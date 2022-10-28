Friday: Hili dialogue

G’day on Friday, October 28, 2022. As you read this, I’ll be winging my way to California, and posting will be light for eight days or so. It’s National Chocolate Day, and also National Breadstick Day, Wild Foods Day, World Lemur Day, International Animation Day, Ohi Day in Greece, Cyprus and Greek communities), als a national holiday in Greece, and Anniversary of the liberation of Ukraine from the Nazis, celebrating the liberation from Nazi German troops of the territory of current Ukraine. “Ohi” is, in Greek “Όχι,” meaning “no”, and marks the day in 1940 when the Italian ambassador to Greece refused Mussolini’s demand that Axis forces be allowed to transit Greece and occupy parts of it. I remember, as a child in Greece, of airplanes flying out spelling “Όχι” in skywriting.

Here’s a photo from Wikipedia labeled “Emblem of the 8th Infantry Division, the first unit to face the Italian invasion: its motto is Ohi.”

Feel free to comment on notable events, births or deaths on this day by consulting the October 28 Wikipedia page.

Da Nooz:

*All the MSM venues are reporting on a revival of economic growth this quarter. The Wall Street Journal‘s report is called “U.S. economy grew 2.68% in third quarter, GDP [gross domestic product] report shows,” but is subtitled “Consumer spending, economy’s main engine, cooled compared with previous quarter.” I’m sure Biden and the Democrats will use this as evidence that the economy is improving, but things aren’t as rosy as the big headline implies:

The U.S. economy grew in the third quarter but showed signs of a broad slowdown as consumer and business spending faltered under high inflation and rising interest rates.

Gross domestic product—a measure of goods and services produced across the nation—grew at a 2.6% annual rate in the third quarter after declining in the first half of the year, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

Real GDP, change from previous quarter*Source: Commerce DepartmentSeasonally adjusted at annual rates* 3Q: +2.6%2019’20’21’22-30-20-10010203040% Trade contributed the most to the third quarter’s turnaround as the U.S. exported more oil and natural gas with the Ukraine war disrupting supplies in Europe. Consumer spending, the economy’s main engine, grew but at a slower pace than in the prior quarter. Businesses slashed spending on buildings, however, and residential investment fell at a 26.4% annual rate, the department said. Stocks were mixed after the GDP release and earnings announcements. Treasury yields fell. Economic uncertainty is growing and many economists are worried about the possibility of a recession in the coming 12 months. They expect the Federal Reserve’s efforts to combat high inflation by raising interest rates will further weigh on the economy. “The overall state of the economy is deteriorating and a lot of it is just the weight of elevated inflation and higher interest rates,” said Richard F. Moody, chief economist at Regions Financial Corp. “I don’t think that we’ve seen the full effects of higher rates work their way through the economy, so that’s why we have pretty low expectations for the next several quarters.” There have been a lot of t.v. ads in Chicago during the run-up to the elections, and the Democratic message for nearly all candidates is that their opponents are opposed to a woman’s right to choose. The Republicans, on the other hand, are emphasizing a tanking economy and rising crime. There’s very little variation among candidates within a party. *Crikey, the protesters are still defacing works of art. Here’s a tweet of a guy gluing his head to, yes, Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring.” BREEK – Meisje met de parel van Johannes Vermeer besmeurd in #Mauritshuis. pic.twitter.com/XzAZTOoBv9 — Steven Bakker (@Kolpen) October 27, 2022

The NYT reports on this ludicrous protest: A climate protester glued his head to “Girl With a Pearl Earring,” the famous painting by Johannes Vermeer that was on exhibit at a museum in The Hague on Thursday, the latest in a series of actions by activists that have targeted world-renowned paintings in recent months as the protesters have sought to draw attention to climate change. The stunts have recently included hurling mashed potatoes at a painting by Claude Monet and splattering soup on a painting by Vincent van Gogh. Vermeer’s much-celebrated painting from 1665 is part of the collection at the Mauritshuis, a small museum exhibiting Dutch and Flemish paintings from the 17th century. The one-minute video clip of the action shows a man coming close to the painting and gluing his head to it. At the same time, another man adheres his hand to the wall next to the artwork and pours a red substance on the first man’s head and body. The protester who glued his hand to the wall addresses onlookers who have gathered around. People can be heard gasping, expressing their outrage and calling the pair “obscene.” “How do you feel when you see something beautiful and priceless being apparently destroyed before your eyes?” the protester said. “Do you feel outraged? Good. Where is that feeling when you see the planet being destroyed before your very eyes?” He then assures other patrons that the painting is protected by glass, a statement which seemingly does little to blunt their anger. Several people can be heard telling him to “shut up.” The connection between this painting and anthropogenic climate change is very tenuous, and overall I think these protestors aren’t doing anything to help their cause. While they won’t change the position of other climate activists or those who, like me, accept global warming as a real danger, they may drive centrists into the denialist camp. *Here’s a NYT op-ed by an emeritus law professor from NYU who argues for the death penalty: “If not the Parkland shooter, who is the death penalty for?” My short answer would be “nobody.” I know of no argument for government killing of criminals that isn’t based on retribution, and retributional punishment is not a good way to go. Robert Blecker disagrees:

Most especially, the sentence fails the victims themselves. Our urge to punish is prompted, Adam Smith wrote in 1759, when “we feel that resentment which we imagine” the victims would feel. How would the 17 slain feel if they could somehow witness their killer enjoying his new normal of daily life in prison? Society embraces four major justifications for punishment: deterrence, rehabilitation, incapacitation and retribution. Retribution has often been scorned by academics and judges, but ultimately, it provides capital punishment with its only truly moral foundation. Critics of the theory, including Mr. Cruz’s lawyers, commonly equate retribution with revenge — disparaging “an eye for an eye” as barbaric.

Given that the killer had no choice at the moment he killed, how does that serve as a “moral” grounding?

Further Becker sees morality as something completely separate from utilitarian considerations (I disagree):

Notice what retributivists don’t count: punishment’s future costs or benefits. Although Mr. Cruz’s execution might deter future mass murderers, especially school shooters, we don’t subtract its costs and add its benefits. We refuse to make an example of convicted killers, to treat them as means to other ends. Can Mr. Cruz be rehabilitated? Will he ever acquire the skills and values to function as a productive member of society? It’s morally irrelevant.

Yes, if one were to have the death penalty, then surely Cruz would be closer to deserving it than other people. But I oppose the death penalty.

Finally, Becker admits that his view is based on libertarian free will, and gives the game away. Absent the ability to have made a choice about the crime, his argument vanishes:

So we retributivists reject deterrence, incapacitation and rehabilitation. Instead we insist that Mr. Cruz’s human dignity requires his just punishment as an end in itself. By rejecting as morally insufficient the defense’s plea that Mr. Cruz’s life should be spared because he suffered fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, by holding him fully responsible and executing him, we acknowledge him as fully human, condemning the free will that produced his monstrous crimes.

*From the Guardian we get the grisly news that a woman in Indonesia was killed and eaten (yes, swallowed) by a giant python. You’re suffocated by the snake’s coils before it swallows you, and pythons can swallow large prey items. Killing of humans is rare but this is not unique:

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening. Searching for her on Sunday night, her husband discovered her sandals, headscarf, jacket and the tools she used at work, and called for others to help, police told local media. The following morning, a python was spotted nearby. “When the security team and residents conducted a search around the rubber plantation, then we found a python 7 metres long. It is this snake that is suspected of preying on the victim. After we caught him, we found the victim’s body in the snake’s stomach,” the local police chief, AKP S Harefa, told the Detik news site. Pythons, which kill through constriction, typically eat smaller animals, swallowing their food whole. Cases of humans being swallowed are rare. In 2018, a woman was found to have been swallowed by a giant python on the island of Muna, off Sulawesi. She had gone missing in her garden, which was at the base of a rocky cliff where snakes were known to live in caves. A year earlier, a farmer was killed and swallowed by a giant python in the village of Salubiro, on Sulawesi island.

*Speaking of the death penalty and people eager to see the government execute people, here’s a case where the federal government, which Biden has vowed will prohibit executions, is refusing to surrender a prisoner to the state of Oklahoma, which will likely sentenced him to execution by legal injection. The conflict is because the prisoner has been convicted of a life sentence for federal crimes but also for Oklahoma state crimes (murder) that could lead to execution.

The AP reports:

Oklahoma is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for custody of a state death row inmate who the bureau is refusing to transfer, with the state saying the man’s scheduled execution cannot be carried out in December if he’s not returned soon. A federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday by state Attorney General John O’Connor urging that the bureau be ordered to transfer John Hanson back to Oklahoma by Nov. 9 from the federal prison in Pollock, Louisiana. That lawsuit, which also names three federal prison officials, has the support of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. Hanson, 58, has a clemency hearing set for Nov. 9. Unless clemency is recommended and granted by Gov. Kevin Stitt, the inmate is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Dec. 15 for his conviction in the 1999 killing of an elderly woman. Mary Agnes Bowles, 77, was killed in a carjacking and kidnapping outside a Tulsa mall in 1999. The U.S. Justice Department under Democratic President Joe Biden announced last year that it was halting federal executions. That step came after a historic use of capital punishment under Donald Trump’s presidency, with 13 executions carried out in six months. Hanson is serving a life sentence for numerous federal convictions, including being a career criminal, that predate his state death sentence.

Oklahoma is very eager to execute this man. He’ll spend life in federal prison if Oklahoma loses its case, but even if they do and Hanson is eventually paroled, Oklahoma can re-arrest him and kill him. It seems that they want to kill him as soon as possible.

*Meanwhile, watch this video of protests in Iran:

Something extraordinary is happening in Iran… 4 minutes on the protests and how, despite the crackdown, they're changing the lives of Iranian women. Thanks to Rana Rahimpour from @BBCPersian. Video editing and production by Stuart Denman. https://t.co/PvJ3pXJ26x pic.twitter.com/dHQ7jsyct1 — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is playing Greta Garbo:

A: Close your eyes and count to ten. Hili: And then what? A: Next, do not disturb me.

In Polish:

Ja: Zamknij oczy i policz do dziesięciu. Hili: A co potem? Ja: A potem nie przeszkadzaj.

And a picture of baby Kulka from Paulina:

***************

From Now That’s Wild:

From Malcolm:

From Merilee:

Two from Masih about more protests in Iran:

This is today in Iran. She could get killed for standing up unveiled but she’s not risking her life to just get rid of compulsory hijab. She wants to get rid of a regime which killed #MahsaAmini and thousands of innocent people for 40 years. Enough is enough.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/UQQk2COxiX — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 26, 2022

1/In a recent wave of defiance, students are desegregating univ. dining halls.

Under the Islamic Republic, cafeterias are gender segregated & the simple act of eating with the opposite sex is a no-no.

This has made the dining halls the newest battle ground in #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/tzt4GUxk1Q — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 27, 2022

From Gregory: our new ZeFrank!

SNOOP DOGG narrating ‘Planet Earth’ is just the best. pic.twitter.com/f7vkCARo78 — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) October 26, 2022

From Simon, a bipedal octopus (or is it a “duopus”)?

Some scientists refer to octopuses not having eight legs, but six “arms” and two “legs,” because the two rear appendages are used to walk on the sea floor.pic.twitter.com/F8I2q4lkYV — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 27, 2022

From Barry. Do you hate Jesus? Jews apparently do (though they don’t):

Nick Fuentes, friend of Marjorie Taylor Greene & Paul Gosar, taking the lead of MAGA Christian Nationalist hate club & officially says it’s “no longer anti-Semitic to hate Jews because they don’t serve Jesus Christ & need to get the fuck out of America.”

pic.twitter.com/62Wse7Zwj3 — The Jewish Ginger Resister (@JewishResister) October 20, 2022

From Titania. You can find the article here:

We will never defeat racism until people of colour have their own spaces away from whites. I suggest we start with schools, restaurants, buses and drinking fountains. pic.twitter.com/4Hv7amFNqN — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) August 22, 2022

From the Auschwitz Memorial: a lad gassed at age six:

28 October 1938 | Dutch Jewish boy Rudi René Hond was born in Amsterdam. In August 1942 he was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber after the selection. pic.twitter.com/5nT1E4g0c1 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 28, 2022

Tweets from Matthew: The first one is spectacular: a meteor exploding over Japan:

Meteor Explodes Over Sakurajima Volcano Japan. This is what the word 'awesome' was originally intended for! 👉 https://t.co/azr8R4pQMx pic.twitter.com/WENUrFkRVU — Erika  #PlanetaryDefense (@_AstroErika) October 26, 2022

Dr. Cobb assures me that each unit of this thing is indeed a single cell; see here. Could this be the world’s biggest cell?

ALGAL GOLIATH!

The amazing morphology of Acetabularia jalakanyakae (Chlorophyta: Dasycladales) a giant single cell #algae

A #NewSpecies from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India discovered & published in 2021. pic.twitter.com/VT7TJTKNwG — Botanics Man (@BotanicsMan) October 25, 2022