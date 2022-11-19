ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio attacks gay marriage—and marriage in general

Andrew Sullivan’s latest column on gay marriage led me to a hateful Instagram post by Chase Strangio, Deputy Director for Transgender Justice and staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). We first met Strangio, a transgender man, when he called for a ban on Abigail Shrier’s book Irreversible Damage, a book that I (and Harriet Hall) found quite engrossing (and disturbing). After Hall’s positive review was published on the Science Based Medicine site, two editors, Steve Novella and David Gorski, retracted it (see here), and it was published at the link above. (You can see more of my posts on Strangio’s shenanigan’s here.)

Regardless of what you think of Shrier’s book, no ACLU lawyer should be calling for book banning!

But I digress. Read Sullivan’s column by clicking on the screenshot (and subscribe if you read it often):

I was surprised by one thing about Sullivan’s column, which was prompted by last week’s Congressional push to repeal the 1986 Defense of Marriage Act, a law that defined marriage as the union of one man and one woman. But it also allowed states to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages that were legal in other states. As Wikipedia notes, “All of the act’s provisions, except those relating to its short title, were ruled unconstitutional or legally devoid by Supreme Court decisions in the cases of United States v. Windsor (2013) and Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), which invalidated the law and any enforcement it had.”

The latest Congressional action, then, in promoting a new bill (the “Respect for Marriage” bill), was largely symbolic, but it will pass since many Republicans in Congress supported it in a test vote. It was also a way to prevent the Supreme Court from somehow resurrecting the Defense of Marriage act, as Clarence Thomas muttered threats about gay marriage during the hearing on the Dobbs case.

At any rate, Sullivan describes opposition to gay marriage (and to the Respect for Marriage bill) by the right, which is expected, but also by many LGBTQIA+ people on the Left. This opposition, which isn’t new, is what surprised me, but it’s been a recurring theme. As Sullivan notes,

One more thing: some now argue that marriage equality was the gateway drug, as it were, to attempts to undo the sex binary, and has inevitably led to today’s illiberal, intolerant LGBTQIA+ movement. But what this fails to grasp is that the arguments for marriage equality were opposed by these extremists in the first place (and still are by many). Marriage was not the first step in a slippery slope of left-extremism; it was a key and seismic move by centrist gays and lesbians in the precisely opposite direction! Marriage equality was disdained by the “queer” left for decades. They saw what it was: a liberal attack on leftism, and a conservative attack on reactionism. That move to the moderate center appalled them. Even now, one of the chief leaders of the current LGBTQIA+ movement, Chase Strangio, is mad that the RFMA is meeting success: I feel an inexplicable amount of rage witnessing the Senate likely overcome the filibuster to vote to codify marriage rights for same-sex couples … I find it disappointing how much time and resource went into fighting for inclusion in the deeply flawed and fundamentally violent institution of civil marriage. I believe in many ways, the mainstream LGBTQ legal movement caused significant harm in further entrenching the institution of marriage as an organizing structure of US civil society. They never wanted to join a “heteronormative,” “patriarchal,” “fundamentally violent” institution. They despised the center and the mainstream and the religious. They wanted to destroy marriage, not include gays in it.

I couldn’t believe that Strangio would really issue a hateful statement like that, showing his “rage” against a bill that would support gay marriage, and describing marriage itself as a “deeply flawed and fundamentally violent institution.” Where is he coming from?

And, sure enough, here’s Strangio’s instagram post, verifying Sullivan’s report. Read what he says:

Strangio is a man full of hate, and an unbalanced man whose views and actions undercut the liberalism and historical stand of the ACLU. He is doing the organization no good. I rarely call for someone to be fired, but, as a long-time friend of the ACLU, I think they should let him go.

I’ve put a screenshot of the Instagram post below should it be removed. Click “Read more” if you want to see/recover it: