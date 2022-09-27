Today we have Colin Franks’s second installment of themed bird photos: birds singing (Part 1 is here). His notes and IDs are indented, and you can click on the photos to enlarge them.
Colin’s photography page is here, his Facebook page is here, and his Instagram page is here.
Snowy Owl (Bubo scandiacus):
Red-breasted Nuthatch (Sitta canadensis):
Caspian Tern (Hydroprogne caspia):
Bewick’s Wren (Thryomanes bewickii)
Western Meadowlark (Sturnella neglecta):
Hooded Merganser (Lophodytes cucullatus):
Killdeer (Charadrius vociferous):
Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias):
Black Oystercatcher (Haematopus bachmani):
Bushtit (Psaltriparus minimus):
American Robin (Turdus migratorius):
Varied Thrush (Ixoreus naevius):
American Crow (Corvus brachyrhynchos):
California Quail (Callipepla californica):
6 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Stunning photos, as always. Thanks!
I second the above comment. Beautiful photos, as per usual.
(But, am I the only person who can’t see the word “Meadowlark” without thinking of the Harlem Globetrotters?)
Awe-inspiring and captivating work, Colin! Thanks for sharing your labour of love with us.
Whoa, those are gorgeous. Thanks you!
Beautiful!
You’re a master artist Colin!
Great photos!