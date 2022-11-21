Today we have the second batch of Arizona plant photos and landscapes sent by reader Bruce Cochrane (the first batch is here). His captions and IDs are indented, and click on the photos to enlarge them.

As promised, here are some photos of plants and their flowers (and some landmarks) taken over the years in the vicinity of Tucson, more specifically from Ironwood Forest National Monument to the north, Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge to the south, and Organ Pipe National Park to the west.

Texas Prickly Pear (Opuntia lindheimeri) The taxonomy of this genus is a mess, with suggestions of their being multiple evolutionary origins of species (polyphyly) as well as extensive interspecific hybridization: