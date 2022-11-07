We’re back to wildlife photos, and today’s batch comes from Brian Cox, a professor at Assinboine Community College in Manitoba. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
You don’t have to trek into the vast wilds to find beautiful creatures. All of these images were taken in my yard or city I live in: Brandon, Manitoba, Canada.
Common black ants (Lasius niger) on a willow branch work with a cluster of aphids (Aphidoidea) and eggs.
A garden spider (Araneus diadematus) waiting for a catch.
A daisy (Leucanthemum vulgare) seen through a raindrop balanced on a daylily leaf (Hemerocallis fulva):
A lance-tipped darner dragonfly (Aeshna constricta) clinging to a Virginia creeper (Parthenocissus quinquefolia) stem:
A sawyer beetle (Monochamus scutellatus) is about to make a move.
This little house sparrow (Passer domesticus) was sitting right outside my kitchen window, puffed up against the cold.
I took one step too close for this pair of Canada geese (Branta canadensis).
This common raven (Corvus corax) has scored some fresh northern pocket gopher (Thomomys talpoides).
12 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Beautiful photos. That shot of the daisy is really something!
Indeed!
I third that! It’s magical!
These photographs are delightful. I love the dragonfly and the daisy.
Wonderful!
The sparrow is a White-throated Sparrow (Zonotrichia albicollis).
Agreed: clearly a white throated sparrow. Probably looking a little less than pristine due a moult.
Thank you for the correction Bernie.
Lovely!
It seems the dragonfly has a monopseudoeye – is that just me, or…?
Very good! I will trust your lancet darner ID. Those are hard to discern from 2 or 3 other species, though.
Great arthropod pics, and the daisy is too cool! It’s nice to see Canada geese in Canada, hopefully they’ll stay put. 😉
Very nice! I feel sorry for the sparrow, but at least he has the sense to keep flying south. I should feel sorrier for myself.
Actually, White-throated Sparrows are not long distance migrants. When we lived in Upstate New York’s Capital District, we had them at our feeders all winter long. They summered in the forests of the southern Adirondacks and northward.