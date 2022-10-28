I have landed!

I’m now reposing in Davis, California, a town familiar to me since I spent three years here as a postdoc. I didn’t like the isolation much (it’s smack in the middle of the hot and desolate Central Valley), but the University was great for genetics, and one could always make the one-hour drive to Berkeley on the weekends.
The town doesn’t seem to have changed much, though its been yonks since I’ve come here, and I’ll be here visiting friends until Thursday, when I head to Stanford for the much-demonized Academic Freedom Conference.
I’m resting now after a long flight (ca 4 hours), which, fortunately, did NOT begin with my being groped by TSA agents. I’m still suffering from insomnia but made up for lost sleep on the flight.
Just FYI, my doctor suggested a rather drastic solution to insomnia which seems to have some efficacy. If you wake up in the middle of the night and can’t get back to sleep, run a VERY COLD bath and then sit in it for 15 minutes. The first night I did this, three nights ago, it worked like a charm: I went back to my warm bed, fell asleep instantly and slept through the night.
Two nights ago I tried to game the system, as I found a website that said that a five-minute cold shower was just as good as a longer bath. But it wasn’t, and I slept poorly. Last night I reverted to the cold bath but stayed in for about 20 minutes (believe me, it is PURE TORTURE). When I went back to bed I was shivering for a long time, even under a down comforter, and had trouble getting back to sleep. But I slept well.
Can you imagine having to do this every day? I hope this bout of insomnia will pass soon; I’ve had similar ones a few times before but they never hung on as long as this one. Not only that, but my doctor recommends that I not drink alcohol, either–not even a glass of wine with dinner. (Alcohol tends to make you sleep better, but wake up in the middle of the night. When I heard that, I told him, “Alex, first you ban my beloved wine, and now you torture me by ordering me to sitting in cold water in the wee hours. What’s next–are you gonna flay me?” Seriously, though, is life worth living when you can’t have wine and have to put your tuchas (and everything else) in frigid water at midnight?
But we all have crosses to bear, though mine is a Star of David.
I’ll gradually resume regular posting when I get time. There WILL be Hilis and Caturdays.
Oh, and I learned there is an In-N-Out Burger place in Davis! I will be going there soon to see what Anthony Bourdain was all excited about. But tonight we eat Thai.
9 thoughts on “I have landed!”
Forget the cold bath….I find it best to get out of bed, go to my favourite reading spot and read till I start yawning….sometimes I will take some cheddar with me to gnaw on. At the first yawn, or acute sense of sleepiness, return to bed and within minutes I will have dropped off. I get through most of my reading that way. On average takes 30minutes. I follow this in the middle of winter too, but do not turn on heaters…maybe the drop in temperature is the key.
“I didn’t like the isolation much (it’s smack in the middle of the hot and desolate Central Valley)”
Davis is also only 15 miles away from Sacramento, which has a cool downtown area. Lots of music clubs and used bookstores, and the lovely Crest Theatre. When I was a student at UCD I took Yolobus to get there.
“The town doesn’t seem to have changed much”
Not drastically, though in the two decades since my freshman year I’ve noticed the town has grown bigger, and now has a Target on the outskirts. Downtown also has more eateries and shops, though there’s only one used bookstore now. The campus hasn’t changed much, aside from the addition of the Mondavi Center.
I thought to mention that going west on 128 you are just over a low mountain pass from Napa Valley…but then i read on and came across your wine prohibition…yechhh…so never mind.
I was in grad school at Davis from 1968 to 1970. When we moved there we could not find a place to live, so ended up in West Sacramento, which was notable because most of the people called up for the Vietnam War draft who lived there were not eligible because they had felony convictions on their record. Fortunately, we moved into Davis after a few weeks. Last time I visited Davis, it seemed to me that it had grown a lot. As you say, the downtown has expanded and a house/neighborhood we shared with a geology prof. and his girlfriend, who was a geology undergrad (would not happen today) has been swallowed up by commercial development.
The thought of the cold bath would have me doing anything necessary to avoid it!
Although apparently a cold shower does have its benefits: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000v83f
Best wishes for your trip and the Academic Freedom Conference.
My wife, who battles insomnia, says she’s going to try the cold bath thing.
Here is a really interesting post on melatonin by by Scott Alexander:
https://slatestarcodex.com/2018/07/10/melatonin-much-more-than-you-wanted-to-know/
Of course Darwin would use cold baths to treat his mystery ailment. So you have that company.
Not having wine with dinner seems like permission to have a tipple earlier in the day. Or if not at all, maybe you can start smoking Mary Jane. 😉
That bath is darn interesting.
Ibuprofen upon first awakening helps me sleep well.
I tried cold showers before bed but it got me worked up. Its supposed to burn brown fat says the Lifespan author.