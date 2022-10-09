Sunday: Hili dialogue

October 9, 2022 • 6:30 am

Good morning on Sunday, October 9, 2022. We continue with the short-form Hili dialogues, but readers are invited to note historical events or births and deaths that happened on this day from the October 9 Wikipedia page.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is giving up pessimism, but I don’t believe her:

Hili: I have good news.
A: What’s that?
Hili: Today I gave up looking for bad news.
In Polish:
Hili: Mam dobrą nowinę.
Ja: Jaką?
Hili: Zrezygnowałam dziś z szukania złych wiadomości.

And here’s baby Kulka atop what looks like a sculpture:

4 thoughts on “Sunday: Hili dialogue

Leave a Reply