Amini had been detained by the morality police for allegedly breaking strict rules on head coverings.
Mr Montazeri was at a religious conference when he was asked if the morality police was being disbanded.
“The morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up,” he said.
Control of the force lies with the interior ministry and not with the judiciary.
Note that Montazeri is a member of the judiciary, and has no authority, and what does “shut down from where they were set up” mean? There’s no confirmation from government higher-ups. It goes on:
On Saturday, Mr Montazeri also told the Iranian parliament the law that requires women to wear hijabs would be looked at.
Looked at!? Finally, the people don’t care; they’re honey badgers!
If confirmed, the scrapping of the morality police would be a concession but there are no guarantees it would be enough to halt the protests, which have seen demonstrators burn their head coverings.
“Just because the government has decided to dismantle morality police it doesn’t mean the protests are ending,” one Iranian woman told the BBC World Service’s Newshour programme.
“Even the government saying the hijab is a personal choice is not enough. People know Iran has no future with this government in power. We will see more people from different factions of Iranian society, moderate and traditional, coming out in support of women to get more of their rights back.”
Another woman said: “We, the protesters, don’t care about no hijab no more. We’ve been going out without it for the past 70 days.
It all smells fishy to me, and even Masih Alinejad says that it’s fake news. The video shows the morality police in action: do watch it to see how odious they are:
It’s disinformation that Islamic Republic of Iran has abolished it’s morality police. It’s a tactic to stop the uprising.
Protesters are not facing guns and bullets to abolish morality police or forced hijab.They want to end Islamic regime.#MahsaAmini
*Who is “The man who neutered Trump“, as Michelle Cottle writes in a NYT op-ed? None other than Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia. How did he neuter Trump? This way:
. . . some folks might have found it a tad curious to see Mr. Kemp hanging out in the store’s parking lot, hugging and mugging for the cameras with Herschel Walker, the Republican Party’s deeply problematic Senate nominee. The former football star is in a tick-tight runoff with the incumbent, Raphael Warnock, and Mr. Kemp was imploring the crowd to turn out for him in this Tuesday’s vote. “He will go and fight for those values that we believe in here in our state,” the governor insisted.
Talk about a postural shift. Throughout his re-election race, Mr. Kemp practiced scrupulous social distancing from his ticketmate.
. . . Which, honestly, was the only sensible course of action considering the freak show that has been Mr. Walker’s candidacy. Accusations of domestic abuse? Semi-secret children? Allegations (which he denies) that he paid for abortions for multiple women? Making up stuff about his academic and business ventures? The guy has more baggage than a Kardashian on a round-the-world cruise. No candidate with a sense of self-preservation would want to get close to that hot mess. [JAC: great snark here!]
. . .Whatever happens with Mr. Walker, keep an eye on Mr. Kemp. The 59-year-old Georgia governor is positioning himself to be a major Republican player — one that, unlike so many in his party, is not a complete Trump chump.
If Mr. Kemp’s electoral victory over Stacey Abrams was decisive, besting her by more than seven percentage points, his psychological victory over Donald Trump was devastating, in ways you cannot measure in votes. Mr. Trump had targeted Mr. Kemp for defeat this year, after the governor refused to help him subvert the presidential election results in 2020. The former president put a lot of political capital on the line in his crusade against Mr. Kemp, only to get spanked once again in Georgia. The governor’s refusal to bow to Mr. Trump wound up burnishing his reputation across party lines, which served him well in the purplish state. In the general election last month, Mr. Kemp won 200,000 more votes than Mr. Walker did in his race.
. . . It’s all upside for Mr. Kemp. No one will seriously blame him if he can’t rescue a candidate as lousy as Mr. Walker, and he wins friends and influence within the party simply by trying. He also gets to wallow in his status as a separate, non-Trumpian power center. After all the abuse he has taken from Mr. Trump, the governor must on some level relish being asked to salvage the former president’s handpicked dud — even as the party made clear it did not want Mr. Trump anywhere near the Peach State this time.
And so Trump is figuratively neutered.
*Today’s World Cup results, and no surprises here. Poland managed to eke out one goal compared to France’s three, and poor Senegal didn’t score once against England.
England vs. Senegal via CNN:
The Three Lions triumphed over the Lions of Teranga in our second knockout round match of the day.
In the first half, late goals from Jordan Henderson in the 39th minute and Harry Kane in stoppage time gave England a 2-0 lead going into halftime. The Senegalese were reeling going into the break. And things didn’t get better when play resumed.
Twelve minutes into the second period, Bukayo Saka made it 3-0 England. It is the third goal of the tournament for the young forward.
England’s victory sets up a clash of the titans in the next round. They will face France in the quarterfinals next Saturday.
Here are the highlights; all three English goals are lovely:
And France over Poland:
Earlier in the day, Les Bleus easily dispatched Poland, 3-1. Kylian Mbappé scored twice for the French to take the lead in the tournament’s Golden Boot race (five goals).
The highlights, with that nice pair of goals by Mbappé.
*FInally, there’s a big week ahead for the Artemis-1/Orion Moon flyaround, the first test launch preparing for a Moon habitation and then a trip to Mars. Jim Batterson tells us what’s happening this week:
Today (Monday) and Sunday are days of final, critical Artemis-1/Orion maneuvers – The Artemis-1/Orion mission concludes this week, hopefully with continuing success, after a few key maneuvers to position the spacecraft for its trip back to Earth and for a fiery re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, followed by splashdown into the Pacific Ocean off San Diego, CA.
For the past several weeks, the spacecraft has consisted of two mated subunits: the Orion Crew Capsule and the Service Module, joined together. The Crew Capsule is where the human crew will live in an oxygenated, shirtsleeve environment on future crewed missions. The Service Module provides internal power via its solar panels and the maneuvering thrust from its main rocket engine. There are also smaller thrusters to speed up, slow down, and orient the stack and they’ll continue to do so until it (the Service Module) separates from the Orion Crew Capsule just before the Crew Capsule re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere for the final stage of its return at noon on Sunday Dec 11. At that point the capsule’s thermal shield, which has been covered by the Service Module since launch, will be exposed to absorb the heat from the friction of the Earth’s atmosphere until splashdown forty minutes later.
For WEIT readers interested in following events in real-time, here are some key times/events over the next week (all scheduled to be broadcast on NASA Live TV; all times are EST):
(Per NASA-published flight plan as of 1400EST Sunday)
Monday Dec 5
0900- NASA Live TV coverage begins for powered fly-by of moon event in which the spacecraft flies less than 80 miles above the lunar surface and fires its maneuvering rocket to kick it out of lunar orbit and into a trajectory for Earth.
1143 – Powered fly-by: rocket burn at 80 miles above lunar surface to leave lunar orbit into a return-to-Earth trajectory
Thursday Dec 8
1700 – NASA TV briefing to preview Sunday events for Orion’s re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere and splashdown.
Sunday Dec 11
1100 – NASA TV coverage begins
Noon – Service Module and Crew Module separate
1203 – Crew module aligned with heat shield forward for re-entry into atmosphere
1240 – Splashdown! Followed by retrieval of Orion Capsule by recovery ships.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is a hunting and fain would lie down:
Hili: The situation is not clear.A: I don’t understand.Hili: Either there is something or there is nothing there.
Hili: Sytuacja jest niejasna.Ja: Nie rozumiem.Hili: Albo tam coś jest, albo tam nic nie ma.
From Dom, who sent a photo taken from yesterday’s Sunday Times. I suspect it’s mockery, but it’s funny mockery.
From Ginger K. (they forgot my dwarf, “Sleepless”):
From David:
Titania finally tweeted something, and I’ve seen equivalent sentiments by some Wokesters. An excerpt from her article:
It is no exaggeration to say that Elon Musk’s annexation of Twitter is the most terrifying development in recent history. Only a fascist would seek to impose free speech on humanity.
This is why there has been such a chorus of execration from left-wing commentators, celebrities and influencers. On the day that Musk seized control of Twitter, Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz noted that it was “like the gates of hell opened on this site tonight”. Charlie Warzel in The Atlantic wrote that there was “an apocalyptic feel to the ordeal”.
But it was the Independent that really grasped the full gravity of this moment. Its headline read — “RIP Twitter, 2006-2022: Dead at the Hands of Elon Musk”. It is a testament to the cool-headed stoicism of left-wing journalists that they have managed not to overreact.
Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter is far worse than anything Hitler ever did.
My latest column for @TheCriticMag.https://t.co/OWrAX17EmV
Masih is tweeting up a storm; this one made me happy (not that I want the Shah back!)
Last night, a billboard of Khomeini was burned by protesters in #Ardabil. Khomeini brought 4 decades of darkness, gender apartheid, oppression, and isolation to Iran. Iranians are done with his ideology. #IranRevoIution is on full swing.
From Luana: this is clearly a parody site, like Titania’s, but this is a good one:
“I affirm your identity”
Be sure to obtain consent before whispering in anyone’s ear. https://t.co/YJJk4LbUCB
From Malcom; parrots growing on trees!
It looks like an ordinary tree, but look closer
📸 Dilip Agarwal pic.twitter.com/9P77ZVf4NG
From Ron, who says the data behind this graph come from Pew. Poor Poland!
There is a difference between cultural preference for religion and actively participating in religious practices. Church attendance has been dropping for decades. Identification with religion drops with a lag of several years (if not decades) after church attendance drops. pic.twitter.com/2SfQ6B2Kmw
From the Auschwitz Memorial:
5 December 1886 | A Czech Jew, Adolf Běhavý, was born in Jičín.
He was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt ghetto on 16 October 1944. He did not survive. pic.twitter.com/il7WDQ7J2D
Tweets from Professor Cobb. First (and I may have posted this recently), a girl befriends and raises a baby runner duck. Sound up:
Little girl teaches her baby duck how to swim 😍 pic.twitter.com/BvGYlqnER4
I’m not sure where this comes from; perhaps a British reader will know:
And some British phrases translated into English:
Email translations:
“I was under the impression”
Translation: I’m furious
“As per my email”
Translation: I’m furious
“With respect”
Translation: I’m furious
“Whilst I appreciate”
Translation: I’m furious
“As I’m sure you’re aware”
Translation: I’m furious
They forgot: “A quite nice article”. Translation: “That article sucked!”
Except that it’s not really “religious freedom” versus gay rights, it’s “religious privilege”, the right to ignore generally applicable, neutral rules, just because you are religious.
I consider that US jurisprudence went wrong when it concluded that businesses were “persons” with speech rights. They shouldn’t be, we should distinguish between the business, and the employee acting a role in that business (even when a sole trader). If the business is offering to decorate cakes in general, then they should do that, with the personal feelings of an employee not being relevant.
I am curious if there is a difference between the cake shop, with a store front and tangible product, where a public accommodation argument might be made, and a professional service, such as decorating the cake or web design. And I am curious if a decision here will affect access to businesses, such as the sole grocery store in a neighborhood, when the management doesn’t want to deal with a particular class of customer, protected or not, based on a “religious belief”.
> it’s not really “religious freedom” versus gay rights
Drop the identitarian stuff: ‘religious’, ‘gay’, etc. This is not a question of “rights” (i.e. governments treating people equally), just as Twitter suspending a user does not affect the user’s right to free speech. The fundamental question is whether one private individual can force another into a contract/agreement regarding a private transaction. We generally recognize that the customer is free to leave the transaction at any time; why do people think the business doesn’t have the same freedom?
Consumers frequently say “Support [demographic]-owned businesses” but businesses don’t say “Support [demographic] customers”; either way is tasteless.
And yes, I’m still queer.
If a business is, say, offering burgers for sale, then if a black/gay/Muslim customer asks for a burger, the business cannot decline on the grounds that the customer is black/gay/Muslim. Thus, yes, the state is indeed forcing the private business into that contractual exchange.
Businesses have less freedom in such matters than a private individual would (and this has been accepted since the 1964 CRA). As I see it, the same applies to a business offering a general “decorate a cake” service.
[And by the way, I don’t agree with you re Twitter, it’s a near-monopoly in its niche and should be regulated as a public utility IMO.]
You understand that the direct implication of your argument would require repeal of Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, prohibiting discrimination at places of public accommodation on the basis of race, color, religion, and national origin? (This is the Act that ended Jim Crow. Numerous states have since enacted civil-rights statutes of their own extending the protection at places of public accommodation to discrimination based on sexual orientation.)
This is precisely the argument rejected by the Supreme Court in upholding the constitutionality of the CRA ’64 in Heart of Atlanta Motel, Inc. v. United States (1964).
> the direct implication of your argument would require repeal of Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964
Close. It’s not the direct implication because the Act is an Act, a LAW more-or-less-democratically passed by Congress, and not simply a Supreme Court decision.
But you’re right, I wouldn’t mind if it were overturned; its constitutionality is already pretty tenuous, based on the idea that a locally owned business that sources all of its ingredients in-state is somehow involved in Interstate Commerce. The Interstate Commerce Clause of the Constitution has been twisted beyond all recognition, enabling, for example, the War on Drugs (someone growing marijuana who freely gives some to a neighbor is neither engaging in an interstate transaction nor commerce, yet the federal government finds that the action has an effect on the interstate drug trade, so it can step in.).
You’ve shifted your rationale from being about an unrestricted right to contract to a limitation on congress’s authority under the Commerce Clause.
Let’s bypass the latter by concentrating on state anti-discrimination laws (like the Colorado law at issue in the case being argued this morning before SCOTUS). Under your view regarding the unrestricted right to contract, should such laws be invalidated, thereby permitting restaurants, motels, and similar businesses of public accommodation to break out their old door signs saying “NO COLORED,” “NO JEWS,” “NO IRISH,” etc. (and new signs saying “NO GAYS”)?
Poor Poland, so far from the United States and so close to god.
The Court hears argument in that case, Creative LLC v. Elenis today. (Arguments starts at 10:00 am Eastern and the audio can be accessed through the SCOTUS website, here.)
The Court also hears oral argument this week (on Wednesday) in Moore v. Harper, the case raising the so-called “independent state legislature theory.” That may sound somewhat recondite, but it’s a potential landmark case regarding how states may conduct elections for federal offices, including US president.
The C-SPAN coverage with the helpful pictures identifying the advocate or justice speaking during oral argument can be accessed here.
The Moore v. Harper case is not as sexy as some others, but its potential to change the way electors are chosen for presidential elections can be a political earthquake. In essence, the plaintiffs are arguing that under the Constitution state legislatures have the sole right to determine how federal elections are run, unchecked by any other branch of state government or the state constitution. In the current case before the Court, it could rule that state legislatures do not even have to hold presidential elections, but simply appoint electors as it chooses. As the Vox article points out:
“Under the strongest form of this doctrine, members of each state’s legislative branch have unchecked authority to decide how elections for Congress and the presidency will be conducted in their state — indeed, a state legislature could potentially pass a law canceling the presidential election in that state and awarding its electoral votes to Donald Trump. Any state constitutional provisions that protect the right to vote, that limit gerrymandering, or that otherwise constrain lawmakers’ ability to skew elections would cease to function. State governors would lose their ability to veto laws impacting federal elections. And state courts would lose their authority to strike down these laws.”
https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2022/12/4/23481063/supreme-court-moore-harper-independent-state-legislature-doctrine-elections
The Court may not go far as to grant state legislatures the right to cancel the election or override the results of the election, but with this right-wing court nothing can be taken for granted. Again, most legal scholars argue that the independent state legislature theory is bunk in any form.
There is one aspect of this debate that has been little discussed, but may be relevant. Namely, prior to the Civil War several states did not hold popular elections for president, rather the state legislatures appointed the electors. For example, in the 1824 election, six states did not have a popular vote for president. I have not been able to find a discussion of why these states eventually went to the popular vote. A legislative act? A ruling of its Supreme Court? A state constitutional amendment? In any case, could not the current Court use “historical tradition” to validate the independent state legislature doctrine? All in all, this case is very worrisome.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1824_United_States_presidential_election
And so Trump is figuratively neutered.
Vanity Fair headline: RUPERT MURDOCH KNEES TRUMP IN THE BALLS WHILE HE’S DOUBLED OVER COUGHING UP BLOOD (their capslock).
I am surprised that Jerry has not mentioned the REALLY big news in the soccer world. On Saturday, the University of Chicago’s men’s soccer team won the NCAA Division III national championship. The Maroons defeated Williams 2-0. This victory is receiving a lot of attention because the Maroons coach, Julieanne Sitch, is a woman.
https://news.uchicago.edu/story/uchicago-mens-soccer-team-wins-ncaa-division-iii-championship
A story in the NYT back in October ramped up the focus on Sitch and the Maroons.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/26/sports/soccer/nyu-chicago-women-soccer-coaches.html
Yes, I was going to mention that, but forgot. Go Maroon!. And the manager is fantastic!
Artemis/Orion is closing in on the moon with some nice live images from onboard cameras over the past two hours. Moon’ssurface has been getting bigger and sharper as the most prominent feature in view has been the large Mare Imbrium. Unfortunately the big engine burnschedule for 1143 EST will take place while spacecraft is on other side of moon from Earth, so it will be a 15-30 minute delay (sometime around or just after noon) until communication is re-established and flight controllers know if things worked correctly. SCUTUS! NASA!….so much to hear and see today.
Exciting times indeed!
Sorry. I need an editor. Of course I meant to type SCOTUS not SCUTUS above. Glad that I am not responsible for “final checks before flight” these days.