Caturday felid trifecta: The case for cats; woman claim she’s a cat trapped in a woman’s body; 101-year-old woman adopts agéd shelter cat; and lagniappe

An excerpt:

Before my spouse and I married four years ago, we made an important pledge: From that point on, there would always be at least two cats in our household. As our marble tabbies, Calvin and Hobbes, can soundly attest, that promise has so far survived, and our relationship with it. We are Cat People and unafraid to share it. My spouse wears a large pin to work that implores his (human) patients to “ask me about my cats.” Since joining The Atlantic just over a year and a half ago, I have taken every opportunity to write about felines; no other animal, apart from us lousy humans, has commanded more of my attention since. Our apartment is cluttered with cat toys, our clothes coated with a patina of gray and black fur. We cuddle our cats nightly, plan our vacations around them, and sometimes—okay, often—abscond from social events early to spend more time with them at home. My spouse and I sing to Calvin and Hobbes, and our list of absurd nicknames for them stretches dozens and dozens long. And … yeah. We brush our boys’ teeth three times a week. Life wasn’t always this way. My spouse and I both grew up as die-hard dog people, but now, in the clear light of adulthood, we’re a pair of cat converts.

Good choice! One more bit:

. . . every cat I’ve met has been such a distinct individual, such a character: bursting with strong opinions, clear-cut preferences, bizarre and memorable quirks. And those traits are steadfast. Whether they’re scared, happy, suspicious, or confused, Calvin and Hobbes are always Calvin and Hobbes. I get that cats can sometimes be contrarian. I get that their outer shell can sometimes be tough to crack. But for me, that makes them all the more fascinating. Their trust and affection is hard-won. So when it’s earned, it feels that much more meaningful.

The last sentence is absolutely on the mark. Although d*g people will disagree with me, cats are more like people: if you want them to be your friend, you must win them over. D*gs, on the other hand, are obsequious from the get-go, and I, for one, don’t care for unmitigated, slobbering affection!

*********************

Some excerpts:

In Oslo, Norway, 20-year-old Nano identifies herself as a cat. She said her lightbulb moment came when she was told by doctors she had a “genetic defect” at the age of sixteen. That’s when she realized why she was different: she was really a cat. While uncommon, Nano is not alone in feeling she embodies the spirit of an animal. There is a phenomenon called Otherkin, which Wikipedia describes as “people who identify as partially or entirely non-human.”

Because she identifies herself as a cat, she lives her life a little differently. She sleeps in sinks and on windowsills. She hisses at dogs and hates water. Sometimes, she walks around on all fours.

Nano even claims she has heightened senses, hearing things that humans can’t, and possessing the ability to see better at night than in the daylight. She says she can see critters scurrying in the dark, and when asked if she’s ever got a mouse, she says that she’s tried, but has yet to catch one. Although Nano’s condition is not common, she seems to have found a kindred spirit. Her best friend Svien, who still considers himself human, also feels he is partially cat. It’s a little confusing, but as Nano puts it, “He is human but have someone in his head that is a cat, and I am born as a cat.” The two even claim to “communicate in cat language” with each other, even translating snippets of human conversation into meows for the reporter.

But there’s one small inconsistency between Nano and Svien’s exchange and cat culture: cats don’t actually meow as a form of conversational language, but rather, to express their emotions to their humans. While Nano’s psychologist says that she’ll grow out of her cat identity, she claims that this will never happen because her “genetic defect” is permanent. Nano says that she was “born in the wrong species.”

There’s one bit of information missing, and you know what it is: DOES SHE USE A LITTER BOX?

I found a video. Contrary to her claim, her DNA does NOT prove she’s a cat!

***************

Meet Senior Cat Gus:

A cat named Gus was 19 years old when he arrived at a shelter. His family was heartbroken to give him up, but a sudden life-changing situation left them with no choice. The shelter promised to give Gus lots of love, but they knew he deserved a more suitable environment for his senior years. Upon arriving, Gus got a health screening that showed he was in excellent condition for almost 20 years old. He was still very active and loving despite everything. Senior pets are often the last to get adopted, but luckily, Gus' perfect family found him sooner than expected.

And so a senior cat found its way into a senior’s hands as a replacement for a plush cat:

The Humane Society of Catawba County worried that it would be hard for Gus to find a home because of his age. But to their surprise, someone was looking for a senior cat around the same time. A few weeks into Gus' shelter stay, the volunteers received a call from a family looking for a cat for their 101-year-old mother named Penny. Penny's cat recently passed away, so her kids gave her a plush cat to cuddle with, but it didn't fill the hole in Penny's heart. To Penny, a stuffed toy would never live up to the purring of a real cat. Specifically, the family asked for a senior cat. When they learned about Gus, they fell in love.

Penny and the Cat (good song title for Elton John). Notice the “Birds” book!

Penny would get to enjoy lots of Gus’ cuddles while her family helped care for him. It seemed like the ideal situation for everyone involved. So, the shelter completed the adoption and sent Gus home with his new loving family.

I’ve always found it sad that cats live around 20 years, while humans live much longer. This means that those of us who love cats and get one or more when we’re fairly young will have to live through their demise. I wish they’d breed cats that could live fifty years!

It didn’t take long for Gus to get comfortable in his new home. According to Bowers, the family said he has “settled in fine and was eating like a horse.” He already loves sitting on Penny’s lap and watching out the window for squirrels. Senior pets are often overlooked at shelters, but they are usually the most grateful and loving animals out there. So, if you’re looking to adopt a new furry family member, consider meeting some adoptable seniors.

Gus having vicarious fun:

***************

Finally, lagniappe from reader Gregory, who, when I asked if it was his photo, replied.

Yes, I pulled up behind that truck at a stoplight this morning and then had to follow him for two blocks to get the photo. It was surprising to see that license plate on a burly and lifted pickup truck.

h/t: GInger K.