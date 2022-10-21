Friday: Hili dialogue

How the work week has flown! It’s Friday, October 21, 2022: National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day! (Note to Big Pumpkin: Your product doesn’t improve everything!). It’s also International Day of the Nacho, Garbanzo Bean Day, Apple Day, Reptile Awareness Day, and, for those of the Baháʼí Faith, the Birth of the Báb (2017).

Would you like some nachos? Who doesn’t? Here are the Ultimate Nachos®:

Readers are invited to comment on notable events, births, and deaths on this day by consulting the October 21 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*The lagniappe first. The Guardian reports that Joni Mitchell is going to play her first headline concert in 23 years. Her voice may be largely gone, and the performance an exercise in nostalgia, but hey—it’s JONI! (h/t: Jez)

*Of course the big news is that Liz Truss, having proven herself unable to govern in just a few short weeks, resigned as Britain’s prime minister. As of Tuesday, her approval rating was a scant 10%! Conservatives are apparently planning to replace her within a week, and good luck to them. Will the third time be a charm?

. . .rules announced on Thursday by Graham Brady, chairman of a powerful committee of Conservative backbench members of Parliament, will severely restrict the number of candidates allowed to vie to succeed Prime Minister Liz Truss. The rules will require them to have a minimum of 100 nominations by 2 p.m. Monday. Given that there are 357 Conservative lawmakers in Parliament who can nominate candidates, no more than three will be able to pass that threshold by that deadline. If only one person has enough nominations by the deadline, that candidate will become party leader and the country’s second prime minister in two months. If two candidates get to the 100-nomination threshold, there will be a vote to indicate which one has the most support among lawmakers. Unless the second-place candidate drops out, the two names will go before party members in an online vote that will conclude on Oct. 28. If three meet the threshold, the balloting on Monday will eliminate one candidate, with the two top vote-getters advancing to the online vote.

But what if nobody meets the threshold? Is that likely? Brits, help us out here. But here’s the scary part:

Some also want former Prime Minister Boris Johnson back, even though his tenure was punctuated by a series of scandals. In addition, many voters see Mr. Johnson as a divisive figure. There is also uncertainty about whether his return would be welcomed by financial markets.

Won’t happen.

And even Larry the Cat is happy at Truss’s egress; here’s a cartoon from a conservative paper. As reader Paul, who sent it, remarks: “According to this cartoon in the Telegraph, Larry the Cat seems well pleased with the departure of Liz Truss. In this, he speaks for almost the whole nation!”

Who’s driving the van?

*The Washington Post lists some of the top contenders, and of course I know none of them save one.

Rishi Sunak, former Chancellor of the Exchequer

Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons

Ben Wallace, British Defense Secretary

Boris Johnson, ’nuff said

Johnson’s last day in office was just 44 days ago, but rumors are swirling in the British media that he could return.

There’s a strange logic to it. Despite the scandals that brought him down, the 58-year-old remains popular with Conservative Party members, according to polls. And whatever his subsequent troubles, memories of the commanding victory he secured at the 2019 general election are still fresh for many.

So far, Johnson has not commented. He is reported to be holidaying in the Caribbean. Any guesses from those who know these folks? *Wrong-headed editorial of the week: the NYT’s “History may absolve the soup-throwers”, by Andreas Malm, tries to vindicate the two pastel-haired anti-oil activists who threw soup on one of van Gogh’s “Sunflower” paintings in London’s National Gallery. After all, argues Malm, the painting wasn’t damaged because the soup-throwers knew it was glazed, so what’s the harm? Further, he says, it raises a ruckus that calls attention to the cause of Just Stop Big Oil, and that attention is what we want. “We need to break the mirage that everything is fine and shatter the illusion of normal life,” explained Indigo Rumbelow, an organizer with Just Stop Oil, when I spoke with her. A trip to the museums, a football match, a journey to work — anything is up for disruption in this view. The goal is to jump onto every stage and create enough disorder to make it impossible to ignore the ongoing climate breakdown.

Anything up for grabs? What about a “non-glazed” van Gogh painting (of course, damaging that comes with jail)? Does the sweating author not realize that very disruptive actions, and damaging property, will hurt the very the cause the activists espouse. Would the Civil Rights Act of 1964 have passed faster if Martin Luther King’s acolytes had blown the nose off George Washington at Mount Rushmore? Would Indian independence have come sooner if Gandhi peed on Government House? I don’t think so. Think about what really changes people’s minds.

But, says Maim, such disruptions worked before!

The actions of the rightly lionized suffragists were similar and even included attacking paintings in the National Gallery. In 1914, Mary Richardson slashed Diego Velázquez’s “Toilet of Venus,” stating that “justice is an element of beauty as much as color and outline on canvas.” Her insouciance did not charm the press, but four years later, Parliament granted British women who owned property and were over the age of 30 the right to vote, and militant organizations like one Richardson supported, the Women’s Social and Political Union, received significant credit for their willingness to challenge social norms.

Here we have an uncontrolled experiment whose flaws are palpably obvious. Maim cites the rage of Greta Thunberg as an impetus for attention to global warming, and he’s right. But Thunberg never defaced or destroyed anything. (She does, however take plane flights.)

*Oklahoma just executed a man for killing his daughter, despite all signs that the man was mentally ill. This is, of course, retributive punishment that assumes the man has a choice (he wouldn’t have had a choice even if he were sane). The government simply shouldn’t be in the business of killing, which is not, by the way a deterrent:

Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021. Cole delivered a sometimes rambling, two-minute prayer while strapped to the gurney. “Choose Jesus while you still can,” he said. The first of the three lethal execution drugs began to flow at 10:06 a.m., and Cole was declared unconscious at 10:12. He could be heard snoring inside the death chamber. Attorneys for Cole did not dispute that he killed his infant daughter, 9-month-old Brianna Cole, by forcibly bending her backward, breaking her spine and tearing her aorta. But they argued that Cole was severely mentally ill and that he had a growing lesion on his brain that had worsened in recent years. Cole refused medical attention and ignored his personal hygiene, hoarding food and living in a darkened cell with little to no communication with staff or fellow prisoners, his attorneys told the state’s Pardon and Parole Board last month during a clemency hearing.

He doesn’t look sane to me, and there’s that Jesus thing, too.

*Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18, and faces up to 20 years for each of four counts of wire fraud in the Theranos startup scandal. The NYT says that her multiple requests for a new trial are unlikely to be granted, but adds that there’s a new twist to the case: Holmes appears to be pregnant with her second child. I wouldn’t say this about any normal person, but I wouldn’t put it past Holmes to have gotten pregnant as a tactic to stay out of jail. Though she and her husband refuse to comment on the pregnancy issue, there’s clearly a baby bump, and I’m not the only one who suspects subterfuge:

Anne Kopf-Sill, a former biotech professional who attended every day of Holmes’ trial, tweeted Monday that Holmes appeared five to seven months along. Speaking to KRON4 outside the courtroom, Kopf-Sill speculated that the second pregnancy may be part of Holmes’ bid to avoid serious prison time. “I think she is hoping to get a lighter sentence,” she said. “Everyone feels sorry for children that have to grow up without both parents. Even though they may be unsympathetic to Elizabeth … there still is feeling for doing something for innocent children.”

What do you think? Should the judge give her a lighter sentence because she’s pregnant?

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is disturbed. Malgorzata explains: ” Hili dislikes the most modern ‘performances’, ‘happenings’, etc. and she thinks that the sums people get for such stunts is ridiculous. She is, after all, an elderly lady.

Hili dislikes the most modern “performances”, “happenings” etc. and she thinks that the sums people get for such stunts is ridiculous. She is, after all, an elderly lady.

Hili: It’s shocking! A: What’s shocking? Hili: How much performers earn by shocking.

In Polish:

Hili: Szokujące! Ja: Co jest takie szokujące? Hili: Ile artyści zarabiają na szokowaniu.

*********************

A groaner from Jesus of the Day:

From Thomas, a cartoon by Hilary Price.

From Malcolm—cats with OCD. Click here or “Watch on Facebook”

*****************

God comments on the latest debacle in Britain. Indeed, He’s already taken action.

From Masih. Mahsa is the woman whose murder set off the wave of unrest breaking over Iran:

This is Mahsa Amini singing, dancing….

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s morality police killed her just because a little bit of her hair was shown. She was only 22 years old.

Her name became a symbol of resistance against gender apartheid regime. #MahsaAmini#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/QH5F0Mv38L — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 20, 2022

A retweet from Larry, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office:

Thursday 20th October – 1330 pic.twitter.com/BDEG1kuh1m — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 20, 2022

From Simon, who says “Harsh but true.” Also prescient:

Good grief, The Economist does not hold back 💥 https://t.co/9EBHKN1nEK pic.twitter.com/semZMPpJhq — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) October 11, 2022

From Malcolm. Poor monkey!

From the Auschwitz Memorial: an American murdered in the camp:

21 October 1902 | Eddy Hamel was born in New York. As a teenager, he moved to #Amsterdam. 1st Jewish player in @AFCAjax. He scored 8 goals in 125 league games. After his arrest in October 1942, he was deported to Auschwitz where he perished on 30 April 1943. pic.twitter.com/Tw7ElQRW1B — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 21, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. There does seem to be a trend here!

Following current trends, the next PM will be in office for approximately minus 200 days pic.twitter.com/avLQE9i1yy — Rob Sansom (@Sansom_Rob) October 20, 2022

A lovely Egyptian cat with amber eyes:

Bronze Head of the Cat goddess Bastet with amber inlays for eyes. Egypt, 26th dynasty. ~600 BC. Collection: Carlsberg Glyptotek Museum, Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo: Stock Photo / Alamy. pic.twitter.com/SY6RJArvqh — Archaeology & Art (@archaeologyart) October 20, 2022

Don’t watch this if you don’t want to see one alligator attacking another as a bird watches on: