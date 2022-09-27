Why do modern songs have rhymes, while modern poetry doesn’t?

A while back I claimed that nearly all poetry I like has rhymes in it, and that excludes nearly all poetry written in the last several decades. I got, as expected, considerable disagreement in the comments, but that’s fine because this is a matter of taste. Several readers argued that modern free verse still has an appealing musicality—a musicality that doesn’t need rhymes.

I was thinking about this as I lay awake at 3 a.m. last night (I got about 2 hours of sleep, oy), and thought, “Well, if modern poetry has morphed into a genre that doesn’t need rhyme, but is still a form of written music, and is regarded as artistry, can modern music itself get away without rhymes? (I’m thinking here of rock and pop music, but I expect that the generalization extends to country music, gospel, Broadway music, and other genres.)

And, try as I might, I could not think of a single popular song that doesn’t have rhymes in it. I started with Bob Dylan (remember, this is 3 a.m. and I was trying to distract myself); and, running through his songs in my mind, I couldn’t think of one that didn’t have rhymes. (Regarding today’s “youth” music, I’m abysmally ignorant of much of it.)

But poetry in English started losing its rhymes with Walt Whitman, proceeding through e. e. cummings and Seamus Heaney (not all of his), so free verse has been going for over a century. Yet music certainly hasn’t aped poetry in this respect.

So I can think of no rhymeless music. I’m sure that readers can trawl up a song or two without rhymes, but I’m making a general claim. Now why is this the case? if poems, which lack a tune, can still be musical without rhymes, why can’t music itself, which does have tunes, be musical without rhymes?

In other words, what is it about music that demands that it rhymes before it can be satisfying? Is there some required association between a genuine tune and rhymes? Perhaps you have a theory that is yours.

Here’s my favorite “modern” show tune: “Send in the Clowns” by Stephen Sondheim, who wrote both the lyrics and music for the play A Little Night Music. It’s an “intellectual” Broadway song, and I’d expect that if any songwriter could abjure rhyme and still be successful, it would be Sondheim. But sure enough, this one rhymes, just like his most popular lyrics—those from West Side Story.

Here’s the most famous version, by Judy Collins, and the rhymes are palpable.

By the way, Sondheim regarded this song as a quickly written “throwaway piece”—something I don’t understand given its beauty and melancholy.

I’ve added another Sondheim song (music by Leonard Bernstein) from “West Side Story,” a song that might not be expected to rhyme. But it does. Here’s Barbra Streisand singing it live. It’s a lovely song, and the best among many good ones from that musical. (I’ve said many times that Barbra Streisand and Karen Carpenter had the most beautiful female voices of our time; but Judy Collins is up there, too.)