Friday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the middle of America’s four-day Thanksgiving holiday: Friday, November 25, 2022, and National Parfait Day. I doubt that any of the 70,000-odd subscribers will have a parfait today, but if you do, send in a photo.

It’s also Maize Day (what you call “corn”), National Leftovers Day, Black Friday, the day to stock up on holiday and Coynezaa gifts, National Native American Heritage Day (Elizabeth Warren excluded), National Flossing Day, and International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Remember this ad for Mazola Margarine?

Readers are welcome to mark notable events, births, or deaths on this by consulting the November 25 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*It’s a slim news day today, probably because all the American reporters are on holiday (after all, only a small part of the world celebrates American Thanksgiving. But there are two New York Times articles worth reading. The firt one is an update of an article first published in 2017, “Why does the U.S. have so many mass shootings? The answer is clear: guns.”

Authors Max Fisher and Josh Keller rule out some alternative explanations: that the U.S. is especially prone to crime or violence, that we have a higher number of mentally ill people, or that the racial divisions help promote mass shootings. Citing a study from 2015 by Adam Lankford, they show that there’s a very strong correlation between the rate of mass shootings and the rate of gun ownership (note: these are per capita rates and so control for population size):

From the article:

Americans make up about 4.4 percent of the global population but own 42 percent of the world’s guns. From 1966 to 2012, 31 percent of the gunmen in mass shootings worldwide were American, according to a 2015 study by Adam Lankford, a professor at the University of Alabama. Adjusted for population, only Yemen has a higher rate of mass shootings among countries with more than 10 million people — a distinction Mr. Lankford urged to avoid outliers. Yemen has the world’s second-highest rate of gun ownership after the United States. Worldwide, Mr. Lankford found, a country’s rate of gun ownership correlated with the odds it would experience a mass shooting. This relationship held even when he excluded the United States, indicating that it could not be explained by some other factor particular to his home country. And it held when he controlled for homicide rates, suggesting that mass shootings were better explained by a society’s access to guns than by its baseline level of violence.

Gun regulation is also a factor:

In 2013, American gun-related deaths included 21,175 suicides, 11,208 homicides and 505 deaths caused by an accidental discharge. That same year in Japan, a country with one-third America’s population, guns were involved in only 13 deaths. This means an American is about 300 times more likely to die by gun homicide or accident than a Japanese person. America’s gun ownership rate is 150 times as high as Japan’s. That gap between 150 and 300 shows that gun ownership statistics alone do not explain what makes America different. The United States also has some of the weakest controls over who may buy a gun and what sorts of guns may be owned. Switzerland has the second-highest gun ownership rate of any developed country, about half that of the United States. Its gun homicide rate in 2004 was 7.7 per million people — unusually high, in keeping with the relationship between gun ownership and murders, but still a fraction of the rate in the United States. Swiss gun laws are more stringent, setting a higher bar for securing and keeping a license, for selling guns and for the types of guns that can be owned. Such laws reflect more than just tighter restrictions. They imply a different way of thinking about guns, as something that citizens must affirmatively earn the right to own.

You can read the article to see how they rule out other factors, though remember that this is a news article, not a multivariate statistical analysis Fisher and Keller conclude: “The only variable that can explain the high rate of mass shootings in America is its astronomical number of guns.” I happen to agree, and if I had magical powers, I’d make every gun in America disappear, save those in the hands of police or the military. Barring that, we at least need gun laws as strict as they have in, say, England or Scotland.

*In other “hard analysis”, the NYT News Analysis describes how the U.S. is entering “a new era of direct confrontation with Iran.” Better late than never, I say, but we’ve gone way too easy on this odious theocracy for years, including tempting them with goodies to stop building a bomb that they’re secretly building anyway. I didn’t know that we’d imposed new sanctions on Tehran. I applaud all these actions, which support the Iranian people trying to free themselves from a religious dictatorship that despises women, gays, and criticism.

Over the past few days, Iran has told international inspectors that it plans to begin making near bomb-grade nuclear fuel deep inside a mountain that is hard to bomb, and dramatically expand its nuclear fuel production at a plant that Israel and the United States have repeatedly sabotaged. I wouldn’t be surprised if, in view of this announcement, Israel, either by itself or with the help of the U.S., goes after the facilities. Don’t underestimate the determination of Israel to keep bombs out of the hands of Iran. The article continues: Iranian forces have shot or locked up antigovernment protesters, provided Russia with drones for its war in Ukraine and, some Western intelligence agencies suspect, may be negotiating to produce missiles as well for Russia’s depleted arsenal. The United States accused Iran on Tuesday of once again violating Iraqi territory to conduct attacks in the Kurdistan region. A new era of direct confrontation with Iran has burst into the open. Its emergence was hidden for a while by more dramatic events — including the Ukraine invasion and rising U.S. competition with China — and negotiations with Tehran dragged on, inconclusively, for 18 months. Now, Mr. Biden’s hope of re-entering the United States into the deal with Iran that was struck in 2015, and that President Donald J. Trump abandoned, has all but died. Negotiations halted in September, and in recent weeks Mr. Biden has imposed new sanctions on Iran and expressed support for protests that Iran’s hard-liners have portrayed as a mortal threat.

At the White House, national security meetings on Iran are devoted less to negotiation strategy and more to how to undermine Iran’s nuclear plans, provide communications gear to protesters and interrupt the country’s supply chain of weapons to Russia, according to several administration officials. “There is no diplomacy right now underway with respect to the Iran deal,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council at the White House, bluntly told the Voice of America last month. “We are at an impasse right now, and we’re not focused on that.” It’s great to hear that we’re supporting the protestors. This is what the U.S. is supposed to do: support the cause of freedom everywhere.

*From The Daily Fail via reader David Anderson: A sewing magazine called Simply Sewing has infuriated its readers by inserting the preferred pronouns of all its contributors. (I’ve put in a red rectangle below.)

From the Fail:

It appears the culture wars have spread to the rather staid world of needlework. Readers of a popular sewing magazine are infuriated after it began stating the pronouns of contributors. The woke makeover at Simply Sewing – which has a readership of almost 25,000 – was labelled ‘nonsense’, ‘mindless’ and ‘stupid’. In the latest issue, stitcher Preya Broom shows readers how to make a 1950s-inspired shirt dress, with her name and pronouns – she/her – at the top of the article. She declares: ‘It’s great that Simply Sewing magazine has started using pronouns. It’s a big part of being an LGBTQ+ ally and helping create a more inclusive society.’ But readers of the £9.99 magazine are not so sure. . . .On an online discussion site, one said she was irritated by the addition of pronouns to each article, adding: ‘I get so het up about all this. Some of the people don’t have their pronouns displayed so hopefully they are the sensible ones who refuse to partake in this nonsense. They are all ‘she/her’ anyway.’ Others agreed. ‘A lot of folk mindlessly add pronouns as they think it’s just the done thing,’ said one. ‘They don’t realise how stupid they look.’ Two other women contributors in the same issue of Simply Sewing are described as she/her alongside their pictures. Simply Sewing is published by Our Media. It did not respond to requests for comment.

I tell you—it’s the end of the world as we know it.

*I knew it: Elizabeth Holmes’s prison sentence is going to be a cakewalk, served in a women’s federal “prison camp” in Texas (see more here). And if that doesn’t really count as “prison”, reader Ken Kukec (whom I bet $20 that Holmes would never see a day in jail), owes me $40, because on his instructions I gave my $20 to charity At any rate, Gizmodo tells us about the 11 years (probably more like 9) that Holmes will be serving at a federal equivalent of college: From Gizmodo:

District Judge Edward Davila has proposed sentencing Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to a federal prison camp in Texas, according to court filings. “The Court finds that family visitation enhances rehabilitation,” Davila wrote in the filing, according to Bloomberg, which summarized the terms of Holmes’ sentencing. The prison camp is located in Bryan, Texas, and was proposed as an alternative to Holmes serving her 11-year 3-month sentence at a California prison. There are a few prison camps like this one across the country that typically have a low security-to-inmate ratio, dormitory housing, and a work program. “…compared to other places in the prison system, this place is heaven. If you have to go it’s a good place to go,” Alan Ellis, a criminal defense lawyer, told Bloomberg. Keri Axel, a criminal defense attorney, told Yahoo! Finance that it is common for non-violent offenders like Holmes to serve out their time at minimum security facilities. “Sometimes they’re called ‘Camp Fed’ because they have a little bit more amenities, and they’re a little nicer places,” she said, adding the caveat, “they’re not great places. No one wants to be there.” Although the judge has recommended the prison camp for Holmes’ incarceration, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons will make the final decision. Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison on November 18 after she was found guilty of defrauding Theranos investors out of millions of dollars as part of her failed blood-testing startup. She was also sentenced to three years of supervision after her release.

It is odd that they put Holmes in Texas when there’s another cushy camp in Dublin, California, closer to where Holmes’s family lives. Dublin is where Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman served their time after the college admissions scandal, and also the facility where two of the Manson girls and Heidi Fleiss were lodged.

From the Wall Street Journal:

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who oversaw the trial and sentenced her on Friday, ordered Ms. Holmes to surrender to the facility in April. He also recommended that she be allowed family visitation, saying that it enhanced the possibility for rehabilitation. Upon release, Ms. Holmes would serve three years under court supervision, the judge said.

Federal prosecutors have said Ms. Holmes could get about a 15% reduction on prison time with good behavior, which would put her sentence at 9 1/2 years with no possibility for parole.

Look at this place!

*I’m a day late calling attention to this WaPo piece, but it will come in handy at Christmas: “What not to talk about at the Thanksgiving table.” Here are the five tips, with the article’s words indented.

While the Thanksgiving table is a rare opportunity to bring people together for a meal, the conversation there can be uniquely fraught. The table often includes a mix of people who don’t normally spend time together — chatty grandparents and sullen teens, picky eaters and exuberant noshers, sober friends and holiday imbibers, vegetarians and turkey lovers, liberals and conservatives, skilled chefs and bad cooks, the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

Alice Julier, professor of food studies at Chatham University in Pittsburgh, said she often talks with students who feel anxious about returning home for the holiday meal.

“There’s nothing like a holiday meal to bring into focus what has or hasn’t changed in a year,” said Julier, author of the book “Eating Together: Food, Friendship and Inequality.” “It gives you a chance to assess. Who’s aged? Who’s deepened their quirks or belief systems? Who has changed their eating practices? All those things come together in a single day, in a single meal.” The tips:

1.) Don’t comment on what others are eating. Why? It’s woke, Jake!

Although it’s fine to praise the chef or talk about how much you love sweet potato casserole, refrain from making comments or jokes about what others are eating or not eating. Discussion of food choices can put children at risk for eating disorders. And it can be a trigger for adults with a history of disordered eating. [Note that they don’t say “eating disorders,” which is probably also a trigger.]

2.) Stop talking about the wine. I thought that they said this because oenophies can be boring and snobbish, but no, it’s because of TRIGGERS.

Be aware if one or more of your guests is recovering from alcohol use disorder. Excessive discussion of wine or alcoholic beverages can make them feel uncomfortable. When you have a sober guest at the table, keep the wine and alcoholic beverages on a separate table, so bottles are not being passed around them.

3.) Don’t ask students about grades, school problems or college plans. Again, this is to avoid stressing out the already stressed-out students.

4.) Avoid asking people about having kids or getting married. This is self-explanatory—it’s intrusive.

5.) Skip the politics. Again, self-explanatory; these days, it can easily scupper a supper. But they forgot one topic—religion!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, poor Baby Kulka is harassed by Hili:

Hili: I told you not to sit here. Kulka: But I’m not disturbing anyone.

In Polish:

Hili: Mówiłam ci, że nie masz tu siedzieć. Kulka: Przecież nie przeszkadzam.

****************************

From Malcolm, more video of the chimp and its baby who have gone viral. Clearly this maternal instinct is due not to evolution, but socialization.

From Stash Krod:

From Nicole:

For crying out loud, God is posting poetry at Mastodon. (It’s not great poetry either, though it rhymes and scans.) I am not keen on that site:

From Masih: women enjoy their freedom (singing, like not wearing a hijab, is forbidden):

This video is from the conservative city of #Najafabad. These girls are singing the revolutionary song “barayeh” while walking unveiled and saluting other Iranian protesters all over the country. The world must hear us.#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/3x0QvIEhFW — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 24, 2022

From Luana, one of the best tweets of the year:

For just $8 a month, you can sponsor a liberal. via @TheBabylonBee pic.twitter.com/EERJEW4I6C — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) November 11, 2022

From Barry, a white peacock this time to compare to a “regular one”. The ones in the second tweet are leucistic, I think, for were they albino they’d have pink eyes. It’s a beaut!

你们见过白色的母孔雀开屏吗

Have you ever seen a white peacock fly her tail? pic.twitter.com/hTK1oRN2wK — 李婧 (@hezehua5) November 22, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a boy put in the camp at seventeen, and shot shortly before he became 18. Look at that expression of fear!

25 November 1922 | A Pole, Kazimierz Żakowski, was born in Jeżówka. In Auschwitz from 15 August 1940.

No. 3057

He was shot in the camp on 11 November 1941. pic.twitter.com/VkC6Pfl0b6 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 25, 2022

Tweets from Dr. Cobb. First, “signage” interpretation:

A cat helps with a save:

Preserved nasal botflies from a camel. Poor camel!

Everything about this jar of specimens is lovely. Beautifully made glassware, the best scientific name for inappropriate naming, and the fact the label says ex camel (i.e they were sneezed out the mouth/nose) Happy Camel nasal botfly morning 🪰🤓 pic.twitter.com/YsOyYxBiKC — Dr Erica McAlister (@flygirlNHM) November 23, 2022

This is a really heartwarming story. Sound up and watch the whole thing:

Woman rescues a giant moth — who says thanks by leaving her a life-changing gift ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LsLvF203PB — The Dodo (@dodo) November 23, 2022