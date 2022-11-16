Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “haughty,” came with a subtitle: “You’d be a narcissist too if you were as marvellous as me.”
Well, you can’t argue with Mo since he really thinks he is what the other deluded narcissists only pretend to be.
4 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ narcissism”
Is it a coincidence that this strip was issued the day after Trump announced he was running for President again?
Great strip. One thing I will point out to readers is that psychologists use a precise definition of “narcissism” that differs from the way laymen use the term – and the clinical definition is subject to change every few decades, or even from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. The current versions of the ICD (v11, primarily used outside the US) and the DSM (v5, primarily used in the US) take a very different stance.
– Wiki: ICT-11
Worthy of a Jihad Award
Perhaps true believers in the Perfectly Marvelous Role Model for All Humankind have Narcissism-By-Proxy.