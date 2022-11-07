Monday: Hili dialogue

I have landed, arriving at Midway Airport yesterday afternoon. And Botany pond is nearly empty of water, but not of ducks, who arrive in small numbers to grub around for food in the mud. Anyway, greetings at the week’s beginning, Monday, November 7, 2022: National Chocolate Almonds Day. It’s also Hug a Bear Day (Toasty will get a squeeze) and International Inuit Day.
And REMEMBER TO VOTE TODAY. (I voted by mail over a week ago, and will do so permanently.)
Some Nooz:
Here’s Five Thirty Eight‘s latest prognostication for Congress, and it’s moved even more Republican. Shoot me now!
Dr. Oz, a quack, could become a senator!
Nate Silver has a talking-to-himself essay called “The Case for a Democratic Surprise on Election Night“, but it’s not much of a case. Here’s Nate talking to himself; “Bleu” is the Democratic angel on his shoulder:
Bleu: Have you agreed with a single thing I’ve had to say, Nate? I could once count on you to defy conventional wisdom. Now you sound just like everybody else. What do you really think?
Silver: My least favorite question! I don’t have some private set of beliefs that I keep to myself! I trust our forecast, which is based on a computer program I wrote four years ago and not my mood as I’m sitting here with a glass of pinot! Our forecast says that the Senate is a toss-up at best for Democrats, and the momentum has been with Republicans. But I’m not sure what we’re really arguing about. I agree that the special elections were good for Democrats. And I very much agree that Democrats could beat their polls. It’s an entirely realistic scenario. But it’s not the likeliest scenario. Besides, the president’s party doing poorly in the midterms would be about the most normal thing imaginable, especially with inflation at 8 percent.
Here’s Biden’s popularity since January, 2021. Not great right now. . . An approval rating of 42.7%, disapproval at 51.4%.
Meanwhile, over at the NYT, Mo Dowd asks plaintively if we’re in for the “Marjorie Taylor Greene-ing of America“, with Republican loons being in charge. The collection of quote is priceless. A snippet:
Are we ready for a pumped-up, pistol-packing Lauren Boebert?
“How many AR-15s do you think Jesus would have had?” Boebert asked a crowd at a Christian campaign event in June. I’m going with none, honestly, but her answer was, “Well, he didn’t have enough to keep his government from killing him.”
The Denver Post pleaded: “We beg voters in western and southern Colorado not to give Rep. Lauren Boebert their vote.”
The freshman representative has recently been predicting happily that we’re in the end times, “the last of the last days.” If Lauren Boebert is in charge, we may want to be in the end times. I’m feeling not so Rapturous about the prospect.
Remember that there will be a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday night, something that won’t happen again for five years. And it will be visible throughout most of the U.S.:
The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star.
Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours — from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m. EST — as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun.
Known as a blood moon, it will appear a reddish-orange from the light of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be 242740 miles (390,653 kilometers) away, according to NASA scientists. Binoculars and telescopes will enhance viewing, provided the skies are clear.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej are deep in philosophical discourse:
Hili: How do you define skepticism?
A: An uncertainty whether I’m right and an uncertainty whether they are right.
Hili: Who?
A: That varies.
In Polish:
Hili: Jak definiujesz sceptycyzm?
Ja: Jako niepewność, czy ja mam rację i niepewność, czy oni mają rację.
Hili: Kto?
A: A to różnie.
From Meriliee:
From Malcolm: A one-legged guy makes some great Halloween costumes:
A swell rescue video from Jesus of the Day:
Sophisticated Theology® from God:
Why do bad things happen to good people?
To balance out the good things that happen to bad people.
— God (Thee/Thy) (@TheTweetOfGod) November 5, 2022
From Masih. I didn’t know that knocking off turbans had become an Iranian sport, and I can’t say I approve of it, but I can surely understand it.
If you really want to know why knocking off turbans of clerics has become a sport in Iran, just watch this video, then you will understand their anger the teenagers. For years clerics have been harassing women in the streets for hijab.#MahsaAmini
pic.twitter.com/vbbAjr0Avy
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 6, 2022
From Barry, who didn’t know that Jews were “vocal and demanding of assistance”. This book, chock full of stereotypes, could never be published now.
A nursing book that was released in 2015.
They are training in racism pic.twitter.com/X0LBiECixF
— AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) November 4, 2022
From Simon. Get it?
uhoh pic.twitter.com/wozmYlK7Ip
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 5, 2022
From Luana, who thought this might be a joke. I don’t think it is:
The future of College is bleak.
The EQUITY 2030 Plan.
You have to read it to believe it.@deb_fillman @SloanRachmuth @kennymxu @FreeBlckThought @educatedandfree @CBHeresy @pauldrossi @realDailyWire @fairforall_org pic.twitter.com/4phCfrOyHO
— Resolute Mama (@ResoluteMama) November 5, 2022
From the Auschwitz Memorial: a girl who was gassed on arrival:
7 November 1937 | A Dutch Jewish girl, Bertha Leser, was born in Amsterdam.
She was deported to #Auschwitz from #Theresienstadt ghetto on 28 October 1944. She was murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/EcICo7ZJEL
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 7, 2022
Tweets from Matthew. What a sight! The pebbles are for their nests.
This was the moment. They just kept arriving, hundreds out of the water, they marched. They walked past me, stretching, talking, greeting each other. They carried pebbles and I stood there frozen with awe. This was the moment I stopped filming and was there with them. pic.twitter.com/A2t0OmZoXp
— Shannon (we're already in space) Stirone 💀 (@shannonmstirone) November 6, 2022
As Matthew notes, medieval artists couldn’t draw bees (or cats, as we know). The second one is better, but the bees are the size of a human head!
This t better, but the bees are the size of a human head:
— Louis dit Picard (@picard_dit) November 6, 2022
It took me a second to get this one:
A short story. pic.twitter.com/PWQIGHuXPR
— Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) November 2, 2017
