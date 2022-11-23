3 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ footie

  2. Something about this reminds me of the Bedouin quote: “I against my brother. I and my brother against my cousin. I, my brother, and my cousin against the world“. Some of the squabbles in the region are fascinating – especially watching people drop all local animosities to team up against someone further out from the ‘inner circle’. It explains a LOT of the region’s politics.

    1. Yep, finding something in common heals a lot. And that’s why I’m convinced of the importance and need to drill into people’s heads what we’ve only relatively recently found compelling evidence for – that we all came out of (or stayed in) Africa ~100Kyrs ago.

