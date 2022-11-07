We’re back to wildlife photos, and today’s batch comes from Brian Cox, a professor at Assinboine Community College in Manitoba. His notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

You don’t have to trek into the vast wilds to find beautiful creatures. All of these images were taken in my yard or city I live in: Brandon, Manitoba, Canada.

Common black ants (Lasius niger) on a willow branch work with a cluster of aphids (Aphidoidea) and eggs.

A garden spider (Araneus diadematus) waiting for a catch.

A daisy (Leucanthemum vulgare) seen through a raindrop balanced on a daylily leaf (Hemerocallis fulva):

A sawyer beetle (Monochamus scutellatus) is about to make a move.

This little house sparrow (Passer domesticus) was sitting right outside my kitchen window, puffed up against the cold.

I took one step too close for this pair of Canada geese (Branta canadensis).

This common raven (Corvus corax) has scored some fresh northern pocket gopher (Thomomys talpoides).