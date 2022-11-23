Oops! And a discussion thread

I prematurely published a half-finished Hili dialogue meant to go up tomorrow. If you get it in an email as a subscriber, please ignore it. It will be posted around 6:45 Chicago time tomorrow, and because it was posted by accident once, you won’t get the email. So go check the website itself tomorrow morning. (I always recommend that anyway because I often update or change posts.)

I’m writing something else today, so posting will be nil after this. But it’s the three-day weekend, with many people having already taken off, so relax and read a good book. (I recommend Horse: A Novel, by Geraldine Brooks (she previously won a fiction Pulitzer). I’ve just finished it and it’s an unusual and engrossing read.

Or, if you want, please use the comments to discuss whatever you want: the World Cup (Germany lost to Japan), what you’re eating or drinking for the holidays, the rotten state of the world, the new mass shooting in a Virginia Wal-Mart (6 dead).

Or, ASK ME ANYTHING! I’m feeling expansive (not as expansive as your belly will be tomorow), but you know to avoid the more personal questions. . .

And have a great Thanksgiving. A better Hili will be up tomorrow a.m.