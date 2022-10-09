Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Sunday, October 9, 2022. We continue with the short-form Hili dialogues, but readers are invited to note historical events or births and deaths that happened on this day from the October 9 Wikipedia page.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is giving up pessimism, but I don’t believe her:
Hili: I have good news.A: What’s that?Hili: Today I gave up looking for bad news.
In Polish:
Hili: Mam dobrą nowinę.Ja: Jaką?Hili: Zrezygnowałam dziś z szukania złych wiadomości.
And here’s baby Kulka atop what looks like a sculpture:
Hili’s message is actually quite profound.
Purusing Wikipedia’s October 9 page, I found this
1854 – Crimean War: The siege of Sevastopol begins.
Somewhat relevant in the current day and age.
John Lennon’s birthday is October 9. He would have been 82 today.
His son Sean Lennon was born on this day too.