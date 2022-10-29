Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good day to you on Saturday, October 29, 2022, cat shabbos as well as National Oatmeal Day.

Don’t spurn oatmeal: when properly prepared with steel-cut oats and topped with cream, fruits, and maybe a bit of maple syrup, it’s a delight. The best I’ve had to make at home is McCann’s Steel Cut Irish Oatmeal, which has its own Wikipedia page. It comes in a lovely tin (below) and the company’s been around since 1800. They take longer to cook than the rolled oats served in the U.S., but they’re worth it.

You have to cook them for about half an hour, but you can make a huge batch and store it for up to a week in the fridge, heating up portions day after day.

It’s also World Psoriasis Day, World Stroke Day (oy, what holidays), Hug a Sheep Day, and International Internet Day, celebrating the first computer-to-computer transmission:

It was on today’s date in 1969 that the first electronic message was sent from one computer to another. ARPANET, the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network, was the precursor to the internet. Funded by the US Department of Defense, the network used packet switching to connect four terminals: UCLA, Stanford, University of California-Santa Barbara, and the University of Utah. Charley Kline, a student programmer at UCLA, under the supervision of Professor Leonard Kleinrock, transmitted a message from the SDS Sigma 7 Host computer in UCLA’s computer science department to the SDS 940 Host computer, manned by Bill Duvall, at Stanford. Kline attempted to send the word “login,” but the connection crashed after the first two letters, and only “L” and “O” were sent. These letters became the first data sent over the first long-distance computer network.

Last but not least, it’s NATIONAL CAT DAY. The first three readers to send me a picture of their moggy (one picture of one moggy) will have their cat featured just below. Be quick, and give one sentence about the cat that includes its name and preferred gender.

Violet. Female. From her staff in Boca Raton, Robin Branch:

From J. W.: Ophelia – The Big Boy Kitty with Girl Name. (So embarrassing since my hubby is a Vet!)

From Lenora, her late cat Tashiko Akuma Pestini: “She was my Queen whom I loved greatly and served without grumbles. This was taken her last night before she crossed the Rainbow Bridge.:

Readers might wish to consult the Wikipedia page for October 29 and inform us about notable event, births, or deaths on this day.

Da Nooz:

*I just found out that an intruder broke into Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco early yesterday morning, battered her husband with a hammer, and went looking for the Speaker of the House herself. Oy!

Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently assaulted by a man who broke into the couple’s home in San Francisco early Friday morning, the police said. The authorities took a suspect into custody, identifying him as David DePape, 42, and said they were seeking to determine a motive. The details:

The San Francisco Police responded to a break-in at the Pelosi residence at 2:27 a.m. on Friday, Chief William Scott said in a news conference. The assailant pulled a hammer from Mr. Pelosi and “violently attacked” him in front of police officers, the chief said.

The intruder was in search of Speaker Pelosi, according to a person briefed on the attack, and confronted Mr. Pelosi in the couple’s home shouting: “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

A spokesman for the speaker said in a statement on Friday afternoon that Mr. Pelosi, 82, had undergone surgery “to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands,” and said that his doctors expected “a full recovery.”

The suspect was also at a hospital, and will be charged with attempted homicide and other crimes, the authorities said. A person with the same name as the suspect posted a number of conspiracy theories on social media, although it could not be confirmed whether the posts were linked to the intruder.

Ms. Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail at the time of the break-in, the Capitol Police said.

This is what comes from the political divisiveness in America, and it’s part and parcel of the mindset that led to the Capitol insurrection of January 6. I’m glad her husband will recover, but imagine what would have happened if this homicidal moron had gotten hold of Pelosi herself!

*You might remember James Bennett, the NYT opinion page editor who was fired after he ran a column by Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a column asserting that states should send in troops to quell some of the violent rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s death This raised the hackles of woke Times staffers who complained that the column made them feel “unsafe”. Bennett had to go, and he was forced to “resign” by publisher A. G. Sulzberger.

Now, a new op-ed by Eric Wemple in the Washington Post argues “James Bennet was right.” Right about everything. An excerpt:

“He set me on fire and threw me in the garbage and used my reverence for the institution against me,” Bennet recently told Ben Smith of Semafor. “This is why I was so bewildered for so long after I had what felt like all my colleagues treating me like an incompetent fascist.”

That might sound like the angst of a guy who’s still disgruntled at losing his job. And it is, for a compelling reason: Bennet is right. He’s right about Sulzberger, he’s right about the Cotton op-ed, and he’s right about the lessons that linger from his tumultuous final days at the Times.

His outburst in Semafor furnishes a toehold for reassessing one of the most consequential journalism fights in decades. To date, the lesson from the set-to — that publishing a senator arguing that federal troops could be deployed against rioters is unacceptable — will forever circumscribe what issues opinion sections are allowed to address. It’s also long past time to ask why more people who claim to uphold journalism and free expression — including, um, the Erik Wemple Blog — didn’t speak out then in Bennet’s defense.

When the column was published:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is kvetching again:

Hili: We have a flood. A: A flood? Hili: A flood of superfluous information.

In Polish:

Hili: Mamy powódź. A: Jaka powódź? Hili: Powódź zbędnych informacji.

From reader Pliny the in Between’s Far Corner Cafe, a picture called “Something wicked this way comes”:

From Ant:

From Malcolm, cats in awkward situations:

From Tom, a cartoon from Dave Blazek:

Two from Masih. The protests continue in Iran:

2/"Death to Khamenei" in the streets of Zahedan.

After 43 years of oppression, these people are fed up so much that despite being shot at directly, they are still saying loud and clear that they do not want this dictatorship in Iran.#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/VTUZjYIg4Q — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 28, 2022

This tweet is not a joke:

Misgendering a pet can result in serious microsubconscious distress. Pay attention to clues. Your pet will let you know his/her/their/cir identity through things like body language, toy preferences, and reaction to gendered pet clothing. #PetGender #TransPets 🐱🐶🏳️‍⚧️ — Ann Lesby, PhD (she/her) 🌈 (@AnnLesbyPhD) October 25, 2022

From Simon. It’s a good thing Larry wasn’t around at this time, or did he chance the fox away. Or is this the new Chief Minister for Hens of the Cabinet Office?

This guy again! https://t.co/e3c5ly18Hg — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 25, 2022

From Barry we have a novel defense among the many ways caterpillars protect themselves:

The larvae of the angled sunbeam butterfly have a strange shape. When they get angry or startled, they instantly shoot tentacles from the two protrusions on their back and swing them around. pic.twitter.com/Ggvwr8Q88a — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 27, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial: Both sisters, Anne and Margot, died in Bergen-Belsen, probably of typhus.

28 October 1944 | A transport of 1,308 Jewish female prisoners left #Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp. They were transferred to KL Bergen-Belsen. Most probably among them were sisters Anne and Margot Frank. pic.twitter.com/3TWmBr9VAe — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 28, 2022

And, ironically, Anne Frank’s best friend, who also survived the camps, died yesterday. The translation of the tweet below:

Hannah Pick-Goslar (right), born in Berlin in 1928, emigrated to Amsterdam with her family in 1933. There she becomes the best friend of Anne Frank (left). In 1943 Hannah was deported to Bergen-Belsen. She survived the Shoa. She died yesterday in Jerusalem at the age of 93.

Hannah Pick-Goslar (r.), geboren 1928 in Berlin, emigriert mit ihrer Familie 1933 nach Amsterdam. Dort wird sie die beste Freundin von Anne Frank (l.). 1943 wird Hannah nach Bergen-Belsen deportiert. Sie überlebt die Shoa. Gestern ist sie mit 93 Jahren in Jerusalem gestorben. pic.twitter.com/PuTQKwHEzJ — Felix Bohr (@felix_bohr) October 29, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. I retweeted the bat tweet below. Didn’t medieval artists LOOK at the animals they painted?

Medievalists couldn't draw cats, and now we learn that they couldn't draw bats. For one thing, the "struts" in bats' wings are the ancestral fingers–they don't emanate from all parts of the body. https://t.co/eIWF5Bg6AI — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) October 27, 2022

What is going on here? Are they related? Is this real helping behavior of horseshoe crabs?

This horseshoe crab urgently helping its friend#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/emjTartuSj — I'm An American (@imanamericanfan) October 27, 2022