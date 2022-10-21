Today’s photos feature plants, and come from reader Bruce Cochrane. His captions and IDs are indented, and click on the photos to enlarge them.

Senita cactus (Pachycereus schottii). These are found only in the Senita Basin, just north of the Mexican border. Despite their similarity in appearance, these and Organ Pipes have an estimated divergence time of 11 miilion years:

Next, some ubiquitous roadside plants, taken at multiple locations in the area:

Hedgehog Cactus (Echunocerus sp). There are over seventy species that occur in the desert southwest:

Jumping Cholla (Cylindropuntia fulgida) [JAC: I once fell into one of these cacti by accident at night, and they spent a LONG time pulling the spines out of me with pliers.]