My daughter and son-in-law gave me a present–the Bird Buddy www.mybirdbuddy.com The gadget is a bird feeder with a built-in camera that connects to the web. It will take pictures of the birds that come to the feeder and send them to your phone. It also attempts to identify them for you. The app is a bit kludgy and the AI-recognition is not very good (I think they are counting on the users to train it further, which is some of what makes the app itself annoying) but the pictures are really fun and give an unusual view of the birds. Here are the ones that have come to visit:

The Carolina Chickadee (Parus carolinensis) and the Tufted Titmouse (Parus bicolor) are the most common visitors. They are both very bold and will eat even when we are puttering around the deck. The next most common is the House Finch (Carpodacus mexicanus). We have tons of these, but they seem more interested in the tube-feeders than the Bird Buddy. Occasionally we will see a Northern Cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis) climb up to it as well.