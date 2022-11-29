Ideology keeps sticking its nose into science: An essay by Anna Krylov

Anna Krylov, a professor of chemistry at the University of Southern California (USC), has a fruitful sideline in calling attention to the invasion of science by wokeness—much to the detriment of science. I’ve called attention to one of her papers before—a critique of politicizing science that she managed to get published in a reputable, peer-reviewed journal. And she did an interview that I wrote about here. Since then, we’re coauthors—with a gazillion other “concerned scientists”—on a couple of papers on related topics, but it’s hard getting them published since no regular journal will touch anything perceived as anti-woke.
Anna’s latest piece (click on screenshot below) appeared yesterday at the Heterodox STEM site, a site worth following if you’re worried about how science is becoming a mere appendage of “progressive” ideology. Anna lived and worked in the USSR until 1991, and draws on her experience, comparing the authoritarian forces that squelched Soviet science in her youth with the authoritarianism of the “progressive” left that afflicts and constrains us now. Here’s the abstract, and then click to read the whole thing:
My everyday experiences as a chemistry professor at an American university in 2021 bring back memories from my school and university time in the USSR. Not good memories—more like Orwellian nightmares. I will compare my past and present experiences to illustrate the following parallels between the USSR and the US today: (i) the atmosphere of fear and self-censorship; (ii) the omnipresence of ideology (focusing on examples from science); (iii) an intolerance of dissenting opinions (i.e., suppression of ideas and people, censorship, and Newspeak); (iv) the use of social engineering to solve real and imagined problems.
A couple of quotes:
Much more dire manifestations of the SJW [social-justice warrior] agenda are subverting research and education, most notably, in the life sciences and medicine [15]. Just as happened in Soviet Russia, the new ideology is declaring entire disciplines—for example, mathematics—racist [16,17]. There are proposals, some already enacted in Oregon and California, that call to “dismantle white supremacy” in the mathematics classroom. How does white supremacy manifest itself in the classroom? By “the focus [being] on getting the ‘right’ answer” and asking students “to show their work.” Google “equitable math instruction” to see what this is all about. These programs are backed by serious institutions, such as the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
In California, there is a proposal to do away with advanced math programs in schools. Why? Because they are racist. Why are they racist? Because their demographics do not match the state’s demographics. How can we make math instruction equitable? Instead of raising the quality of education for everyone, the SJW favor the path that socialist regimes—real [18] and dystopian [19]—took: bringing everyone down to the lowest common denominator.
For the same reasons, proficiency tests are being dropped, grading standards lowered [20], standardized tests eliminated [21], and so on.
What will the consequences of such policies be? I think they will be devastating, possibly on the scale of Lysenkoism.
Let’s hope not! At least we’re not yet at the stage where the editors of Nature can kill anti-woke scientists, as the Soviets did to the great geneticist Nikolai Vavilov, who dared stand up to Lysenko’s insane theories. For his honesty, Vavilov was sent to the gulag, where he died.
One more quote:
Now we live in the shadows of Cancel Culture. People are being disinvited and de-platformed. Or dragged through administrative investigations and reviews, which is a form of punishment [27]. Dorian Abbot’s case is a good example [7].
Scientific papers are being retracted or self-retracted. Not because of scientific concerns—but because findings are deemed to be offensive to some. Or because they contradict the dominant narrative. Many examples are from biology [15], but this ideological intrusion is not limited to the life sciences [28-32].
The mechanism of censorship and suppression is different from Soviet Russia. It is not administered by the government, but rather by Twitter vigilantes—by outrage mobs who use social media to call for punishment of those whose views they find objectionable [28].
But mobs alone would not be able to enforce censorship. In Western democracies, outrage mobs do not burn heretics at the stake, at least not yet [28]. They do not retract papers. They do not cancel seminars. People in positions of power do—university presidents, department chairs, journal editors. Bret Stephens called this “Coward Culture” in his New York Times opinion about Dorian’s case [32].
Sadly, some organizations are institutionalizing censorship.
Here is a recent example [29,30]: The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) issued guidelines to its journal editors to “consider whether or not any content [in a submitted manuscript]… might have the potential to cause offense.” The memos and published policies emphasize that it is the perception of the recipient that determines offense, regardless of author intent.
The RSC gave 15 “indicators” of offensive content, which included content that is “[l]ikely to be upsetting, insulting or objectionable to some or most people.” That covers a lot of ground, doesn’t it?
How does that align with the publisher’s mission to facilitate the communication of high-quality chemistry research? This is a subversion of the institution of science by SJW agenda.
One difference between the “science culture wars” of the Scopes Trial days versus now is that now scientists are complicit in their own muzzling. The ideologization” of science comes from both within the field, including journal editors and funding agencies, and without (social media, of course).
Anna uses lots of good pictures to illustrate her piece, and ends with a Jewish joke at the end that she got from me. Below is one photo of the much-maligned Trofim Lysenko, Stalin’s darling. (If you don’t know the story of Lysenko, his rise to power, and his strangulation of Soviet agriculture, which led to the death of millions, at least read the Wikipedia article on him.)
Here’s Anna’s final paragraph about possible solutions.
What can be done? Here are some ideas. First, speak up. Do not submit to bullies. Refuse to speak Newspeak. If you see that the king is naked—say the king is naked. Second, organize. There is safety in numbers. Organizations such as the Academic Freedom Alliance, Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism, and the Heterodox Academy, can provide a platform for action and protection against repercussions [46]. Do your share in defending humanism, democracy, and the liberal Enlightenment.
It all starts—like the New Atheism jump-started an increase in secularism—by saying out loud what the ideologues consider taboo.
14 thoughts on “Ideology keeps sticking its nose into science: An essay by Anna Krylov”
Wow – writing and ideas that are clear, fresh, articulate – and, I guess, not boring -( an accurate word escapes me)… that is a strong, compelling, and not threatening piece of writing.
The Bill and Not Melinda Gates Anymore Foundation has a big name, though!
… a running joke in Russia was that, in old photographs, the number of heads does not match the number of pairs of feet! How do I say LOL-but-of-course-that-is-terrible!
[ sigh…..]
I came across an Urban Dictionary definition today:
O’Sullivan’s Law states that any organization or enterprise that is not expressly right wing will become left wing over time. The law is named after British journalist John O’Sullivan.
The thrust of the argument is that there’s a ratchet effect as left wingers are not as tolerant as right wingers… the result over time is that conservative enterprises are infiltrated by leftists but leftist enterprises remain the same or get worse.
Now you might reasonably argue that a little social progress is a good thing but perhaps too much is as corrosive as too much conservatism.
I like to say that moderation is generally a good thing. But moderates don’t infiltrate and gather power. Moderates don’t intimidate with Twitter mobs, shout down dissent, or pull fire alarms to shut down speakers.
I had a look at what is apparently the foundational document of equitable mathematics, here: https://equitablemath.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2020/11/1_STRIDE1.pdf Looking at page 7, I don’t find it unreasonable frankly. For example «Curriculum developers and teachers enculturated in the USA teach mathematics the way they learned it without critical reflection.» For example, there seems to be a strong focus on PEMDAS in the US, which is not the case in my home country of France. So a French youngsters would very likely feel alienated if he moved from a French primary school or early junior highschool to a similar level in the US. The other advices like less linear a teaching, more collaborative work, presenting failures as a way to progress, they are all sound, and go way beyond ethnic minorities, but it is probably true that those are more impacted. Now, those guidelines are rather vague, and the rest of the document does not give examples, and it’s all written with a questionable style, so I don’t dismiss the possibility that it will be badly implemented. But the spirit of it, at face value, is not bad.
That mathematics pedagogy in United States public education is weak and needs to change does not mean that any change will improve it :
“My mom would teach us mathematics at home. […]. We spent quite a bit on mathematics for only one reason : it’s because they were from Singapore, and they weren’t exactly sure if they were going to stay in the United States. And I remember my parents telling me : “Let’s make sure that you learn what all of your classmates in Singapore are learning, because if we go back to Singapore, that way you won’t be (at) the bottom of the class”.”
– Po-Shen Loh, interview (1 of 3) with Eddie Woo, 22 January 2021, at t=1:36 : https://youtu.be/B2Z19_M_v9M
… its weakness is precisely why the superficial mathematics pedagogy in United States public education is at significant risk of ideological pollution. It needs to change in fundamental ways.
I read it a while ago and they try hard to sound reasonable. But I am afraid what this really means is less systematic traditional teaching and grading (empirical research says the traditional methods tend to work quite well), more distraction, irrelevant sidelines, less discipline in the classroom, less examples to work through, making it more difficult precisely for the children who don’t have a strong family backgrounds. “Collaborative work” will be used as a way to achieve “equity” in grades. Traditional math instruction doesn’t have to be reformed, it’s just that most US schools have too little of it compared with the rest of the OECD world.
PS: I recently read the (semi-autobiographical) novel Americanah, and in one scene the main character, a recent immigrant from Nigeria, realized with horror that her little nephew is actually learning less math in his New York public elementary school than he would in Nigeria.
Brilliant. This is an important article, written with great clarity. I hope that some of the larger outlets will see this and use their megaphones to call further attention to this problem. CNN, New York Times, CBS, Associated Press: This is important. Pay attention!
One more thing. I had originally intended to add the above comment to Krylov’s post itself—and I typed it into the box—but doing so would have required me to enter my name and e-mail address. I admit that I didn’t want to create yet another pathway for people to contact me, so I posted my contribution here instead. Yes, I self-censored.
Michurinism—the name Lysenko & Co. used for their ideological substitute for what in the west was called Genetics—was enforced in the Soviet academic and research world for fewer than 20 years. Nonetheless, its period of ascendancy selected for academics who were adept at following an enforced line and mouthing Michurinism statements, which influenced the character of Biology in the USSR for many years longer. Perhaps our current imposition of Diversity statements will confer similar benefits on scholarship in all subjects in the USA.
It might be recalled that honest biological scientists did find places to shelter in the USSR. One trick was lodging in academic departments with a safer title, such as Cytology or Radiology. [For example, Zhores Medvedev worked at an Institute of Medical Radiology.] Another was sheltering in locations far away from the center of power, such as the Siberian Academy of Sciences institutes near Novosibirsk. So, as the DEIshchina takes over the centers of US academic life, we might see a flight of honest scholars to universities in Alaska. We might help our grad students most by advising them to get used to cold temperatures.
“But mobs alone would not be able to enforce censorship. … People in positions of power do—university presidents, department chairs, journal editors.”
This is, I think, at least half of the problem — if outrage mobs weren’t given into, the tactic would wither and die. Yet it receives much too little attention. Jonathan Haidt’s excellent introductory talk at the Stanford conference linked the sudden emergence of wokery in Anglophone universities to the arrival of the first cohorts of GenX students around 2014, and the sudden change that marked from a curiosity-driven educational culture to a safety-driven one. But he didn’t ask the obvious follow-up question: who was responsible for the upbringing of that generation of students, and what aspect of that upbringing had made the students think their approach and behaviour was acceptable? Clearly they were brought up by the generation before (millennials). And which generation is it that, from 2014, was likely to be the gatekeepers of institutions, journals etc? Also millennials. So the same generation that taught or modelled the bad behaviour in their children, also gave in to that bad behaviour when their children required them to. For whatever reason (and doubtless it’s some aspect of their own upbringing by boomers), millennials are the key here: it’s they who have betrayed the mission of the institutions they lead.
The wokeness that has infested science and academia in general in recent years is another manifestation of the culture war that has been going on for decades. Opposing this development are many sincere people that desire a return to an era when politics and ideology did not impinge (at least overtly) on the pursuit of knowledge. But, the appearance of wokeness is a gift to the fascist Republican Party. It has the largest megaphone to become the crusaders against wokeness. Those people that oppose wokeness and the Republican Party will go largely unnoticed by the general public. In other words, wokeness is a vote generating machine for fascism. It is probable that most of the woke do not realize this and those that do don’t care. Such is the nature of ideologues. For those of us that fervently support democracy and understand fully the threat of fascism while opposing wokeism, the outstanding question is this: can wokeism be effectively fought without aiding and abetting fascism? I do not know the answer to this question, but in times of cultural panic people tend to veer far right. Those that eschew the extremes often get squeezed to death.
As a graduate student in a biomedical STEM field, I think a lot of this (the strong DEI push in STEM) is a bottom-up issue – it comes from the trainees (grad students + postdocs). My peers who fall for this narrative (which is a majority of them) often get their news from media such as NPR, NYT, Washington Post, etc. that have historically had a strong reputation for being factual (and I think they still are mostly!) but have clearly trended towards promoting an identitarian narrative, and this gets amplified by the celebrity figures that they follow on social media as well as their peers in other fields – by definition, trainees in STEM have advanced education and thus are immersed in the same environment as everyone else who has advanced education. This is on top of their pre-existing bias towards progressivism due to the science denialism of right-wing conservatives in the US – and when progressives start espousing these narratives, they believe it must be true because those same progressives supported the scientists on issues like climate change and evolution against the denialism in right-wing circles. And given that STEM does tend to be rather lacking in URMs and historically have been unkind to women (and indeed, historically have attempted to justify that in a “scientific” way), that gives a rather strong impetus to carry this kind of zeal towards DEI that we see today. I notice that they often decouple their “science brain” (where their analytical skills are sharp and in keeping with scientific practice) from their “social commentary brain” (where they cherry-pick, refuse to account for confounding factors, fall prey to confirmation bias, and rely on anecdotes), so it’s not that they don’t know better – it’s that they have to maintain a narrative for themselves to craft an identity around and because it’s what the “experts” think (as aspiring scientists, they want to be taken seriously as experts themselves, and so they often have a “trust the experts” mentality). The PIs get it from a combination of listening to their trainees and from also consuming the same news media. In this environment, it is little wonder that scientific institutions gleefully adopt the biases of their constituent members and evangelize towards those ends, to the detriment of the perceived credibility of the scientific community.
I think where I am different from them is that 1. I grew up as a poor immigrant who saw first-hand how false a lot of these narratives are (especially that the DEI narrative “speaks for marginalized minorities” – most of the lower-class minorities I grew up around have no idea and wouldn’t give two shits about any of that), and 2. I try to think analytically even outside of my research projects. I will say that I don’t blindly adopt contrarianism – from what I can tell, the actual science being conducted is still sound and valid. The IDW destroyed its own credibility by adopting such a blind contrarian stance that some of them would even deny vaccine science because it came from the “experts” – I think that is worse than the DEI excesses that I see. But I do think that this intrusion of political ideology into STEM institutions is pernicious, leads to widespread distrust of science (due to the perception that scientists are no different than any other “woke activists”, which unfortunately many in our community gleefully contribute to), and stems from how the younger generation of scientists are trying to show solidarity with their activist peers in other fields, have a pre-existing bias towards progressivism due to right-wing science denialism, and consume increasingly biased sources of information.
Very good depiction of the conundrum.
While I am glad that she can compare the horrors of academia under the new PC movement and the Soviet movement, I’d also like to draw people’s attention to the similarities with Nazi policies. The German Jewish linguist Viktor Klemperer wrote LTI – Lingua Tertii Imperii detailing his experiences in the Third Reich. The atrocities of authoritarianism, whether right or left, are simply beyond words.