Monday: Hili dialogue

Top o’ the week to you: it’s Monday, October 10, 2022, and, as I’ll be in Cambridge for a few more days, we have a truncated version of the Hili dialogue. Readers are welcome to add significant events, births, and deaths that happened on this date, readily available on the October 10 Wikipedia link.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili needs to bone up on her physics:

Hili: I have to walk very cautiously. A: Why? Hili: The Earth is rotating so fast around its axis that you can become dizzy.

Hili: Muszę chodzić bardzo ostrożnie. Ja: Dlaczego? Hili: Ziemia tak szybko kręci się wokół swojej osi, że może się w głowie zakręcić.

And a photo of baby Kulka on her stump, with Andrzej’s caption, “This is Kulka if anyone asks”: