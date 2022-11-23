I prematurely published a half-finished Hili dialogue meant to go up tomorrow. If you get it in an email as a subscriber, please ignore it. It will be posted around 6:45 Chicago time tomorrow, and because it was posted by accident once, you won’t get the email. So go check the website itself tomorrow morning. (I always recommend that anyway because I often update or change posts.)
I’m writing something else today, so posting will be nil after this. But it’s the three-day weekend, with many people having already taken off, so relax and read a good book. (I recommend Horse: A Novel, by Geraldine Brooks (she previously won a fiction Pulitzer). I’ve just finished it and it’s an unusual and engrossing read.
Or, if you want, please use the comments to discuss whatever you want: the World Cup (Germany lost to Japan), what you’re eating or drinking for the holidays, the rotten state of the world, the new mass shooting in a Virginia Wal-Mart (6 dead).
Or, ASK ME ANYTHING! I’m feeling expansive (not as expansive as your belly will be tomorow), but you know to avoid the more personal questions. . .
And have a great Thanksgiving. A better Hili will be up tomorrow a.m.
14 thoughts on “Oops! And a discussion thread”
Question for Jerry: a while back you said you were fixing to watch The Wire. Where do things stand with that?
I still intend to. I watched the first episode and got distracted. But I will. Those whose opinions I respect say it’s the best drama series ever on television. In preparation, I watched all of “The Sopranos” and “Breaking Bad.”
I agree with those who say it’s the best drama series ever on the tube. I’d be interested to hear your take and hope you share it here once you’ve watched it.
I like Dominic West, but have a problem with Old Etonians. I see his cousin was a Missouri senator – https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Eagleton did not know he has a US ancestor. He is a good actor though…
I try not to hold a person responsible for the decisions their parents made on their behalf. It’s not my fault, for example, that my parents sent me to the local comprehensive. It was people paying more attention to class than merit that made me emigrate to Canada. Once here, it was all condensed into patients innocently asking me if I had met the Queen.
The first time I watched, the initial episodes seemed too slow moving. By the third or fourth I was hooked. I’ve since watched the entire series at least a dozen times. At times I’ve agreed it’s the best ever on television, but it gets stiff competition from Boardwalk Empire, Deadwood, True Detective, Justified, <Band of Brothers, and Game of Thrones.
I recently read the novel All the Light We Cannot See, based on the strong endorsement from our host in this space.
What a wonderful book — the elegance of the deceptively simple prose, the humanism fairly radiating off every page.
Read some Stephen Powers. He often has scientists or a scientific bent to his writing, eg Overstory or Bewilderment. And try a short novel about a Republican Congressman by Jessica Anthony, Enter the Aardvark. Bizarre & funny but not too long.
Yes, it’s the best book I read this year.
I think it’s in pretty good shape. This is how I feel when a WC (cricket or soccer) is on. I hope Germany recovers and gets into the next round.
Canada goofed a penalty 🙁
USA will beat England on Friday, for sure. But England will go on to win the WC. If they don’t, I shall agree about the rotten state of the world.
Well the US has a Norwich player, Josh Sargent!
I follow the Webb space telescope quite closely, and note that the press releases from about a fortnight ago about early ( redshift z = 12+ ) galaxies relate to data that was widely publicised to be in ArXiv preprint form as early as late August.
Each week I go to the JWST website and consult the latest pdf on the observing schedules for the next week. The trouble is that I’m not an astrophysicist, so most of the key words are babble except for the obvious eg Trappist-1, Fomalhaut, GRB 221009A [ a Webb last minute target of opportunity from the director’s discretionary time].
My query is whether there’s any astro nerd on this site who can tell me how much of the critical Deep Field exposures has Webb done so far with NIRCAM and MIRI? I noted several observing sessions of 21 hrs duration in the past month, that may represent these deep field runs.
The universe is queer…
390 years ago tomorrow Spinoza was born. So long ago that the freshness of his ideas will astound anyone who knows anything about history. How did so many ideas out of time appear in the head of one man so long ago?
Stewart wrote two of my all time favorite books. Both are thrilling, witty tales exploring important ideas as they rose from near universal condemnation to being commonly accepted (at least in the West):
Nature’s God, The Heretical Origins of the American Republic – This is the ultimate rebuttal to claims the United States was founded as a Christian nation.
The Courtier and the Heretic, Leibniz, Spinoza, and the fate of God in the Modern World