On Herschel Walker’s candidacy: is Andrew Sullivan becoming a Democrat?

As James Carville said the other day in a video I posted, “[the Republicans have really stupid people who vote in their primaries”, and thus “they tend to elect really stupid leaders.”
One of those stupid leaders is Herschel Walker, an ex football star now running as a Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia. Walker is unbelievably stupid and hamhanded—so far away from the semblance of a rational politician that Andrew Sullivan devoted mostof his weekly column to a splenetic dissection of Walker’s idiocy and hypocrisy. Americans will know one example of that: Walker is running as a hard anti-abortion candidate, who sees abortion as murder, yet all the evidence shows that he paid for one of his girlfriends to get an abortion. And, despite the palpable evidence (including a check and get-well card from Walker), the candidate says he doesn’t even know the woman.
Walker also said this about evolution, as reported by CNN:
“At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not?” Walker, the frontrunner for the Georgia Republican Senate nomination, said in an appearance over the weekend at a church in Sugar Hill, Georgia. “If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it.”
Yes, I’ve spent my life thinking about this stupid creationist canard, but only a moronic Republican (which is almost a redudancy) would parade that kind of ignorance in public. I expect every reader of this website should be able to refute Walker’s claim. (By the way, why don’t reporters ever ask candidates if they accept the fact of evolution? Anybody answering “no” should automatically be deemed unfit for office.)
As reader Steve noted, when he sent me the link (I do subscribe), “I think [Sullivan] is at the top of his form in this post.” And indeed he is. In fact, Sully rails so hard against the Republican party as a whole that he might as well start calling himself an independent centrist. Click on the screenshot to read:
The intro, clearly showing a disaffection for Republicans:
There are times, I confess, when I decide to pass on writing another column on how degenerate the Republican Party is. What else is there to say? It’s not as if the entire media class isn’t saying it every hour of every day. And it’s not as if the depravity of the party hasn’t been a longtime hobbyhorse of mine. Unlike most of the Never-Trumper set, I was writing about this derangement on the right in the 1990s. I tore into George W. Bush’s spend, borrow and torture policies. I wrote a book on what I thought conservatism really was in 2006 — and why the GOP was its nemesis. I couldn’t have been clearer about what Palin represented — even as Bill Kristol selected her to be a potential president.
But then you come across the Senate candidacy of one Herschel Walker, and, well, words fail. No magical realist fiction writer could come up with something so sickeningly absurd. Walker is, of course, inextricable from his longtime friend, Donald Trump, who made his campaign possible in March 2021. . .
Sullivan goes hard on Walker’s unbelievable stupidity (and also mentions the man’s evolution denialism):
Walker is, to start with, very dumb. I don’t usually note this quality in a candidate and it doesn’t make him a huge outlier in politics of course. Being brainy, moreover, can be a serious liability for some pols. But seriously: this stupid?
Here is Walker’s grasp of climate change: “Our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move.” Here’s his take on John Lewis: “Senator Lewis was one of the greatest senators that’s ever been, and for African Americans that was absolutely incredible. To throw his name on a bill for voting rights I think is a shame.” On the Inflation Reduction Act: “They continue to try to fool you that they are helping you out. But they’re not. Because a lot of money, it’s going to trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?”
After running through Walker’s sins of lying, abuse, harassment, stupidity, and hypocrisy, and wondering how any Republican can still support Walker’s candidacy, but observing that they do so out of tribalism, Sullivan argues:
I am not saying that the Democrats are not also corrupted by rank tribalism. At their worst, they are, as I often point out. I am saying that they do not compare with the current GOP in its hollowness and depravity and madness.
Walker shows that there is no principle they will not jettison, no evil they will not excuse, no crime they won’t “whatabout,” and no moron they won’t elect, if it means they gain power. There is degeneracy among many Democrats, sure. But the Republican party is defined by this putrescence. Burn it down.
Burn it down, with “it” being the Republican party? That’s not the Sullivan of yore! But you have to hand it to Andrew: he’s persuaded by reason and sometimes changes his mind. In this case, he was also persuaded by stupidity.
But there is a slight nod to faith in the piece. I don’t consider it terribly significant—though I aways thought Sullivan’s own Catholicism was a striking departure from his rationality—but reader Steve wanted to mention it. In one part of his piece, Sullivan attacks Republicans who still support Walker, despite his failure as both candidate and human being, because he can win:
It’s rare to see this kind of nihilist consequentialism expressed so nakedly. It’s rare to hear someone publicly say something so deeply hostile to any shred of Christianity. (Christians never believe the ends justify any means. Christianism is defined by that principle.) But nothing matters to the current GOP more than victory, by fair means or foul, by democratic processes or not.
And here’s where Steve finds some fault:
[Sullivan] does, however, betray his weakness for his religion in this sentence: “Christians never believe the ends justify any means.” On the contrary, the history of Christianity shows the continued reliance on the pious fiction or noble lie to gain adherents.
The column referenced, a good one, is by Neil Godfrey, and recounts the “noble lies” of Scripture: outrageous claims (like Jesus walking on water) seen as metaphorical by some theologians. Their end was to make converts; their means was to use Biblical claims the theologians didn’t accept but that demonstrated the miracles of God and Jesus.
But you don’t even have to go to the Bible to see lots of Christians violating Sullivan’s claim by showing that “the ends justify any means.”
The Inquisition is but one example.
That aside, Sullivan’s column is remarkably good.
11 thoughts on “On Herschel Walker’s candidacy: is Andrew Sullivan becoming a Democrat?”
> [Walker said] “Think about it.”
How did this usage become so popular? What demographics use it? How did it originate?
The stupidity is obvious, but the rank hypocrisy of his co-conspirators is even more galling. The Repubs claim abortion is murder, but it’s quite ok when one of theirs commits it. As one former elected official said, “I could shoot somebody” and not lose any voters.
If Walker can win, our country is doomed.
I think you meant to say “moronic Republican” is at this point a redundancy rather than an oxymoron.
Indeed; I’ll fix it.
The root problem is not that Trump and Walker are what they are, it’s that so many US citizens will vote for them and hold them up as heroes. The republican party didn’t choose these candidates, they simply discovered that they were the most electable, and had no moral misgivings about taking advantage of that.
There is deep rot in the country, it’s always been there but is now metastasizing. Every election cycle is a constitutional crisis. It’s possible the country will weather this, it’s been through worse. We’ll see.
The GOP isn’t a political party anymore; it’s a neo-fascist cult of personality fueled by lies, ignorance, religion and hate. I wish more Americans would wake up to this reality. I also find it absurd that the MSM still treats the GOP as a legitimate political party who respects the Constitution, Democracy and the American people.
Writer Brynn Tannehill has culled from various sources 13 characteristics of fascism. They are:
1. Misogyny and sexual anxiety
2. Contempt for the poor, the weak, and human rights in general
3. Belief in a mythic better past followed by a descent into depravity
4. Anti-egalitarian and xenophobic fear of changes in the social ordering
5. Religion and Government intertwined
6. Rejection of expertise and anti-intellectualism
7. Powerful and continuing expressions of nationalism
8. Corporate power and the wealthy are protected
9. Labor power is suppressed
10. Anti-urbanism, and agrarianism as a definition of who the “real” people are
11. Selective populism headed by a single man from which all political power flows
12. Enemies are both weak and strong, creating a sense of victimhood
13. Conspiracy theories and propaganda creating an unreality that feeds into fears and scapegoating
http://www.brynntannehill.com/thirteen-characteristics-of-fascism/
What current political party in the United States does this remind you of? All fascists are not Nazis. But, fascism can destroy democracy without gas chambers or necessarily starting wars. Speaking of destroying democracy, I recommend highly an article posted on the Atlantic site entitled “How Hitler’s Enablers Undid Democracy in Germany” by noted scholar of Nazism, Christopher Browning. He describes how Hitler, after his failed 1923 putsch, resorted to the legal mechanisms within the Weimar Republic to bring it down. The Republicans today are doing the same thing today. After the failed January 6th, 2021 failed insurrection, the Republican strategy seems to be to destroy democracy in America through legal means, the same approach that Hitler used in Germany. They hope to elect officials, mostly on the state level, but with the assistance of the Supreme Court to perpetuate Republican rule regardless of the outcome of elections. So, yes, indeed, the Republican party is neo-fascist or just fascist for short.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/10/nazi-germany-hitler-democracy-weimar/671605/
I think Sullivan understands this and is why he is revulsed by the Republican Party. I doubt very much that he will declare himself a Democrat. He probably views himself as an independent or unaffiliated.
Republican politics have become a virtual reality playground where you can vote for candidates who actually think and talk like you do when you imagine becoming a politician and setting folks right with just a few pithy words of wisdom and some down-home common sense. That’s how you run a country! The stunned look on people’s faces alone is worth it.
Not to pick nits, but God presumably created a world with great pain, suffering, death, and evil for millions so that a worthy few could experience His Glory for Eternity. If that’s not “the ends justifies the means” on a mega scale, I’ll eat my Facts vs Faith.
“he doesn’t even know the woman”
FWIW, this woman making the charge also claims to be the mother to one of his kids!
But, as hypocritical as this is, the main point is that Walker is a freaking idiot.
I was raised in Georgia and most of my family is still there. I have lived in Maryland for 25 years but am now in Atlanta for a project that will last until the end of the year. It’s fascinating to have a front row seat on this campaign.
The Republicans realize they are selling a pig in a poke. What is striking is the almost complete absence of any pro-Herschel Walker ads. Only the NRA (“he won’t take away your guns”) is running overt pro-Republican ads. The vast majority of the Republican campaign ads are anti-Democrat without even mentioning the Republican opponent. “Liberal spending is causing inflation.” “Warnock voted with Biden.” etc etc
In the current local polls Walker is trailing. There is a debate scheduled for 10/14 in Savannah which may or may not take place. But what it all hinges on is turnout. For most Americans the midterms are a snooze. If there is heavy turnout (especially black voters) it’s likely the Democrats will win. If it’s low turnout (especially black voters) it’s likely the Republicans will win. The dirty little secret is the the Republicans are already a minority party in Georgia. They realize it which explains their focus on voter suppression efforts.
Georgians Explain Why They Are Voting For Herschel Walker
https://www.theonion.com/georgians-explain-why-they-are-voting-for-herschel-walk-1849609824