Why do modern songs have rhymes, while modern poetry doesn’t?

A while back I claimed that nearly all poetry I like has rhymes in it, and that excludes nearly all poetry written in the last several decades. I got, as expected, considerable disagreement in the comments, but that’s fine because this is a matter of taste. Several readers argued that modern free verse still has an appealing musicality—a musicality that doesn’t need rhymes.
I was thinking about this as I lay awake at 3 a.m. last night (I got about 2 hours of sleep, oy), and thought, “Well, if modern poetry has morphed into a genre that doesn’t need rhyme, but is still a form of written music, and is regarded as artistry, can modern music itself get away without rhymes? (I’m thinking here of rock and pop music, but I expect that the generalization extends to country music, gospel, Broadway music, and other genres.)
And, try as I might, I could not think of a single popular song that doesn’t have rhymes in it. I started with Bob Dylan (remember, this is 3 a.m. and I was trying to distract myself); and, running through his songs in my mind, I couldn’t think of one that didn’t have rhymes. (Regarding today’s “youth” music, I’m abysmally ignorant of much of it.)
But poetry in English started losing its rhymes with Walt Whitman, proceeding through e. e. cummings and Seamus Heaney (not all of his), so free verse has been going for over a century. Yet music certainly hasn’t aped poetry in this respect.
So I can think of no rhymeless music. I’m sure that readers can trawl up a song or two without rhymes, but I’m making a general claim. Now why is this the case? if poems, which lack a tune, can still be musical without rhymes, why can’t music itself, which does have tunes, be musical without rhymes?
In other words, what is it about music that demands that it rhymes before it can be satisfying? Is there some required association between a genuine tune and rhymes? Perhaps you have a theory that is yours.
Here’s my favorite “modern” show tune: “Send in the Clowns” by Stephen Sondheim, who wrote both the lyrics and music for the play A Little Night Music. It’s an “intellectual” Broadway song, and I’d expect that if any songwriter could abjure rhyme and still be successful, it would be Sondheim. But sure enough, this one rhymes, just like his most popular lyrics—those from West Side Story.
Here’s the most famous version, by Judy Collins, and the rhymes are palpable.
By the way, Sondheim regarded this song as a quickly written “throwaway piece”—something I don’t understand given its beauty and melancholy.
I’ve added another Sondheim song (music by Leonard Bernstein) from “West Side Story,” a song that might not be expected to rhyme. But it does. Here’s Barbra Streisand singing it live. It’s a lovely song, and the best among many good ones from that musical. (I’ve said many times that Barbra Streisand and Karen Carpenter had the most beautiful female voices of our time; but Judy Collins is up there, too.)
21 thoughts on “Why do modern songs have rhymes, while modern poetry doesn’t?”
Contemporary pop music – TUNELESS ABUSE!
I’m tempted to reply: “Because modern music strives to be commercially successful, whereas modern poetry doesn’t”.
[Though Pearl Jam’s “Ten” is an example of a commercially successful album where the lyrics don’t rhyme, striving instead to capture raw, teenage-boy authenticity. ]
Vocal music from the classical tradition has no rhymes and seems none the worse for it.
Notice the title of my post.
There is little point in playing word games over the scope of meaning of
“song”. I agree with you if you restrict the definition of “song” to a standalone piece of music.
Classical audiences can overlap with pop music audiences but I’m pretty sure they largely have distinct preferences from each other.
Also, what material is _new_? Pop music is produced like pancakes. What does the classical audience look for? I’m personally enjoying old stuff – it was written 100’s of years ago in Italian or German. Occasionally Ades – but are his vocal parts in English?
There are definitely quite a few Radiohead songs which don’t have obvious rhymes, and they are at least alternative rock, especially their first three albums. The first one that comes to mind is the (very dark) song “Exit Music (for a film)”, off OK Computer, considered by many one of the greatest albums of all time, and certainly of the last 30 years. They it wrote for Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet. Given that it’s Romeo and Juliet, the title has dual meanings, and it’s a sad song, of course, and very beautiful and haunting and tear-jerking, but I don’t think there are any true rhymes.
“Wake from your sleep, the drying of your tears. Today, we escape, we escape*. Pack and get dressed before your father hears us, before all Hell breaks loose. Breathe, keep breathing. Don’t lose your nerve. Breathe, keep breathing. I can’t do this alone. Sing us a song, a song to keep us warm; there’s such a chill, such a chill*. You can laugh a spineless laugh. We hope your rules and wisdom choke you…Now, we are one, in everlasting peace. We hope that you choke, that you choke*. We hope that you choke, that you choke*. We hope that you choke, that you choke*.”
*These repeated words MIGHT count as rhymes.
As I said, I am SURE some readers will find songs that don’t rhyme, and I’m glad to learn what they are. But I still maintain that my generalization stands.
I think your generalization definitely stands. The song without rhyme that came to my mind is from the pre-rock era: “Moonlight in Vermont.” I recommend Sinatra’s version on the album Come Fly With Me. Here’s a short item on Wikipedia about it, for those of you are interested in such things (I am): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moonlight_in_Vermont_(song)
I think the time signatures or meter that can be found in modern pop music might have something to do with it – The Beatles have plenty of unusual – meaning, interesting and surprising – time signatures or meter occurring somewhere. Other pop or rock bands from that time do as well.
The pop music in current production, I’m not sure. I can think of Soundgarden or Nirvana as recent pop rock successes with unusual time frames.
But – the point is, the time frame is heard as played by the band – while poetry is up to the reader.
Not sure what that means for poetry but that the lyrics have to fit in somehow. 4/4 means the strong/weak beats pull lyrics a certain way.
Very interesting question!
Now, (to self) : BACK TO WORK!
I think I know what you mean. The rhythm of the music, and the delivery can make the lack of a rhyme in some songs sound just fine, too, which is sort of the converse of what you’re pointing out, but I think is related. Whereas, like PCC(E), I think the only poem I really like that doesn’t have a real rhyme scheme is “The Second Coming” by Yeats, but it does have a regular meter or rhythm or whatever the proper term is.
Sub
> So I can think of no rhymeless music. I’m sure that readers can trawl up a song or two without rhymes, but I’m making a general claim.
I’m rather partial to John Cage’s 4’33”.
I suppose it would make sense to ask an intercultural musicologist. I wonder how modern non-western music fares. Western music is dominated by time signatures where every song can be broken down into a basic four-count and sixteen-count rhythm, which lends itself well to repetitive melodies and rhymes. It’s not my field, though.
I don’t think I agree with that. I don’t think songs are poetry with music or poems are songs without music. At least, trying to put poems to music or write song lyrics as if they were poetry doesn’t work a lot of the time. Song lyrics and poetry are distinct art forms with some overlap, in my opinion.
In fact, maybe that answers the question. Poetry and song lyrics are distinct so why would you expect them to necessarily follow the same conventions?
1. Sound is what music is made of. Poetry is IMO intended to be read aloud. Thus poetry can also be music.
2. Jim Morrison – poet, I say.
Wasn’t it Robert Frost who said writing poetry without rhyme is like playing tennis without a net?
I think Frost said it was like swimming without a Speedo, but, even so, your point is well-taken.
You are excluding classical music songs. If your music has a rigid repetitive rhythm and form, there is an implicit rhyme given by the repeating rhythmic pattern.
Send in the Clowns is one of my favorite non-classical songs as well, but I greatly prefer Ol’ Blue Eyes’ version: it seems much more heart-felt to me. Judy Collins has a pretty voice, but she doesn’t have as much “soul” as say Frankie or Joni.
I agree with the general rule. There will be occasional exceptions, but most popular/rock music leans heavily on rhymes.
While one may think that someone like Dylan being a “poet” might eschew rhymes, his songs actually often have intricate rhyming structures, including internal rhymes.
I think it’s the occasional absence of rhymes that can make a song’s lyrics even more memorable. I think of Joni Mitchell’s last stanza from “Just Like This Train.” After rhyming with “sink” and “drink,” she then sings:
“Settle down into the clickety clack
With the clouds and the stars to read
Dreaming of the pleasure I’m going to have
Watching your hairline recede my vain darling”
which I think is just marvelous.
People love rhyme. I have read that the epic ballads of the ancient past were rhymed as an aid to memory. My opinion is that it pleases the listener’s ear at least as much as it helps memorization. I believe it is a human delight, not located in a single historic era. Modern poetry “freed” poetry from rhyme and regular rhythms. On the other hand, modern and contemporary poetry lost its audience. I do love modern poetry, with it’s subtle plays of internal rhymes, echos, and unpredictable rhythms. But poetry has relinquished any hope of communicating to its own generation. People have to read poetry for it to matter. All excitement both materially and artistically is in pop music.