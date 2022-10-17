A discussion of gender and sex

The conflation of gender and sex continues, so that the two are often used as if they were synonyms (e.g., the statement “gender and sex both form a continuum/spectrum”). I was thinking about clarifying my own usage of these terms, and thus offer these definitions, which are tentative, for reader comments. I intend these to apply only to humans, though in other multicellular organisms they also apply widely though not universally (for example, many plants and some worms are hermaphrodites with functional gametes of both types, and might be considered a third “sex” because they’re cross-fertile with either males or females—or sometimes themselves).
Again, I offer this for readers’ comments; they aren’t yet my own final definitions. I say this because the subject is touchy and though I want to be biologically accurate, I also want to be civil. And we should recognize that there are diverse definitions of the terms below, though nearly all biologists adhere to the gametic criterion for “biological sex.”
So, here goes:
Sex: Classes of individuals in a species that have the potential to fuse their gametes with those of individuals from a different class, producing a zygote.
Humans (like all mammals and most metazoans) fall into two classes:
Biological Male: Individuals having the capacity/biological equipment to make small, mobile gametes: sperm.
Biological Female: Individuals having the capacity/biological equipment to make large, immobile gametes: eggs.
Under this definition sex is based on gamete type, which nearly always (but not always) correlates with chromosome type or bodily morphology (e.g., secondary sex characters like breasts and body hair). For example, some individuals with Turner syndrome (XO females, lacking one X instead of the common XX females) can make eggs and become pregnant), while some males with Klinefelter syndrome (XXY rather than XY) have motile sperm, though most are usually sterile. Regardless, these individuals fit into the biological “male” or “female” categories above, and do not constitute new sexes.
Likewise, many individuals with ambiguous genitalia can nevertheless make viable sperm or eggs, and thus fit into one of the two classes above.
Under this definition of sex, nearly all individuals fit into a biological sex binary, as there are only two gamete types. There are not three or more types of gametes seen in humans. Thus we can say that assignment to a biological sex is binary, and that biological sex does not form a continuum (though gender does; see below). There are a very, very exceptions that I detail below, but no individual makes gametes other than sperm or eggs, and no individual makes more than one of these types.
There are also individuals with “disorders of sex development” (DSD) who, due to various biological anomalies, physically resemble members of one sex (i.e., they have the genitalia and/or secondary sex traits of males or females), but lack the capacity and equipment to make viable gametes. Rare individuals with Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome, for example, have the XY chromosome constitution of males but are insensitive to testosterone and other male sex hormones. Most of these are born with female genitalia, but some with male genitalia, and genitalia are often atypical. They usually have female versions of secondary sex characteristics. As they lack the capacity to produce gametes, one could say that they could be seen as belonging to the following two classes based on appearance. Note that these classes are based on phenotypes rather than gametes:
Phenotypic Male (individuals with genitalia or secondary sexual traits of males, but which lack the ability to make sperm).
Phenotypic Females (individuals with genitalia or secondary sexual traits of females, but which lack the ability to produce eggs)
We are not referring to prepubescent individuals or postmenopausal females here, which can be considered biological males or females because they had the evolved equipment to produce eggs or sperm, but didn’t use the equipment to produce offspring or had minor developmental problems that rendered them sterile (e.g., very low sperm count). Do remember that there will be rare exceptions to any generalization, or caveats like, “What about women after they go through menopause?”. but that is not the issue that the whole sex/gender kerfuffle is about.
Alternatively, as does Sax (2002; see below), these “phenotypic” classes could be counted as intersex. But they do not constitute new and different biological sexes.
There are also cases of hermaphroditism in humans: individuals who produce both ovarian and testicular tissue. Only about 500 such individuals have been described, with no more than 11 individuals being fertile, but fertile as only either males (producing sperm) or females (producing eggs). (As far as I know, we need more data on these individuals.) Those hermaphrodites who produce viable gametes could be regarded as biological males, and those with viable eggs as biological females. The rest of these individuals, since they produce no gametes but have tissue associated with production of both types of gametes, could be seen as intersex. While their appearance could slot them into the categories of phenotypic males or phenotypic males, they are again not members of not a “third sex”.
Sax estimates the frequency of these true intersex individuals as 0.018%, or one individual in 5600. Even if all individuals’ sex were plotted on a frequency graph, about 5999 out of 6000 individuals would fall at the “biological male” or “biological female” modes, with the few exceptions being intersex (or, if you wish, “other”). This means that biological sex is effectively a binary and not a spectrum, since exceptions to the first two classes given above are vanishingly rare.
Gender, however, is different. I see it as the “sociosexual role assumed by an individual”, that is, where an individual sees themselves as fitint on the spectrum of sexuality of male or female, a position that is self-determined and self-defined. Many of the behavoral “sex roles” of males and females that are seen as “typical “(difference in body size, aggression, sexual “pickiness”, and so on) were molded by sexual selection over millions of years, and many are seen in our relatives.
Note that, since some people identify as partly or fully animal, they need not fit within the spectrum of human sexuality. Most, however, do, and the huge variety of sociosexual roles does mean that, contra sex, gender does form a spectrum. There is an infinite number of ways to combine “male-typical” and “female-typical” traits, as well as inventing new traits.
Because I see gender as being fundamentally different from biological sex, this causes a problem for using terms “transgender” and “transexual”.
Humans, unlike clownfish, cannot change their sex, so they cannot really be transsexual—not in the biological sense.
On the other hand, a biological sex does not absolutely stipulate a given sex role or gender; sex-associated behaviors and appearances are variable. This means that a biological man who adopts or evinces some phenotypic or behavioral aspects of a woman cannot be said to be “transgender”, either, for sex is not gender. Such a person is assuming a gender not usually associate with their biological sex, but there is no diagnostic difference in behavioral or most morphological traits of biological sexes. Thus biological men can be aggressive or not, sexually promiscuous or not.
There are, however, behaviors and phenotypes more associated with human males than with females, and vice versa, many of these differences due to natural selection.
Because of this, I would prefer to use the terms “transgender” than “transsexual”. This is simply because it’s impossible to change one’s biological sex, but at least tenable to change behaviors and phenotypes typical of one’s biological sex to behaviors and phenotypes typical of the other sex. Thus, a biological female who has a double mastectomy, takes hormone therapy, and has a phalloplasty operation to construct a penis is not changing biological sex, but assuming secondary sex phenotypes of biological males. I would see such as “transgender” rather than “transsexual.”
I welcome comments, questions, and clarifications here. What I’m trying to do is find some terminology that would avoid the conflation of “sex” with “gender”: a conflation that is not only leads to misrepresentation of biology, but also results in people talking past each other.
Sax, L. 2002. How common is Intersex? A response to Anne Fausto-Sterling. J. Sex Research 39:174-178.
I like your naming draft. I would suggest that hermaphrodites are both sexes. This should not be an issue for categorizing humans If no human has produced offspring as both male and female. This keeps reproduction simple. The reproduction of organisms (not viruses) is either asexual or sexual. If it is sexual, it involves male and female gametes.
Ran across this accidentally (over my head, apology if too long but easier than twitter link)
by Rebecca Helm
Assistant Professor | University of North Carolina Asheville
Friendly neighborhood biologist here. I see a lot of people are talking about biological sexes and gender right now. Lots of folks make biological sex sex seem really simple. Well, since it’s so simple, let’s find the biological roots, shall we? Let’s talk about sex…
If you know a bit about biology you will probably say that biological sex is caused by chromosomes, XX and you’re female, XY and you’re male. This is “chromosomal sex” but is it “biological sex”? Well…
Turns out there is only ONE GENE on the Y chromosome that really matters to sex. It’s called the SRY gene. During human embryonic development the SRY protein turns on male-associated genes. Having an SRY gene makes you “genetically male”. But is this “biological sex”?
Sometimes that SRY gene pops off the Y chromosome and over to an X chromosome. Surprise! So now you’ve got an X with an SRY and a Y without an SRY. What does this mean?
A Y with no SRY means physically you’re female, chromosomally you’re male (XY) and genetically you’re female (no SRY). An X with an SRY means you’re physically male, chromsomally female (XX) and genetically male (SRY). But biological sex is simple! There must be another answer…
Sex-related genes ultimately turn on hormones in specifics areas on the body, and reception of those hormones by cells throughout the body. Is this the root of “biological sex”??
“Hormonal male” means you produce ‘normal’ levels of male-associated hormones. Except some percentage of females will have higher levels of ‘male’ hormones than some percentage of males. Ditto ditto ‘female’ hormones. And…
…if you’re developing, your body may not produce enough hormones for your genetic sex. Leading you to be genetically male or female, chromosomally male or female, hormonally non-binary, and physically non-binary. Well, except cells have something to say about this…
Maybe cells are the answer to “biological sex”?? Right?? Cells have receptors that “hear” the signal from sex hormones. But sometimes those receptors don’t work. Like a mobile phone that’s on “do not disturb’. Call and cell, they will not answer.
What does this all mean?
It means you may be genetically male or female, chromosomally male or female, hormonally male/female/non-binary, with cells that may or may not hear the male/female/non-binary call, and all this leading to a body that can be male/non-binary/female.
Try out some combinations for yourself. Notice how confusing it gets? Can you point to what the absolute cause of biological sex is? Is it fair to judge people by it?
Of course you could try appealing to the numbers. “Most people are either male or female” you say. Except that as a biologist professor I will tell you…
The reason I don’t have my students look at their own chromosome in class is because people could learn that their chromosomal sex doesn’t match their physical sex, and learning that in the middle of a 10-point assignment is JUST NOT THE TIME.
Biological sex is complicated. Before you discriminate against someone on the basis of “biological sex” & identity, ask yourself: have you seen YOUR chromosomes? Do you know the genes of the people you love? The hormones of the people you work with? The state of their cells?
Since the answer will obviously be no, please be kind, respect people’s right to tell you who they are, and remember that you don’t have all the answers. Again: biology is complicated. Kindness and respect don’t have to be. [end of thread]
“Except some percentage of females will have higher levels of ‘male’ hormones than some percentage of males. Ditto ditto ‘female’ hormones.”
“Some percentage” is pretty vague, and it conceals the fact that that percentage is excessively small, even parts of a percent is still “some percentage”.
There typically is very little overlap.
If you had carefully read our host’s post, you would know he uses the biological definition of sex, which is about the sizes of gametes, which do not overlap at all.
I think you are fighting a losing battle here for reasons well described by John McWhorter in his Words on the Move. The nouns “gender” and “sex” have passed the tipping point of becoming synonyms.
I refuse to accept that they’re synonyms and will not use them as such. Regarding them as synonyms leads to misleading statements
Carl, world-wide? Even America-wide? It is only a tiny cohort that wants this mashup and lives it as normal, usually in a bubble. I bet 99% of seven billion of us do not consider a man who claims he is a woman … is a woman. I even believe “gender” in humanity is rarely considered important around the world.
Yes, she makes it complicated by defining “sex” in different ways: chromosomes, physically, and phenotypically. As your friendly neighborhood biologist, I’d say she is not using the definition biologists use and, even if you accept that there are several ways to determine sex, the exceptions are so rare that it’s risible to say that “sex is a spectrum”.
Unlike objects with properties that can be clearly observed and measured – gametes, chromosomes, genes in the “sex” section – the “gender” section, though I agree with it, will have criticism on the grounds of “stereotypes”. What is the distinction between observed traits and stereotypes? I don’t know, but observations are observations.
… one funny add-on I puzzle over sometimes, I toss up for the heck of it
Facial features. Sometimes we might see how some female facial features might be shared with males. Is this an important difference? Is it surprising, given that there’s somewhat of a limited facial feature space? I don’t know. But this could be important with one’s self-concept in the gender dimension.
I have stopped using “biological” as part of the identifier of a person. It infers there
“might be” a sex other than biological. This is a wedge in the door. I contend the door must be slammed shut.
Also: there will have to be an elimination of attaching the nouns ‘woman’ and ‘man’ when associated with gender because “Trans Woman” / “Trans Man” is a corrupt formulation. Toxic. It hijacks the objective definitions of man and woman — which refer to sex — in order to impart validity onto purely constructed identity. A woman CANNOT transition into a man.
“A woman CANNOT transition into a man”, at least in mammals, that is. In some vertebrates, such as some fishes, they can.
“… the subject is touchy …”
Indeed. And it is puzzling why it should be so.