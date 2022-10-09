Did The Selfish Gene damage public understanding of biology?

This morning Matthew sent me a tweet by “The Dialectical Biologist” (TDB), which astounded me. I don’t know who TDB is, but he/she identifies as “Biologist. Anti-hereditarian. Lewontin fan.” The anti-hereditarian bit explains some of the criticality in the tweet below, and it’s worth noting that Lewontin himself gave The Sefish Gene a very critical review in Nature in 1977 (free with the legal Unpaywall app).
Here’s the tweet (the second part is the important claim), and two of the six subsequent tweets explaining why TDB sees The Selfish Gene as “the most damaging popular science book of all time.”
Regarding "genes = units of selection":
I subscribe to the old school view that, at least when discussing organisms, genes should not be considered units of selection. https://t.co/yff9go7V2s
1/7 https://t.co/39LN8J5oxy pic.twitter.com/oMjab11fyf
— The Dialectical Biologist (@DialecticBio) October 9, 2022
I was, of course, Dick’s Ph.D. student, and I loved and admired the man. But I have to add that his Marxist politics, which included views of an almost infinite malleability of human behavior, did affect his science, and I think his review of Dawkins’s book is marred by that ideology. If you read Dick’s review, you’ll see that, like TDB above, Lewontin objects to the lack of discussion of genetic drift, and to Dawkins’s supposed claim (one that Richard didn’t make) that every aspect of every organism was installed by natural selection, accompanied by untestable “adaptive stories” about how it arose. (Lewontin calls this “vulgar Darwinism”.)
In short, Lewontin’s review was an abridged version of his paper with Steve Gould, “The Spandrels of San Marco and the Panglossian Paradisd: A critique of the adaptationist program.” That paper was valuable in correcting the excesses of hyperselectionism, pointing out other reasons besides selection for the appearance of organismal traits and behaviors, and implicitly demanding data instead of fanciful stories for natural-selection explanations. (There are many traits, however, like extreme mimicry, where there is no plausible explanation beyond natural selection on bits of DNA.)
It is misguided to fault Dawkins’s book for not dealing in extenso with genetic drift or the San Marco alternatives. The Selfish Gene is essentially a book about how natural selection really works. It’s not important that it doesn’t define “gene” in the way that TDB wants; in fact, biologists haven’t yet settled on a definition of gene! It’s sufficient, when regarding the phenomenon of natural selection, to define a gene as “a bit of DNA that affects the properties of an organism”. If those properties enhance the reproduction of the carrier (the “vehicle”), then the gene gets overrepresented in the next generation compared to the alternative gene forms (“alleles”). These selected bits of DNA act as if they were selfish, “wanting” to dominate the gene pool. That is a very good metaphor, but one that has been widely misunderstood by people who should be thinking more clearly.
The value in the book lies in its clear explanation of how natural selection acts largely (but not entirely) at the level of the gene, not the organism, the group, the population, or the species; its distinction between “replicators” (bits of DNA subject to natural selection) and “vehicles” (the carriers of replicators whose reproductive output can be affected by those replicators); that “kin selection” is, in essence, nothing really different from natural selection acting on the genes of an individual; and that, contrary to a naive “selfish gene” view, altruism can result from natural selection. Finally, it explains clearly the thesis (earlier adumbrated by G. C. Williams) that “group selection:—selection on populations—is not a major source of adaptation in nature. (See Steve Pinker’s wonderful essay on the inefficacy of group selection published ten years ago in Edge.)
The Selfish Gene is the clearest explanation I know of how natural selection works, as well as an exposition of ideas like kin selection that were fairly new at the time of the book’s publication. It also introduces the idea of “memes”, which I think is a distraction that has led almost nowhere in the understanding of culture, but that is just a throwaway notion at the end of the book. (You can see my critique of the meme framework in a review of Susan Blackmore’s book The Meme Machine that I wrote for Nature; access is free.)
Think of the book as an explanation for the layperson about how natural selection really works, and you’ll recognize its value. As far as “damaging” the popular understanding of science, that is a grossly misguided accusation. By explicating how natural selection really works, explaining some of its variants (like kin selection), and dismissing widespread but largely erroneous ideas about selection on groups, The Selfish Gene did the public an enormous service. While popularity is not always an index of a science book’s quality, in this case it is: many laypeople have written about how they finally understood natural selection after reading it.
I could, in fact, argue that the San Marco paper by Gould and Lewontin was damaging, too, by overly restricting the domain of natural selection and failing to adduce cases where drift or pleiotropy were not sufficient explanation for traits (mimicry is one), so that natural selection was the most parsimonious explanation. (In the latter part of his career, it was hard to get Steve Gould to even admit that selection was important, much less ubiquitous). But “San Marco” was itself valuable in dampening hyper-Darwinism, and in the main was a good contribution to evolutionary biology. The Selfish Gene was, however, a much better contribution
I asked Matthew, someone who of course knows the ins and outs of evolutionary genetics, if he agreed with TDB’s negative assessment of The Selfish Gene. His reply:
Given I am giving a lecture tomorrow in which I tell 600 students they should all read it, I think not…
When I asked permission to reproduce his quote above, he said “sure” and also me the slide he’s showing his 600 students:
. . .and added this:
FWIW I also show them three views in the levels/units of selection debate (a philosopher who says it has to be genes as they are the only things that are passed down, Dick who says we can’t really know and Hamilton who says it’s complicated and it depends what you look at).The next section of the lecture deals with social behaviour (hence the final line)
24 thoughts on “Did The Selfish Gene damage public understanding of biology?”
Yours is an excellent précis of the misunderstandings that have arisen and of the political leanings of those who are antagonistic to the concepts.
I think Dawkins’ 1976 masterpiece was voted the most important scientific book of the century. For me, reading the book was like reading Aristotle’s De Anima: a quantum leap in naturalistic terms. It was great philosophy explained in a beautiful, clear language. Gould et al. could go to their Marxist, sociological, postmodernist way. Dawkins is the real thing. (By the way, Dawkins has another masterpiece that a future editor should publish together with the 1976 one: *The Extended Phenotype*. *The Extended Selfish Gene* is a first step.)
Nota Bene. I was reading last month the whole scientific corpus of Peter Ward, the paleontologist and astrobiologist, and was surprised to see him defending Gould’s theories most of the time, while he mentions Dawkins once, only to mention another English scientist bolder than him (cannot recall the name now). It was a disappointment to read Ward defending group selection in a book of 2000s, as if Hamilton, Williams, and Trivers never existed. North Americans are more religious than British-European writers; the Enlightenment and religious wars here were felt more than there, the land of the “free.” They, as the present global Empire, demand that God is on their side. This is a very Hegelian view of the universe. The Weltgeist enacts itself in the world via History. As Santayana said, it is the religion of success. A base religion.
All aspects of every organism are only caused by physical events.
(I hope this is a correct English sentence, at least it is short).
Well put. 🙂
How can any biologist describe themselves as “anti-hereditarian”?
PS, Jerry, you say “contrary to native selfish-gene”, I think you mean naïve?
I’ll fix that, thanks!
“The most damaging popsci book of all time?”
Even if his critique of Dawkins was correct (which I don’t think it is) he’s simply not thinking about what sort of book the public has embraced. What about Worlds in Collision, The God Gene, and anything —anything at all — by Deepak Chopra or Rupert Sheldrake? The Dialectical Biologist hasn’t even scratched the surface.
Put human significance, teleology, or Consciousness into some arching explanation of how the Universe/Evolution works, it sells.
The Selfish Gene is the book that made me an atheist.
Before I read The Selfish Gene, I was a Christian. My arguments for remaining a Christian included the equivalent of the whirlwind in a junkyard making a Boeing 747.
I first encountered The Selfish Gene in the form of an extract published in The Mind’s I (edited by Daniel Dennett and Douglas Hofstadter). It was the section that presented a hypothesis of how life got started and it utterly demolished the junkyard argument just by being plausible.
At this point I abandoned the notion that you could find evidence for Christianity and adhered to the idea that you needed faith alone.
When I was at university, I bought a copy of The Selfish Gene and read it. I find your comments about the chapter on memes a little bit disappointing* because the meme chapter contained a discussion of successful religious memes including ones that involve faith. I can pinpoint the exact paragraph that I started reading as a Christian and ended reading as an atheist, or, at any rate, a person who had just realised that faith is a huge confidence trick perpetrated by the Church leadership on the “flock” to stop them from asking tricky questions.
*but not necessarily wrong
Well, my view is encapsulated in my review of Blackmore’s “The Meme Machine”, which you can see at the link I’ve just inserted above.
Well, Bishop Wilberforce, I agree with you.
I was always an atheist so when I read Selfish Gene I thought is was so clearly written and such a wonderful exposition that any religious person who read it would instantly have the scales fall away. It is gratifying to hear that it worked in your case and undoubtedly for many others.
TBD’s post makes me think he hasn’t read Dawkins’ book, but is merely responding to a straw man impression of it that is espoused. It seems unfathomable that a serious biologist who is familiar with the topic of natural selection would be this confused.
The Selfish Gene is a great book, written with Dawkins’s exceptional clarity. To write with clarity is to take a risk, as clarity provides a clear target for criticism as well. Clarity and bravery are two sides of the same coin.
One doesn’t have to agree with all of the conclusions of the book to regard it as great. All of Steve Gould’s students read and admired it at the time (me included), even if there were disagreements of emphasis on the role of genes and organisms as the targets of selection. (And Gould, indeed, did disagree.) The book most certainly advanced evolutionary theory, as did Lewontin’s fantastic and influential article on the Units of Selection, also cited in the tweet.
There is a great deal of subtlety in the “units of selection” and “levels of selection” debate. Dawkins, Dick Lewontin, Steve Gould, George Williams, and many others—including several philosophers of biology—have weighed in over many years. Not every author hit the mark, but our understanding of evolution has benefited a great deal from this debate. Dawkins’s ”The Selfish Gene” is a masterpiece. As difficult as it might be to believe, his “The Extended Phenotype” is even better.
Yes. There are ‘units of selection’ at multiple levels. But it is clear to me that the gene unit of selection is well worth special attention, and its the one I’d choose to communicate as something very important at the ground floor of natural selection. The gene unit of selection works because it is also the unit of inheritance and the template for proteins — the things that build the traits that natural selection “sees”.
If Dawkins chose to focus on the “trait” as a unit of selection, he wouldn’t be wrong to do so, but it would be a few floors above the real basis, and it would be a far less influential book.
Hi Jerry, Thanks for this article. The Selfish Gene had a huge impact on me when I read it many years ago. It more or less instantly crystalized my understanding of evolution by natural selection and how it actually works in organisms.
Your book, Why Evolution Is True completed my understanding. And your subsequent writings here and your lectures that you have shared here have also helped me to express to others what I have learned. Thank you.
I also think it was my first Dawkins book; and that sent me down the wonderful path of his books — all of them.
To me, Dawkins’ Selfish Gene is on par with Darwin’s On The Origin Of Species. Both books explain natural selection based on the observations and science of their times. We don’t have to wonder what Darwin would have done with the ideas of genes because Dawkins did so well explaining the mindless, one-directedness of natural selection: survival, and how survival creates many different scenarios from isolation to altruism.
The impression I have is that Dawkins was not very original. The difference between Darwin and Selfish Gene might be that Darwin’s book – while drawing on much earlier science – presented an essentially new level of understanding that shook the foundations of culture. Dawkins did not really say anything completely new in his book, if my understanding of the history is correct. Selfish Gene, it is said, only shone a spotlight on the gene centered view already floating around. Additionally, the influence of the Selfish Gene was not as widely impactful. I could be wrong.
Like Jeremy Pereira above, I began my inquiry into human nature as a Christian. I happened on my own on the idea of evolved behaviors, struggled to find supporting ideas, and in the process became an atheist. Eventually I figured out what the field was called and who were its thinkers, and came across The Selfish Gene, which I consider a summary of ideas so important and so radical humans might eventually set the work’s publishing date as the dawn of a new age of self-understanding — assuming we make it that far. The idea that we exist (the following is a simplification) not to be happy or to benefit ourselves, but in service to strands of DNA which exist solely due to their contributions to reproductive fitness, is either profoundly enlightening or, to many/most of us, terrifying and infuriating. And the rage isn’t expressed just by the superstitious, but by the erudite as well, as it strikes at the roots of many academic disciplines as they’ve been practiced for a century or much longer. What is politics? What is mental health and how can it be achieved? What are the fundamentals of an ideal economics? How should we live? None of these questions can be adequately answered without reading The Selfish Gene.
I read it as a teenager.
Then felt as some watcher of the skies
Sees a new planet swim within his ken
Ahh… that’s where is came from.
A recent IDiot posted in a forum that I’m a member of about The Selfish Gene and, apparently, used this as the basis for him complaints.
Of course, he hadn’t actually read it. Multiple people chimed in about how the selfish gene encourages rape, but (of course) couldn’t point to the page where Dawkins says that (he didn’t).
I also posted selected quotes from the 30th anniversary edition preface that explicitly contradicted their claims.
“I was, of course, Dick’s Ph.D. student”
Being new to many details of this discussion, I had difficulty working out at first who Dick was; it’s a given name not otherwise mentioned or referred to anywhere else in this article. From the context, R. C. Lewontin?
Dick is a common nickname for Richard. E.g. tricky Dick, Richard Nixon.
The Selfish Gene is a masterful book that has been extremely influential in the thinking not only of laypersons but also of professional evolutionary geneticists such as myself. Indeed, my own book on that topic (“The Genetic Gods: Evolution and Belief in Human Affairs”) grew out of insights that in large part can be traced to Dawkin’s masterpiece.
How do we define a gene anyway?
It must be first said that the term can be defined at different levels, and it must be admitted that all of its definitions are flawed. “A gene is a unit of inheritance controlling one or more traits” is my go-to definition of genes at an organismal level.
Then there is a definition of a gene at its molecular level. For that I prefer to say that “a gene is a region of DNA that codes for a functioning molecule of RNA”. Nothing unusual there either, but it too can be criticized.